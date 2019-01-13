Age: 41Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland, and VirginiaCurrent City: Los Angeles, CAOccupation: Singer/TV personalityThree adjectives that describe you: Energetic, optimistic and funny.Favorite Activities: Water sports, baseball and kickball.What do you think will be the most difficult part of living inside the BIG BROTHER house? Not talking to my family and friends.What moment in your career do you think prepared you to live in the BIG BROTHER house? Dancing with the Stars.Which past BIG BROTHER cast member did you like most? Evel Dick.Do you have a strategy for winning the game? Just chilling.My lifes motto is Live your BEST life.What would you take into the house and why? Pictures of my son, Logan. My phone so I can listen to music and talk to my family. My purse because you cant trust everyone around your coin.Fun facts about yourself: I snore. I sang background vocals on Lady Gagas hit song Born This Way.