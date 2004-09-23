1. Jonathan and Victoria: The guy dyed his hair blue for the race. The girl's an ex-Playmate.
2. Lori and Bolo: Pro-wrestlers.
3. Rebecca and Adam: Ex-daters. Looks like Colin and Christie type.
4. Kris and Jon: Long-distance daters. Another alpha-team. My pre-race pick for the winning team
5. Freddy and Kendra: Models.
6. Lena and Kristy: Sisters
7. Aaron and Hayden: Dating models.
8. Hera and Gustavus: African-American Daughter/Father combination.
9. Maria and Meredith: Best friends and both 26.
10. Donald and Mary: Oldest couple in Amazing Race history. 69 and 65.
11. Avi and Joe: Only Male-Male combination. Look like nerds.