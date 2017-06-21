KOREY SAM & IVANA KRUNIC
The pals and former co-workers, now running their own respective personal training companies in Toronto, know it puts a target on your back to tout your fitness.
Ivana recalls the Body Break couple, Hal and Joanne who competed on TARC in 2013. They were always considered a threat, always got U-Turned, and in the end, I think Joanne was suffering from mental exhaustion, the part-time kindergarten supply teacher Ivana says.
At the end of the day, its a mental race. Physical is an advantage. The controllable factor. The uncontrollable is the challenges, the food, the traveling, the lack of sleep, the fact that other teams may look at us and say, We want to U-Turn them. But I would rather look intimidating than for someone to say, These guys? No competition.
Adds Korey: As trainers, our whole job is to motivate and encourage people, and never make them feel like failures.
I dont think quitting is an option for us. In the rare event something happens, I cant see myself being upset with her.
Source:http://www.torontosun.com/2017/06/29/meet-the-racers-a-look-at-this-years-amazing-race-canada-contestants