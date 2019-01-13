« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: CBB2: Tamar Braxton  (Read 7332 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24075
  • ZANKIE FOREVER!!!
    • Facebook
CBB2: Tamar Braxton
« on: January 13, 2019, 01:29:06 PM »


Tamar Braxton

Age: 41
Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Singer/TV personality

Three adjectives that describe you: Energetic, optimistic and funny.

Favorite Activities: Water sports, baseball and kickball.

What do you think will be the most difficult part of living inside the BIG BROTHER house?  Not talking to my family and friends.

What moment in your career do you think prepared you to live in the BIG BROTHER house? Dancing with the Stars.

Which past BIG BROTHER cast member did you like most? Evel Dick.

Do you have a strategy for winning the game?  Just chilling.

My lifes motto is Live your BEST life.

What would you take into the house and why?
   Pictures of my son, Logan.
   My phone so I can listen to music and talk to my family.
   My purse because you cant trust everyone around your coin.

Fun facts about yourself:
   I snore.
   I sang background vocals on Lady Gagas hit song Born This Way.

« Last Edit: January 18, 2019, 06:25:59 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3305
Re: CBB2: Tamar Braxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:43 PM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 