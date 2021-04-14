« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 9 added! 342nd Episode Blog!!!  (Read 74914 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 4 added! 325th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #50 on: April 14, 2021, 05:49:22 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 5 added! 326th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #51 on: April 18, 2021, 09:56:54 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 5 added! 326th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #52 on: June 06, 2021, 10:13:58 PM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 7 added! 328th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #53 on: June 14, 2021, 04:51:27 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 7 added! 328th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #54 on: June 18, 2021, 11:37:01 PM »
Note: I already have episodes 8 and 9 done. I am spreading out their releases on my blog (Episode 8 will be up on Sunday). I am already working on episode 10! It's easily the fastest I've worked on a season in over five years.
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 7 added! 328th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #55 on: June 21, 2021, 03:53:44 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 8 added! 329th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #56 on: June 29, 2021, 04:17:30 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 9 added! 330th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #57 on: July 06, 2021, 08:09:51 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2221
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 10 added! 331st Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #58 on: August 14, 2021, 12:55:13 AM »
@TARstorian when are you writing your next recap?
Logged

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 10 added! 331st Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #59 on: August 24, 2021, 08:28:31 PM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on August 14, 2021, 12:55:13 AM
@TARstorian when are you writing your next recap?

I was about two-thirds of the way done episode 11. Then my girlfriend got in from the Philippines and I took two weeks off from work to see friends and family. Then I spent about 8 days working full 12 hour days to make up for the time off. Then we went on an 11 day vacation to Victoria, Niagara Falls, and Toronto. I just got back last night. I hope to have the next episode up within the next few days.
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 10 added! 331st Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #60 on: September 10, 2021, 09:20:45 PM »
After a summer break from blogging and podcasting about reality TV thanks to my girlfriend being able to visit for the past two months (oddly enough we met thanks to a TAR Asia 2 contestant), the newest TARstorian blog is now up!

https://thesupacoowackiestblogintheuniverse.wordpress.com/2021/09/10/the-amazing-race-21-episode-11-rankings-the-all-new-ford-escape-presented-by-jaymes-vaughan-and-james-davis/
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 12 Season Finale added! 333rd Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #61 on: September 17, 2021, 05:19:56 PM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3259
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 12 Season Finale added! 333rd Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #62 on: September 17, 2021, 05:32:39 PM »
You don't like Season 22? It's in my top 5.
Logged

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 12 Season Finale added! 333rd Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #63 on: September 17, 2021, 05:44:17 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on September 17, 2021, 05:32:39 PM
You don't like Season 22? It's in my top 5.

It'll be somewhere in the middle or slightly above middle of the pack. I know the first half is really entertaining and solid overall. My memory is quite hazy for the second half.
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 840
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 21: Episode 12 Season Finale added! 333rd Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #64 on: September 19, 2021, 11:15:13 AM »
Quote from: TARstorian on September 17, 2021, 05:44:17 PM
Quote from: Maanca on September 17, 2021, 05:32:39 PM
You don't like Season 22? It's in my top 5.

It'll be somewhere in the middle or slightly above middle of the pack. I know the first half is really entertaining and solid overall. My memory is quite hazy for the second half.
I actually like second half of S22 more (excluding the Switzerland leg). Berlin is one of my all time favourite leg.
Logged

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 1 Season Premiere added! 334th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #65 on: September 29, 2021, 05:36:38 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 2 added! 335th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #66 on: October 07, 2021, 01:06:24 PM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 2 added! 335th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #67 on: October 15, 2021, 04:26:54 PM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 4 added! 337th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #68 on: October 27, 2021, 05:59:15 PM »
Oy Vey! TAR 22 Episode 4 blog is up. This is the proudest I have been after writing any of my blogs in a very long time.

https://thesupacoowackiestblogintheuniverse.wordpress.com/2021/10/27/the-amazing-race-22-episode-4-rankings-oy-vey/
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 5 added! 338th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #69 on: December 29, 2021, 08:13:14 AM »
TAR 22 Episode 5 blog posted. Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Bangkok, and Phuket have been fun over the past seven weeks!

https://thesupacoowackiestblogintheuniverse.wordpress.com/2021/12/29/the-amazing-race-22-episode-5-rankings-loveshack/
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 6 added! 339th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #70 on: January 27, 2022, 08:54:17 PM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 7 added! 340th Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #71 on: March 21, 2022, 09:30:15 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 8 added! 341st Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #72 on: March 28, 2022, 10:43:51 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
    • TARstorian.
Re: TARstorian Blog: TAR 22: Episode 9 added! 342nd Episode Blog!!!
« Reply #73 on: Today at 10:45:15 AM »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 