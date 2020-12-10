« previous next »
TAR 32: Transportation

Re: TAR 32: Transportation
December 10, 2020, 02:46:27 AM
Leg 10 flight (as seen on this week's episode)

UO 707 Siem Reap to Hong Kong: 1918 (12/01/18) - 2223 (12/01/18)
CX 907 Hong Kong to Manila: 0931 (12/02/18) - 1112 (12/02/18)
Re: TAR 32: Transportation
December 17, 2020, 07:51:40 AM
Leg 11 flight (thanks to Finale Live Tweets thread in 2018; as seen on that episode)

PR 112 Manila to Los Angeles: 1110 (12/03/18) - 0825 (12/03/18)
DL 2297 Los Angeles to New Orleans: 1156 (12/03/18) - 1714 (12/03/18)
Re: TAR 32: Transportation
December 26, 2020, 08:33:19 PM
Does anyone remember the exact day in November 2018 that Legs 6 (France) and 7 (Germany) took place and if there were extended pitstops after either any of these two?

I am calculating that it would likely be anywhere between Nov 19 to Nov 23, given that the racers departed Almaty on November 27.
Re: TAR 32: Transportation
Yesterday at 08:44:53 PM
Hey Goldeneye, based on sightings we know that Paris was on 20 Nov and Almaty on 25 Nov. (Claude, you were right; I mixed up the dates for Almaty earlier!)

We see teams arriving at Berlin Hauptbahnhof at 3:50pm. Giving them some time to complete the tasks for Leg 6, they would have checked in from 7pm onwards. DeAngelo/Gary were released for Leg 7 at 1:30am. TAR rarely has <12h Pit Stops (except for keep-on-racing or penultimate legs) or >48h Pit Stops. This suggests that the Berlin leg took place on 22 Nov, and the Pit Stop was ~30h.

For Paris, we see Kaylynn/Haley checking in at 5:25pm (based on the clock on the Académie des Sciences) and checking out at 5:15am, so it was a ~36h Pit Stop.

20 Nov: Leg 5 and Pit Stop in Paris
21 Nov: Rest
22 Nov: Pit Start in Paris, train to Berlin, Leg 6 and Pit Stop in Berlin
23 Nov: Rest
24 Nov: Pit Start in Berlin, flight to Almaty
25 Nov: Leg 7 and Pit Stop in Almaty

Now working out some flight details from Berlin to Almaty, we see teams on two different Lufthansa flights: a narrow-body A321 (based on the aircraft safety card), and a wide-body with a 2-3-2 seat configuration towards the aft. In Lufthansa's current fleet, the only aircraft that fits this configuration are the A346, A343, and A333. Now Lufthansa doesn't use these aircraft for other possible connection points (e.g. Istanbul, Dubai, Moscow, St Petersburg), so the only remaining possibility is:
- LH 173, LH 45, LH 175, or LH 181 from Berlin to Frankfurt, 24 Nov morning, using the A321
- LH 646 from Frankfurt to Astana, 24 Nov 1320-2355, using the A333
- LH 646 continuing from Astana to Almaty, 25 Nov 0050-0245

I'm assuming teams were held at the airport until sunrise at around 8am.
Re: TAR 32: Transportation
Yesterday at 10:37:19 PM
If you probably recognize Astana is now Nur-Sultan which it renamed in March 2019, more than three months after TAR 32 filming had ended.
