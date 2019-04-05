« previous next »
TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)

TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
Photos: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo (Engaged)

Previous seasons: Big Brother 16, winner of Big Brother 18 (Nicole); Big Brother 18 (Victor)

Nicole Franzel
Age: 26
Hometown: Ubly, Michigan
Current occupation: Registered Nurse, content creator, podcast co-host

Three words to describe you: Cuddly, quirky, and competitive.

What excites you most about traveling?
Being immersed in different cultures and learning about them. Also, as cliche as it sounds, getting to see the world; it's not easy to get this experience and I'm not going to take it for granted.

Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?
Former Race teams, for sure! They know how to work together as a team, what their prior strengths and weaknesses are and know what to pack, which we are very uncertain about!


Victor Arroyo
Age: 28
Hometown: Ubly, Michigan
Current occupation: Freight broker

Three words to describe you: Outgoing, silly, and competitive.

What excites you most about traveling?
Experiencing different cultures, foods, meeting new people and trying new activities. Also, seeing the other beautiful landscapes of the world.

Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?
Racers, because they have done this before which makes them more prepared for this type of competition.
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
Biography

Nicole Franzel
Age: 26
Instagram: @coconuts_
Twitter: @nicole_franzel
 Hometown: Ubly, Michigan
Current occupation: Registered Nurse, content creator, podcast co-host

Describe what you do: Currently working as a school nurse, occasionally. Previously worked in the ER, ICU & Rehabilitation Units. I also create content for companies and products to share on social media platforms and get to travel with my BFF, Victor, for our podcast!
 
Three words to describe you: Cuddly, quirky, and competitive.
 
Favorite hobbies: Cooking, crafting, and drinking coffee.
 
What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Becoming a nurse, winning BB18 and starting the Coco Caliente podcast.
 
What scares you most about traveling?
Being stranded alone or getting really sick!
 
What excites you most about traveling?
Being immersed in different cultures and learning about them. Also, as cliche as it sounds, getting to see the world; its not easy to get this experience and Im not going to take it for granted.
 
What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Anywhere with elephants! I LOVE ANIMALS.
 
What do you hope to accomplish by running the Race with your partner (other than winning one million bucks)?
Learn how to handle stressful situations together, experience the world with someone I love, create once-in-a-lifetime memories, and kick some butt.
 
Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?
Former Race teams, for sure! They know how to work together as a team, what their prior strengths and weaknesses are and know what to pack, which we are very uncertain about!
 
Do you think Big Brother prepared you for The Amazing Race? Do you think you learned anything on BB that will help you on the Race? 
Yes, but probably not enough. Socially, I can usually survive, but I havent done much exercise in quite some time and I think its much more physical than Big Brother. I also dont do well under pressure. The irony is Im assuming it feels like you're "on the block" every single day in this Race. We will give it our best shot though and Vic is the best teammate I could ever ask for! Excited to have a permanent alliance member, it only takes one!
 
Victor Arroyo
Age: 28
Instagram: @elfitvic
Twitter: @cococalientepod
Hometown: Ubly, Michigan
Current occupation: Freight broker
 
Describe what you do: Provide transportation and logistical services.
 
Three words to describe you: Outgoing, silly, and competitive.
 
Favorite hobbies: Exercise, date nights, and podcasting.
 
What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
Graduating college and getting engaged to the love of my life.
 
What scares you most about traveling?
Getting injured or falling ill in a foreign country.
 
What excites you most about traveling?
Experiencing different cultures, foods, meeting new people and trying new activities. Also seeing the other beautiful landscapes of the world.
 
What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Maldives: amazingly beautiful and slowly disappearing into the ocean. Might not be here in the future.
 
What do you hope to accomplish by running the Race with your partner (other than winning one million bucks)?
Bring us closer and share an amazing experience. We will really learn a lot about each other and share something that we will have to look back on forever.
 
Who do you think will be your biggest competition: Racers, Houseguests, or Castaways?
Racers, because they have done this before which makes them more prepared for this type of competition.
 
Do you think Big Brother prepared you for The Amazing Race? Do you think you learned anything on BB that will help you on the Race?
I believe BB is more of a social game and less of a physical competition like Race. Although The Amazing Race has some mental challenges, the social aspect of the game itself is minimal. I do hope winning BB competitions gives me the confidence to do well on The Amazing Races challenges. 
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
I hated victor on bb hope hes better this time
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
So excited to see Nicole and Victor again! This time as teammates and not working against each other!
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
Nicole is so cute
shes like andrea's or hayley's cute little sister
Swarm stupidity

Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
They're both good to watch. I haven't loved any reality show couple this much in years
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
The Amazing Race's Victor And Nicole Play An Adorable Game Of Superlatives

Who's the better cook? Who made the first move? Who tends to sleep in more? Engaged couple and The Amazing Race competitors Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel show how cute they are in a fun game of who-knows-who best.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HHf5E_ifvBs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HHf5E_ifvBs</a>
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
The Amazing Race's Victor And Nicole Quiz Each Other With Fiancée Facts

Soon-to-be-married couple and The Amazing Race competitors Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel challenge each other with trivia questions about their relationship, which began in the Big Brother 18 house.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O9pmcyN_mBE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O9pmcyN_mBE</a>
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
Nicole is super cute and adorable! I rooted for them. I think that 11th leg just slipped away for one bad decision.
Many legs could have gone the same way for them, though.
Many legs could have gone the same way for them, though.
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
Victor and Nicole are now married! And with a baby on the way!
Re: TAR31: Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo (Engaged/Big Brother)
They did the gender reveal recently and it's a boy!
