Amazing Race 6 - Cast Photo & Team Descriptions

Amazing Race 6 - Cast Photo & Team Descriptions
« on: September 23, 2004, 01:30:14 AM »
1. Jonathan and Victoria: The guy dyed his hair blue for the race. The girl's an ex-Playmate.
 
2. Lori and Bolo: Pro-wrestlers.
 
3. Rebecca and Adam: Ex-daters. Looks like Colin and Christie type.
 
4. Kris and Jon: Long-distance daters. Another alpha-team.  My pre-race pick for the winning team
 
5. Freddy and Kendra: Models.
 
6. Lena and Kristy: Sisters
 
7. Aaron and Hayden: Dating models.
 
8. Hera and Gustavus: African-American Daughter/Father combination.
 
9. Maria and Meredith: Best friends and both 26.
 
10. Donald and Mary: Oldest couple in Amazing Race history. 69 and 65.
 
11. Avi and Joe: Only Male-Male combination. Look like nerds.
Re: Amazing Race 6 - Cast Photo & Team Descriptions
« Reply #1 on: September 23, 2004, 01:45:27 AM »
 :)() Excellent find marv ..is this from TV Guide?? Nice job..  *()*
I heard about that dude with the blue hair..lol  :)_|  Cheers to you marv .. :)_|

realiiity.com
Let the spoiling begin !


the pictures were posted by Glebe
Re: Amazing Race 6 - Cast Photo & Team Descriptions
« Reply #2 on: September 23, 2004, 01:47:00 AM »
Re: Amazing Race 6 - Cast Photo & Team Descriptions
« Reply #3 on: September 23, 2004, 01:52:44 AM »
4. Kris and Jon: Long-distance daters. Another alpha-team.  My pre-race pick for the winning team

they look like the couple in the first picure!! we have a match ..thanks again marv..your the bestest !!
Re: Amazing Race 6 - Cast Photo & Team Descriptions
« Reply #4 on: September 23, 2004, 01:57:09 AM »
Thanks for the TAR6 team list & info, Marv!  :)_| Wow, now I'm ready for the show to hurry up and begin...even tho there are PLENTY of shows to watch...with the Fall season beginning.

Ruday ;D
Re: Amazing Race 6 - Cast Photo & Team Descriptions
« Reply #5 on: September 23, 2004, 01:59:50 AM »
Re: Amazing Race 6 - Cast Photo & Team Descriptions
