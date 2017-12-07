Biography







Name: Cedric Ceballos

Age: 48



Instagram: @cedceballos



Current occupation: Retired NBA Player



Three words to describe you: Funny, outgoing, and friendly.



Favorite hobbies: Music, sports, and traveling.



What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

Being a healthy "Kool" Dad and NBA All-Star.



What scares you most about traveling?

Airport food.



What excites you most about traveling?

Seeing the sites and meeting new people.



What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

Africa, for the weather.



What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?

[That me and Shawn] stay friends.





Name: Shawn Marion

Age: 39



Instagram: @matrix31

Twitter: @matrix31



Hometown: Chicago, Illinois



Current occupation: Retired NBA athlete and father



Describe what you do: I have a son 40% of the time so I just want to be hands on with him. I'm also an NBA Ambassador where I do meet and greets, clinics, speaking, and engagements.



Three words to describe you: Competitive, stubborn to a degree, and loyal.



Favorite hobbies: Spending time with my son and family, traveling, and shopping.



What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

Being a father and provider for my family and a champion!!



What scares you most about traveling?

Getting lost and stranded with nothing.



What excites you most about traveling?

New culture, cities, and people.



What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

Abu Dhabi, Bermuda, or Venezuela.



What do you hope to accomplish by running the race (other than winning $1 million)?

Maybe open more doors and opportunities for future endeavors

