Anyone saw the latest preview on the official IG account? It seems like theyre going to ANTARTICA!?
They're not going to Antartica. To put the promo in context, the voice over gives GPS directions like turn left in Africa & turn right in Asia before mentioning Antartica. After mentioning Antartica, it cuts to teams dressed as penguins on a beach. Based on this other promo
, the task takes place in Camps Bay Beach in South Africa and is likely a reference to penguins that live in/migrate to South Africa. Also, unless global warming is worse than I thought, people wouldn't be walking in the background of that shot in shorts.