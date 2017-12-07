« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk  (Read 15173 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52119
  • TAR Detective
TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« on: December 07, 2017, 12:40:35 PM »




Name: Cedric Ceballos

Age: 48

Current occupation: Retired NBA Player

Qualifications: Former NBA All-Star and Slamdunk Champion

Instagram: @cedceballos

Name: Shawn Marion

Age: 39

Hometown: Chicago

Connection to teammate: Retired NBA Player

Qualifications: 4-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion 2011

Instagram: @matrix31

Twitter: @matrix31
« Last Edit: December 07, 2017, 01:03:54 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52119
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #1 on: December 07, 2017, 02:48:45 PM »






Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion (#TeamSlamDunk)

Cedric

 Age: 48
Current occupation: Retired NBA Player
Three words that describe you: Funny, outgoing, and friendly.
What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?
 [That me and Shawn] stay friends.



Shawn

 Age: 39
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Current occupation: Retired NBA athlete and father
Three words that describe you: Competitive, stubborn to a degree, and loyal.
What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?
Maybe open more doors and opportunities for future endeavors.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52119
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #2 on: December 07, 2017, 02:53:17 PM »
Biography


 
#TeamSlamDunk

Name: Cedric Ceballos
Age: 48

Instagram: @cedceballos

Current occupation: Retired NBA Player

Three words to describe you: Funny, outgoing, and friendly.

Favorite hobbies: Music, sports, and traveling.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
 Being a healthy "Kool" Dad and NBA All-Star.

What scares you most about traveling?
 Airport food.

What excites you most about traveling?
 Seeing the sites and meeting new people.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
 Africa, for the weather.

What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?
 [That me and Shawn] stay friends.


Name: Shawn Marion
Age: 39

Instagram: @matrix31
Twitter: @matrix31

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Current occupation: Retired NBA athlete and father

Describe what you do: I have a son 40% of the time so I just want to be hands on with him. I'm also an NBA Ambassador where I do meet and greets, clinics, speaking, and engagements.

Three words to describe you: Competitive, stubborn to a degree, and loyal.

Favorite hobbies: Spending time with my son and family, traveling, and shopping.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
 Being a father and provider for my family and a champion!!

What scares you most about traveling?
 Getting lost and stranded with nothing.

What excites you most about traveling?
 New culture, cities, and people.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
 Abu Dhabi, Bermuda, or Venezuela.

What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?
 Maybe open more doors and opportunities for future endeavors
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52119
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #3 on: December 07, 2017, 05:15:26 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JOliMb0n52g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JOliMb0n52g</a>
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52119
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #4 on: December 07, 2017, 06:54:19 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52119
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #5 on: January 31, 2018, 07:29:42 AM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3129
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #6 on: January 31, 2018, 10:05:02 AM »
Much respect for Cedric for doing this race after 3 heart attacks.
Logged

Offline 52cg

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #7 on: January 31, 2018, 04:27:59 PM »
Sad to see them go.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52119
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #8 on: January 31, 2018, 04:49:15 PM »
:welcome2: 52cg!

me too. I loved that they both knew and cared about the show... and never gave up!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Platrium

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3111
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #9 on: March 03, 2018, 04:50:15 AM »
Of the 4 legs they raced, I found them very memorable overall. They had the potential to do well, but they made mistakes sometimes that cost them some time.

Even though basketball is popular from where I live, I never knew these 2 before the race. I wanna see them in a returning racers season in the future. :)

Quote
Cedric: No, no. And everybody who thought I threw up because of the fish, I was actually throwing up because of an octopus that they didnt show that was dissected when we turned the corner. I just wanted to clear that up. (Laughs.)

:funny: Glad he cleared that up.

Wait, nobody posted this? https://parade.com/640371/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-30-cedric-ceballos-and-shawn-marion-on-sinking-free-throws-and-french-dinghies/
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6040
  • I'm a Reality TV Nerd!
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #10 on: March 03, 2018, 04:45:10 PM »
From which city is Cedric from?
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3129
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #11 on: March 03, 2018, 04:47:39 PM »
Maui, Hawaii :)

He was one of the rare non-contiguous US racers.
Logged

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Lets make a baby
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #12 on: June 06, 2019, 09:37:13 PM »
They are great in their time
in the race they are quite funny
too bad mr Cedric out of shape
when TAR 30 aired i search through boxes of old NBA cards of mine and walla they are there
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3420
Re: TAR 30: Cedric Ceballos & Shawn Marion (Retired NBA Players) #TeamSlamDunk
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:31:42 PM »
Unfortunately we have this update from Cedric:https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cedric-ceballos-nba-former-player-covid-icu/

Prayers for a quick recovery.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 