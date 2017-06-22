« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)  (Read 5319 times)

TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« on: June 22, 2017, 09:33:16 AM »
Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)


Adam Cavaleri
Age: 29
Occupation: Bartender
Hometown: Montréal, QC
Current city: Montréal, QC
Strengths: Ambitious, tenacious and good with directions
Fears/Phobia: Heights
Favourite Travel Destination: Australia
Pet peeve about Teammate: She is ALWAYS late

Andrea Cavaleri
Age: 28
Occupation: Graphic Designer
Hometown: Montréal, QC
Current city: Montréal, QC
Strengths: Determined, creative and detail oriented
Fears/Phobia: Heights
Favourite Travel Destination: Croatia
Pet Peeve about Teammate: Impatient. SO IMPATIENT
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #1 on: June 22, 2017, 09:33:49 AM »
TEAM BIO

Instagram
Adam: @cavy13
Andrea: @drecavaleri

Adam and Andrea are outgoing, competitive siblings who want to tackle the adventure of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA together. Their family is Italian from Montréal, so when they bicker it can get intense, but theres no doubting the sibling bond they share. Adam, the ambitious older brother, lacks patience and expects everything to be done right away. Andrea can be quick to overthink situations, and lets her nerves get the best of her, which can frustrate Adam a little.

Last spring Andrea tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her right knee playing basketball. While the recovery process from this significant injury has been extremely difficult, the situation has helped her gain a huge appreciation for lifes possibilities. Prior to her injury Andrea was very cautious, but she is now ready to take on new challenges. She credits Adam for pushing her out of her comfort zone and on to THE AMAZING RACE CANADA.

FUN FACTS
Motto:
Adam: Refuse to Lose! | Andrea: Lets Do It!
If you and your teammate were a pop duo, what would your name be?
Adam: Double A | Andrea: The Cavs
Walk on Song:
Adam: Enter Sandman by Metallica | Andrea: 7/11 by Beyoncé
Team they most associate with from previous seasons: None! Were one of a kind
If you could be an animal what would you be?
Adam: Dolphin | Andrea: Sea Turtle
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #2 on: June 22, 2017, 09:38:26 AM »




Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #3 on: June 22, 2017, 09:38:53 AM »
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #4 on: June 22, 2017, 09:39:40 AM »
Go Andrea, she seems very fierce. Their team dynamics also seem strong.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #5 on: June 22, 2017, 11:44:07 AM »
Quote from: Sawsbuck on June 22, 2017, 09:39:40 AM
Go Andrea, she seems very fierce. Their team dynamics also seem strong.

2 Andreas! My life is complete.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #6 on: June 22, 2017, 02:54:51 PM »
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #7 on: June 22, 2017, 03:01:22 PM »
Adam Cavaleri, 29, and Andrea Cavaleri, 28, a brother and sister team from Montreal. "I applied three years ago with my best friend," says graphic designer Andrea. They didn't get picked and the friend wasn't available this year so her bartender brother stepped up.

Source:http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/arts-and-life/entertainment/TV/a-look-at-this-years-amazing-race-canada-contestants-430189883.html
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #8 on: June 22, 2017, 09:48:16 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/heyl5TVn1os" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/heyl5TVn1os</a>
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #9 on: June 27, 2017, 06:35:28 PM »
Andrea looks like Anne Hathaway, rooting for this team also.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #10 on: June 27, 2017, 07:22:09 PM »
French news article on the team:http://www.journaldemontreal.com/2017/06/25/le-quebec--est-bien-represente
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #11 on: June 29, 2017, 03:23:40 PM »
ADAM & ANDREA CAVALERI

Montreal siblings Adam and Andrea have been getting to know each other again, following Adams wanderlust  a hockey scholarship at a prep school in Massachusetts and college in Ottawa. Then I traveled to New Zealand and Australia for a while, says Adam, 29, whos currently bartending.

I only got him back a few years ago, says his 28-year-old sis, a graphic designer. So, its kind of crazy I am doing this with Adam. We havent done much together except when we were kids.

