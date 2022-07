If the race ever has an all winners edition, this is who I predict will be on it



Nat and Kat (S17)

Amy and Maya (S25)

Kisha and Jen (S18)

Ernie and Cindy (S19)

Tammy and Victor (S14)

Rob and Brennan (S1)

Bj and Tyler (S9)

Kim and Penn (S33)

Colin and Christie (S31)

Brooke and Scott (S29)

Combo of Linz family (S8)