Channel 13, the same network that airs DFAD, announced that will broadcast a new reality called Corte y confección (Cutting and tailoring). The same has a premiere date on January Monday 14th at 4.00pm local time (1.00pm Forum Time) on Monday to Friday.The show will have 12 new aspiring clothing designers that are going to compete completing different daily challenges during the week, challenges that will be evaluated by a jury of proffesional designers who will score the work of each contestant. At the end of each week, the contestant with the lowest score will be eliminated from the reality. The winner will earn a prize in money and starting to work with some of the most importing fashion designers of the country.The show wil be hosted by Andrea Politti and is produced by LaFlia, the same company that produces DFAD.