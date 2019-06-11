« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARC 7 Dave & Irina  (Read 16216 times)

2 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline WindsorSue

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1984
    • Sue's Reality Canada
TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« on: June 11, 2019, 08:01:15 AM »
Dave & Irina
Intensely competitive married couple from Québec, who now live abroad.

Dave Leduc
Age: 27
Current City: Dubai, UAE
Hometown: Gatineau, Que.
Occupation: Burmese Bareknuckle Boxing World Champion

Irina Terehova
Age: 29
Current City: Dubai, UAE
Hometown: Montréal, Que.
Occupation: Housewife and Writer
« Last Edit: June 11, 2019, 08:16:09 AM by WindsorSue »
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #1 on: June 11, 2019, 08:32:57 AM »
Interesting that he's the first Quebec racer that is NOT from the Montreal area!
Logged

Offline WindsorSue

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1984
    • Sue's Reality Canada
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #2 on: June 11, 2019, 09:02:55 AM »
Saved for more info/video
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3004
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #3 on: June 11, 2019, 01:24:42 PM »
Interesting. The first team cast who doesn't currently live in Canada. Married in Burma, living in Dubai. Very well-travelled.

And she's originally from Moldova, too. That's a European country I know nil about.
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5058
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #4 on: June 11, 2019, 01:45:24 PM »
could this cause promblem were they do not remeber travel across canada and there is no internaoinal countries unless it hiden from us
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51571
  • TAR Detective
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #5 on: June 11, 2019, 01:57:27 PM »
If TARCanada had no issues then why would we??
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1016
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #6 on: June 12, 2019, 01:31:21 AM »
I get Ivana (S.5) vibes from her. Alpha-Couple at last.
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3326
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #7 on: June 30, 2019, 09:14:02 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R7m75VhyT0c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R7m75VhyT0c</a>
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3004
Re: TARC 7 Dave Leduc & Irina Terehova (Married)
« Reply #8 on: July 03, 2019, 02:59:14 PM »
A little more intense than we're used to on TAR Canada, they've already shown us that in one episode.
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1016
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #9 on: July 05, 2019, 09:43:33 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on June 12, 2019, 01:31:21 AM
I get Ivana (S.5) vibes from her. Alpha-Couple at last.

Nope, I was wrong, she is nowhere near S.5's Ivana. Alpha-Couple but a bunch of trash talkers. Hate them already.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3004
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #10 on: July 15, 2019, 10:18:43 AM »
Seems they are quite proud of their edit :D

https://twitter.com/kingleduc/status/1150591853919645696
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3004
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #11 on: August 23, 2019, 11:48:01 AM »
This new article was too good not to share - https://www.mtlblog.com/news/canada/qc/montreal/amazing-race-canada-couple-irina-and-dave-couldnt-care-less-about-the-haters

Montreal Couple Irina & Dave From Amazing Race Canada Couldn't Care Less About The Haters
The writer and her husband open up about haters and winning at all cost in this exclusive interview.
Alexandra Toutant

Irina and Dave have become the most controversial contestants on this season of The Amazing Race Canada.
Many fans of the show say they have been irritated by the couple's win-at-all-cost attitude.
In this exclusive interview, Irina and Dave open up about their experience on the show and their reaction to all the hate.

Irina and Dave are the couple that people won't stop talking about on the Amazing Race Canada. The two met several years ago while Irina, then a dating writer in Montreal, was working on a story about Dave and the pair fell madly in love.

On the show, the two have been causing a lot of controversy. Fans are outraged by the pair's brash, "win-at-all-costs" demeanour. But this kind of backlash does not faze the couple.

"We're racing for a quarter of a million dollars," Dave says matter-of-factly. But, the couple, who have just bought a house in Cyprus, state that they're in it for more than just the money. "When Dave convinced me, it was never about the money," Irina told me.
"It was about the experience, about doing it as a couple. Dave always wanted to be part of the show, and I didnt want to stop him." The couple says that the main goal is to beat the other teams. "I would have paid for the experience!" Dave confides enthusiastically.

Dave and Irina have indeed been doing everything they can to win. From stealing taxi cabs from competing teams to peeking at their competitor's answers, the two are embracing their team's moto, which is "win at all cost."
 
Of course, some fans are outraged by this strategy. Dave responds to this outrage by saying "I dont know at what point Amazing Race became a platform for role models. We're not here to be role models, we're here to win."

"Welcome to the real world," he goes on to say. He adds that he and Irina have never pretended to be anything that they are not. He says that their competitors are putting their best face on for the camera, and that "they're fake, and we're keeping it real."
 
The two seem genuinely shocked by the backlash that they have received online. "In the heat of the moment, something like stealing a cab doesn't seem like a big deal," Irina says, explaining that both she and her husband have a very competitive nature.

Of course, Irina is no stranger to controversy because of her career as a content creator. Some of her opinion pieces written when she was contributing to MTL Blog sparked controversy in 2015. Looking back on those days, she states that "haters are part of the business strategy," and that "if you dont have haters, youre not doing something right."
 
I asked her if her career in media prepared her for the backlash she faces today. She laughed, and said "MTL Blog was worse for the hate comments. At least there are no death threats." She goes on to say that the hate she gets now is nothing compared to what she used to receive.

Despite the backlash, the couple talk about the Amazing Race with passion and excitement. "Dave wants to do it again!" Irina exclaimed.
"I'm convinced that they will call us back for an All-Star season," Dave says, telling me that they have changed the game by playing mind games and getting ahead by whatever means they can. Irina chuckles: "we're being very humble right now."

The couple might not be modest, but they don't have to be: this season, their names are on everyone's lips.

The Amazing Race Canada airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
Re: TARC 7 Dave & Irina
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:17:51 PM »
Welp.... he's a antimask, who thinks Covid is fake ...
I'm not surprised but still a bit disappointed..
https://twitter.com/hansolo_j/status/1315843475460550658
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 