Another potential handicap: Andrea tore her ACL last year playing basketball. I have a few screws in there. Its attached. Well see how well its attached on this race, she says, cheerfully.

Source:http://www.torontosun.com/2017/06/29/meet-the-racers-a-look-at-this-years-amazing-race-canada-contestants
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #12 on: June 29, 2017, 03:24:51 PM »
These 2 remind me of Sukhi/Jinder from Season 2, but their dynamics are totally different. Sukhi/Jinder travelled extensively together pre-race but these two are getting acquainted with each other again. Should make for an interesting (and different) dynamic to Sukhi/Jinder.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #13 on: July 02, 2017, 01:33:30 AM »
Adam and Andrea

Not having any access to technology, I learned that Andrea can really talk a lot, quipped Adam.

Adam works as a bartender at Moose Bawr downtown near Concordia University. When we were accepted to be on the show I basically quit my job, he said. I could not trust anyone to keep this secret. I told them that if the job was still open when I came back, Id return. I am happy it was and when the secret of where I went finally came out I was so relieved. We are naturally not saying a word of how things ended up. Everyone has been okay with it except our dad. He just does not understand.

Andrea is a partner with Katrina Marguerita Castro.in the upstart graphic arts firm Camac,  which provides creative and artistic direction for brands and businesses. Although we've been taking on clients under Camac for about a year now, our official launch is in November so we are still in the process of building our website, she said.

For Andrea, this was her third attempt to be on the show. Two years ago she and friend were actually accepted as alternates in case one team pulled out. When her friend was not able to apply with her for the second year she turned to Adam who agreed. They did not get the nod and when producers called last fall to see if shed apply again she was just recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her right knee following a basketball injury. Adam really pushed me and I will tell you from that point on I had never taken physio so seriously, she said.

While the siblings grew up on the West Island, they moved downtown in their early teens. Adam ended up going to school in Ottawa and the United States. We were close growing up, but we spent a lot of years apart, she said. This show was a real bonding experience for us. It will be pretty hard to ever top it.

Wow, added Adam. Imagine waking up in the morning, ripping open an envelope with a note telling you to go somewhere in the world you have never been before?

Source:http://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/cohen_confidential_with_mike_cohen/suburban-exclusive-interviews-two-montreal-teams-set-for-the-amazing/article_035ba650-5e86-11e7-837e-8f0c7117a9fb.html

----
I wonder who they were alternates for? ???
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #14 on: July 02, 2017, 03:09:51 AM »
I hope Andrea's injures, don't slow her and Adam down, on the race  :(
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #15 on: July 02, 2017, 02:54:35 PM »
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #16 on: July 05, 2017, 11:58:43 AM »
Exclusive: Adam and Andrea: The Shimmy: Worst Dance Move Ever
Andrea imitates Adams butt shimmy on the tightrope.

Link:http://www.ctv.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada/Video/S5E1-Exclusive-Adam-and-Andrea-The-Shimmy-Worst-Dance-Move-Ever-vid1160274
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #17 on: July 11, 2017, 11:01:38 PM »
I am loving them so much! They are fun to watch and their relationship is really great, what a great bond between siblings.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #18 on: July 11, 2017, 11:30:59 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on July 11, 2017, 11:01:38 PM
I am loving them so much! They are fun to watch and their relationship is really great, what a great bond between siblings.
Me too!
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #19 on: July 12, 2017, 06:56:53 PM »
First mention of her ACL surgery. As long as she doesn't pull a Dave and talk about this every week.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #20 on: July 12, 2017, 09:49:19 PM »
I am glad we got some explanation though...

I REALLY like this team!
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #21 on: July 15, 2017, 04:32:41 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 11, 2017, 11:30:59 PM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on July 11, 2017, 11:01:38 PM
I am loving them so much! They are fun to watch and their relationship is really great, what a great bond between siblings.
Me too!

Me three!
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Adam & Andrea Cavaleri (Brother/Sister)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:33:43 PM »
Andrea Cavaleri welcomed a baby boy on October 24, 2022. Congratulations to the new parents!
