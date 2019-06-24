« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Anyone saw the latest preview on the official IG account? It seems like theyre going to ANTARTICA!?
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Anyone saw the latest preview on the official IG account? It seems like theyre going to ANTARTICA!?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzXv71PhC4P/

Sure looks like it. If it were true, this is officially the greatest route in TAR history. But isn't getting there a logistical hell? Is it even possible?
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Anyone saw the latest preview on the official IG account? It seems like theyre going to ANTARTICA!?

They're not going to Antartica. To put the promo in context, the voice over gives GPS directions like turn left in Africa & turn right in Asia before mentioning Antartica. After mentioning Antartica, it cuts to teams dressed as penguins on a beach. Based on this other promo, the task takes place in Camps Bay Beach in South Africa and is likely a reference to penguins that live in/migrate to South Africa. Also, unless global warming is worse than I thought, people wouldn't be walking in the background of that shot in shorts.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Best answer ever!! :funny:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Found this in depth summary:

https://www.revolvy.com/page/HaMerotz-LaMillion-7?cr=1

Lovely to have in English!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Season 8 premiere date: Monday September 7.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
Season 8 premiere date: Monday September 7.

Premiere is now Sunday September 6.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 7 & 8 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
So they made a huge jump all the way from Armenia to Chile. No wonder it was thought we may have missed a country :o
