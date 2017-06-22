Not having any access to technology, I learned that Andrea can really talk a lot, quipped Adam.Adam works as a bartender at Moose Bawr downtown near Concordia University. When we were accepted to be on the show I basically quit my job, he said. I could not trust anyone to keep this secret. I told them that if the job was still open when I came back, Id return. I am happy it was and when the secret of where I went finally came out I was so relieved. We are naturally not saying a word of how things ended up. Everyone has been okay with it except our dad. He just does not understand.Andrea is a partner with Katrina Marguerita Castro.in the upstart graphic arts firm Camac, which provides creative and artistic direction for brands and businesses. Although we've been taking on clients under Camac for about a year now, our official launch is in November so we are still in the process of building our website, she said.For Andrea, this was her third attempt to be on the show.When her friend was not able to apply with her for the second year she turned to Adam who agreed. They did not get the nod and when producers called last fall to see if shed apply again she was just recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her right knee following a basketball injury. Adam really pushed me and I will tell you from that point on I had never taken physio so seriously, she said.While the siblings grew up on the West Island, they moved downtown in their early teens. Adam ended up going to school in Ottawa and the United States. We were close growing up, but we spent a lot of years apart, she said. This show was a real bonding experience for us. It will be pretty hard to ever top it.Wow, added Adam. Imagine waking up in the morning, ripping open an envelope with a note telling you to go somewhere in the world you have never been before?Source:http://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/cohen_confidential_with_mike_cohen/suburban-exclusive-interviews-two-montreal-teams-set-for-the-amazing/article_035ba650-5e86-11e7-837e-8f0c7117a9fb.html----I wonder who they were alternates for?