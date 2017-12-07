« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp  (Read 82974 times)

TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« on: December 07, 2017, 01:33:50 PM »




Name: Joey Chestnut

Age: 33

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Connection to teammate: Friends

Qualifications: World champion competitive eater

Instagram: @joey.chestnut

Twitter: @joeyjaws

Name: Tim Janus

Age: 41

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Connection to teammate: Friend

Qualifications: Former competitive eater

Instagram: @timothyjanus

Twitter: @eaterx
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #1 on: December 07, 2017, 03:24:03 PM »




Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus (#TeamChomp)


Joey

Age: 33
Hometown: San Jose, California
Current occupation: Competitive Eater
Three words that describe you: Goofy, honest, and competitive.
What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?
 Showing myself and the world that competitive eaters are the best at solving problems and have a blast beating people.



Tim

Age: 41
Hometown: New York, New York
Current occupation: Waiter/Bartender/Manager/Competitive Eater
Three words that describe you: Determined, loyal, and daydreamer.
 What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?
 It would be a lot of fun for me to hang out and goof around with Joey. We've always lived on opposite coasts, and we've always competed against each other. We're friends, and we've traveled together for contests, but we've always been rivals. Win or lose, it'd be cool to bond over this adventure and this shared goal.
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #2 on: December 07, 2017, 03:27:37 PM »
Biography


 
#TeamChomp

Name: Joey Chestnut
Age: 33

Instagram: @joey.chestnut
Twitter: @joeyjaws

Hometown: San Jose, California

Current occupation: Competitive Eater

Describe what you do: I compete in eating contests all around the world for cash prizes. I also represent brands and make appearances.

Three words to describe you: Goofy, honest, and competitive.

Favorite hobbies: Fishing and gambling.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
 I win everything that I try.

What scares you most about traveling?
 Getting sick.

What excites you most about traveling?
 Laughing with strangers.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
 Jerusalem. There is so much history.

What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?
 Showing myself and the world that competitive eaters are the best at solving problems and have a blast beating people.


Name: Tim Janus
Age: 41

Instagram:@timothyjanus
Twitter: @eaterx

Hometown: New York, New York

Current Occupation: Waiter/Bartender/Manager/Competitive Eater

Describe what you do: I am a waiter at a very comfortable, high-end pizza/wine bar. I'm an on-hiatus competitive eater, named Eater X, one of the best in the whole wide world!  I'm also the world burping champion, according to the World Burping Federation.

Three words to describe you: Determined, loyal, and daydreamer.

Favorite hobbies: Skiing, sleeping, crossword puzzles, and reading the news and trying to understand this world.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
 I was the third eater ever to eat 50 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Joey was the second. Nobody believed I could do it until I did it, but I worked hard and surprised everybody. I felt like I did what I once thought was impossible, and in general I'm proud of myself anytime I persevere.

What scares you most about traveling?
 Nothing. It's an adventure. I'm on vacation. Who cares?

What excites you most about traveling?
 I love learning new things about people and customs. People do things differently all around the world, and it's easy for us to believe that our way is somehow better or makes more sense than somebody else's. But when you travel and you're open to learning, you see that every way is valid and worthwhile and worthy of respect. We do things a certain way because that's what took hold where we are, not because our ways are any better than anybody else's. I really enjoy being reminded of that again and again and again by seeing it firsthand.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
 Australia. I love it down therethe land, the animals, the accents. If I get eliminated in Australia, I may never come home.

What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?
 It would be a lot of fun for me to hang out and goof around with Joey. We've always lived on opposite coasts, and we've always competed against each other. We're friends, and we've traveled together for contests, but we've always been rivals. Win or lose, it'd be cool to bond over this adventure and this shared goal.
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #3 on: December 07, 2017, 05:35:03 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_K1UMHOh9DQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_K1UMHOh9DQ</a>
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #4 on: December 07, 2017, 06:50:45 PM »
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #5 on: January 03, 2018, 03:28:24 AM »


Joey Chestnut Discusses His Experience On The Amazing Race


January 2, 2018 at 10:05 am

Quote
DS: You are teamed up with fellow competitive eater Tim Janus. How did you guys become friends?

JC: We were competitors and initially, we werent friends. We actually hated each other, we hated each other for a long time. Hes a great competitor and I respect him. Thats probably how we became friends. He pushed his body really hard and it impressed me. Its more of a relationship based on respect than friendship.

