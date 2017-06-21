TEAM BIO

Ivana: @IvanaBodyFiTiK

Korey: @koachkore



Ivana: @ivana_krunic

Korey: @koachkore



Ivana and Korey are co-workers and best friends who met 10 years ago at the gym. They share a lot of traits with one another, which is something that makes their friendship so strong. While Korey and Ivana are fun, loving and positive, they are both passionate and determined, sharing a similar work ethic focus. Working as personal trainers at the gym together, where they are some of the most popular trainers, they feel that their physical ability could be one of their greatest strengths during THE AMAZING RACE CANADA.



Ivana is a livewire who wears her heart on her sleeve. Born in Bosnia, she escaped Sarajevo with her family at the age of six and has grown up to be a strong-willed and determined woman. Shes loud, extroverted, and prides herself in being a role model to her clients, family, and friends.



Korey is the calm to Ivanas storm. Rarely aggressive and a teddy bear at heart, Korey is kind, thoughtful, and says that his strength lies in his ability to perform well under pressure. Theyre an odd couple  but with Ivanas energy and Koreys charm they will surely be fun to watch.



Motto: Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.  Muhammad Ali

If you and your teammate we a pop duo, what would your name be? Pandaaaaaa

Walk on Song: Panda by Desiigner

Team they most associate with from previous seasons: Gino and Jesse Montani

If you could be an animal what would you be?

Ivana: Elephant | Korey: T-Rex