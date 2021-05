Wow."After carefully reviewing the complaint, I am satisfied it adequately pleads a reasonably conceivable basis to infer that the controller achieved a non-ratable benefit from the Merger to the detriment of Viacomís public stockholders. Thus, at this stage, and without prejudice to Defendantsí right to argue otherwise on a more developed record, I am satisfied that NAIís conduct with respect to the Merger should be reviewed for entire fairness."The judge not only allows shareholders to take on Redstone and NAI, but also those who served on Viacomís transaction committee who allegedly allowed themselves to become "servile tools in Ms. Redstoneís relentless pursuit of a Viacom/CBS combination to advance her interests."The only thing that the shareholders don't get at this juncture is the go ahead to pursue Bakish as well in the lawsuit. The judge says there is not a single allegation in the complaint of wrongdoing by him.