DS: What were some of the craziest experiences involved with filming this season of The Amazing Race?

JC: Oh my god, theres going to be some dancing. There were so many crazy things. There was a lot of running, too much running.

Read the full article here; http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/01/02/joey-chestnut-the-amazing-race/
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #6 on: January 31, 2018, 06:34:33 AM »
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #7 on: March 03, 2018, 05:20:23 AM »
They were a fine team. I could remember them more for their mistakes than their achievements, unfortunately. That, and Joey not being physically fit. The race sure was tough! Oh, but they were competitive at least.

Quote
Joey Chestnut: I applied a long time ago and then they reached out to me several times, and this time, it was in October, I was able to clear my schedule.
Interesting how timing is a factor for some applicants to be cast.

Quote
You and Tim used to be competitors that then became friends. How did you guys end up partners?
I sought him out. I applied years ago, and they reached out me again recently. I had a free schedule during filming, so I thought, Oh my God, I need a partner. Tim was my first choice, because I know hes a super competitor; he hates to lose. Hes crazy smart. And hes in better shape than me, so he was going to push me hard.
Great choice!
Quote
You talked in the very beginning about why you wanted to pick Tim as a teammate. Did you learn anything about him as a partner and a person working with him so closely on the race?
Hes a thoughtful person. He sees things when he interacts with people and has a ton of empathy. He can tell when somebodys giving him bad directions or doesnt understand him. He reads people very well, and he reads me well. He can tell if Im confident, if Im lazy, or if I have more in the tank. He reads people really well, and he was a great partner.
Wow!

Not here too? https://parade.com/640389/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-30-joey-chestnut-and-tim-janus-choke-down-a-not-so-sweet-defeat/
They made so many bad decisions, but Joey picking Tim was the least bad decision imho.
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #8 on: July 04, 2018, 01:18:46 PM »
Joey just won his 11th Nathan's title with a world record 74 hot dogs.
« Last Edit: July 04, 2018, 01:26:40 PM by Maanca »
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #9 on: July 04, 2018, 07:07:13 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on July 04, 2018, 01:18:46 PM
Joey just won his 11th Nathan's title with a world record 74 hot dogs.

Congratulations Joey!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #10 on: July 04, 2018, 07:18:40 PM »
Makes me queasy to even think about, lol.

Tim was saying on Twitter today that he's basically retired from the sport, he won't even attend events anymore. "You only get one stomach in life," his words.

The way they have to train their stomachs to be able to do this, long-term damage probably would be eventual.
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #11 on: July 05, 2019, 03:55:49 PM »
And Joey wins again, but falls short of his record.
    • Is Pornhub Premium Worth It?
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #12 on: July 21, 2019, 10:04:35 PM »
I'm a big fan of these guys.
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #13 on: July 04, 2020, 03:34:40 PM »
Joey beated his own world record today (75 hot dogs).
He is a 13-time champion now.
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #14 on: July 04, 2020, 04:28:19 PM »
I have to assume the contestants were socially distanced, as well as the spectators. Im surprised that the organizers went ahead with it.
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #15 on: July 04, 2020, 11:11:26 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on July 04, 2020, 04:28:19 PM
I have to assume the contestants were socially distanced, as well as the spectators. Im surprised that the organizers went ahead with it.

It never even occurred to me that the hot dog contest was today until I saw this thread had a new post. From what I can piece together from Youtube, there was no audience for the contest. The contestants were socially distanced (barely) and they had clear panels between them. The staff was wearing masks except for the incredibly annoying announcer that was screaming at Joey Chestnut's back from a few feet away for the entire portion of the contest that I saw. I'm not sure if Tim was there. I only saw 5 names mentioned.
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #16 on: July 05, 2021, 05:00:08 PM »
:conf: Congratulations to JOEY CHESTNUT for beating his all-time hot dog-eating world record with 76 HOT DOGS in 10 MINUTES! :conf:

This is one more from his last win in 2020.
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #17 on: July 05, 2021, 06:40:35 PM »
That's like 3 years in a row of breaking his own world record. Where does this guy's stomach end? Lol
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #18 on: July 04, 2022, 09:49:43 PM »
Re: TAR 30: Joey Chestnut & Tim Janus (Friends) #TeamChomp
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:50:45 PM »
Joey Chestnut has now been banned from the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest due to agreeing to a sponsorship with Impossible Foods.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10124395-joey-chestnut-banned-from-nathans-hot-dog-eating-contest-over-deal-with-competitor
