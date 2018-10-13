« previous next »
SERVER NOTIFICATIONS
« on: October 13, 2018, 11:18:24 AM »
Will be using this spot ongoing for Announcements of server maintenance or possible downtimes.

Issues or Concerns about the server still go here in SUPPORT: http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/board,4.0.html


Re: SERVER NOTIFICATIONS
« Reply #1 on: October 13, 2018, 11:28:38 AM »
There will be a security update during ONE of these time periods this week:

Thursday Oct. 25th, 10pm - 10am ET
 
 Friday Oct. 26th, 10pm - 10am ET
 
 Saturday Oct 27th, 10pm - 10am ET

I am told this will require a REBOOT which may cause a (hopefully) brief downtime. Estimated time minutes to...an hour-ish? ???

So if you are unable to log in during this time, just check back in a short while. We have no control/choice in the timing.

As always if you have an ongoing issue needing help you can reach me by email (in my profile, perhaps save the info?)  or twitter private message (@peachrff).


Re: SERVER NOTIFICATIONS
« Reply #2 on: October 25, 2018, 11:27:30 AM »
Message from the Server Folks:

We have scheduled the first of two maintenance windows to provide necessary upgrades to core network equipment that will be performed from 10:00PM EDT Friday, November 2nd through 7:00AM EDT Saturday, November 3rd.

During this maintenance window the most you should witness are potential brief periods of increased latency and/or packet loss.

We have scheduled the second and final maintenance window to provide necessary upgrades to core network equipment that will be performed from 10:00PM EDT Friday, November 9th through 7:00AM EDT Saturday, November 10th.

During this maintenance window the most you should witness are potential brief periods of increased latency and/or packet loss

As always, report any problems in the Support thread! http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/board,4.0.html
Re: SERVER NOTIFICATIONS
« Reply #3 on: August 02, 2019, 03:39:02 PM »
Hey guys!

Just letting you know  We have a scheduled maintenance window to provide necessary updates to network equipment that will take place between 21:00 and 01:00 (EDT).

No outages expected, just in case you notice any issues! If so please let me know here. Thx!
Re: SERVER NOTIFICATIONS
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM »
Heads Up!

There is a scheduled maintenance window to perform Cloud network updates on January 28h, 2023. This work is scheduled to occur between 10:00 PM - 01:00 AM (ET).
 

Should not cause any issues but gamers in particular should be aware and plan no deadlines at that time.


Thanks!
