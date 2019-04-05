Biography



Nicole Franzel

Age: 26

Instagram: @coconuts_

Twitter: @nicole_franzel

Hometown: Ubly, Michigan

Current occupation: Registered Nurse, content creator, podcast co-host



Describe what you do: Currently working as a school nurse, occasionally. Previously worked in the ER, ICU & Rehabilitation Units. I also create content for companies and products to share on social media platforms and get to travel with my BFF, Victor, for our podcast!



Three words to describe you: Cuddly, quirky, and competitive.



Favorite hobbies: Cooking, crafting, and drinking coffee.



What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

Becoming a nurse, winning BB18 and starting the Coco Caliente podcast.



What scares you most about traveling?

Being stranded alone or getting really sick!



What excites you most about traveling?

Being immersed in different cultures and learning about them. Also, as cliche as it sounds, getting to see the world; its not easy to get this experience and Im not going to take it for granted.



What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

Anywhere with elephants! I LOVE ANIMALS.



What do you hope to accomplish by running the Race with your partner (other than winning one million bucks)?

Learn how to handle stressful situations together, experience the world with someone I love, create once-in-a-lifetime memories, and kick some butt.



Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?

Former Race teams, for sure! They know how to work together as a team, what their prior strengths and weaknesses are and know what to pack, which we are very uncertain about!



Do you think Big Brother prepared you for The Amazing Race? Do you think you learned anything on BB that will help you on the Race?

Yes, but probably not enough. Socially, I can usually survive, but I havent done much exercise in quite some time and I think its much more physical than Big Brother. I also dont do well under pressure. The irony is Im assuming it feels like you're "on the block" every single day in this Race. We will give it our best shot though and Vic is the best teammate I could ever ask for! Excited to have a permanent alliance member, it only takes one!



Victor Arroyo

Age: 28

Instagram: @elfitvic

Twitter: @cococalientepod

Hometown: Ubly, Michigan

Current occupation: Freight broker



Describe what you do: Provide transportation and logistical services.



Three words to describe you: Outgoing, silly, and competitive.



Favorite hobbies: Exercise, date nights, and podcasting.



What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

Graduating college and getting engaged to the love of my life.



What scares you most about traveling?

Getting injured or falling ill in a foreign country.



What excites you most about traveling?

Experiencing different cultures, foods, meeting new people and trying new activities. Also seeing the other beautiful landscapes of the world.



What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

Maldives: amazingly beautiful and slowly disappearing into the ocean. Might not be here in the future.



What do you hope to accomplish by running the Race with your partner (other than winning one million bucks)?

Bring us closer and share an amazing experience. We will really learn a lot about each other and share something that we will have to look back on forever.



Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?

Racers, because they have done this before which makes them more prepared for this type of competition.



Do you think Big Brother prepared you for The Amazing Race? Do you think you learned anything on BB that will help you on the Race?

I believe BB is more of a social game and less of a physical competition like Race. Although The Amazing Race has some mental challenges, the social aspect of the game itself is minimal. I do hope winning BB competitions gives me the confidence to do well on The Amazing Races challenges.