Author Topic: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)  (Read 4810 times)

TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« on: June 21, 2017, 08:21:23 AM »
Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)



Korey Sam
Age: 31
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current City: Toronto, ON
Hometown: Toronto, ON
Strengths: Listening, fitness, motivating
Fear/Phobia: Vomit
Favourite Travel Destination: Caribbean
Pet Peeve about Teammate: Fiery

Ivana Krunic
Age: 31
Occupation: Personal Trainer/Substitute Teacher
Current City: Toronto, ON
Hometown: Sarajevo, Bosnia
Strengths: Resilient, adaptable, leader
Fears/Phobia: Spiders
Favourite travel destination: Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda
Pet Peeve about Teammate: Tardiness. See you in one hour means see you in three hours to Korey.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #1 on: June 21, 2017, 08:22:50 AM »
TEAM BIO
#TeamPanda

Instagram
Ivana: @IvanaBodyFiTiK
Korey: @koachkore 

Twitter
Ivana: @ivana_krunic
Korey: @koachkore

Ivana and Korey are co-workers and best friends who met 10 years ago at the gym. They share a lot of traits with one another, which is something that makes their friendship so strong. While Korey and Ivana are fun, loving and positive, they are both passionate and determined, sharing a similar work ethic focus. Working as personal trainers at the gym together, where they are some of the most popular trainers, they feel that their physical ability could be one of their greatest strengths during THE AMAZING RACE CANADA.

Ivana is a livewire who wears her heart on her sleeve. Born in Bosnia, she escaped Sarajevo with her family at the age of six and has grown up to be a strong-willed and determined woman. Shes loud, extroverted, and prides herself in being a role model to her clients, family, and friends.

Korey is the calm to Ivanas storm. Rarely aggressive and a teddy bear at heart, Korey is kind, thoughtful, and says that his strength lies in his ability to perform well under pressure. Theyre an odd couple  but with Ivanas energy and Koreys charm they will surely be fun to watch.

FUN FACTS
Motto: Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.  Muhammad Ali
If you and your teammate we a pop duo, what would your name be? Pandaaaaaa
Walk on Song: Panda by Desiigner
Team they most associate with from previous seasons: Gino and Jesse Montani
If you could be an animal what would you be?
Ivana: Elephant | Korey: T-Rex
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #2 on: June 21, 2017, 08:24:23 AM »


Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #3 on: June 21, 2017, 08:25:30 AM »
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #4 on: June 21, 2017, 08:35:10 AM »
From reading their Bio I get a Flo/Zach and Brooke/Scott vibe.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #5 on: June 21, 2017, 09:42:17 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on June 21, 2017, 08:35:10 AM
From reading their Bio I get a Flo/Zach and Brooke/Scott vibe.

You think?  :funny:

I don't know, she seems pretty fierce, and she's a gym personal trainer, so I think she will be a bit more physical than Flo and Brooke!
But maybe in the attitude :P
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #6 on: June 21, 2017, 09:48:40 AM »
Bosnia. She's the first European-born
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #7 on: June 21, 2017, 02:55:49 PM »
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #8 on: June 21, 2017, 04:39:48 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JQUn2FFvh_0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JQUn2FFvh_0</a>
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #9 on: June 22, 2017, 11:49:45 AM »
Ivana is ultra fierce!
I'd rather walk alone than let them throw dirty confetti. ♥

Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #10 on: June 22, 2017, 03:01:58 PM »
Korey Sam, 31, and Ivana Krunic, 30, friends and co-workers from Toronto, both work as personal trainers. While they've dated friends they've never dated each other. "Which is good," says Ivana, who was born in Bosnia and lived in Germany as a child. "If Korey looks at another girl, I'm not going to be, 'Later.' I'll be, 'She's cute.' It's platonic but it's great. There's no tension."

Source:http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/arts-and-life/entertainment/TV/a-look-at-this-years-amazing-race-canada-contestants-430189883.html
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #11 on: June 27, 2017, 06:34:32 PM »
I get Flo/Brooke/Marie vibes in Ivana, very dominant and very competitive. Korey is obviously the more chill and fun type, Zach/Scott/Tim vibes there.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #12 on: June 27, 2017, 07:09:06 PM »
Just looking at them, this'll be a team that gets a few 1st places.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #13 on: June 28, 2017, 09:50:44 AM »
Korey and Ivana answer some race related questions:

http://www.thesocial.ca/Culture/TheAmazingRaceCanada?vid=1155916
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #14 on: June 29, 2017, 03:28:11 PM »
KOREY SAM & IVANA KRUNIC

The pals and former co-workers, now running their own respective personal training companies in Toronto, know it puts a target on your back to tout your fitness.

Ivana recalls the Body Break couple, Hal and Joanne who competed on TARC in 2013. They were always considered a threat, always got U-Turned, and in the end, I think Joanne was suffering from mental exhaustion, the part-time kindergarten supply teacher Ivana says.

At the end of the day, its a mental race. Physical is an advantage. The controllable factor. The uncontrollable is the challenges, the food, the traveling, the lack of sleep, the fact that other teams may look at us and say, We want to U-Turn them. But I would rather look intimidating than for someone to say, These guys? No competition.

Adds Korey: As trainers, our whole job is to motivate and encourage people, and never make them feel like failures.

I dont think quitting is an option for us. In the rare event something happens, I cant see myself being upset with her.

Source:http://www.torontosun.com/2017/06/29/meet-the-racers-a-look-at-this-years-amazing-race-canada-contestants
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #15 on: July 02, 2017, 03:31:54 AM »
I wouldn't be surprised if an little romance, blooms between these two, even if they SAY there's no relationship...  :-[
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #16 on: July 02, 2017, 03:02:13 PM »
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #17 on: July 06, 2017, 09:52:50 AM »
The team to beat.
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #18 on: July 15, 2017, 11:11:26 PM »
Ivana is a Math teacher. I hated Math, but if my Math teachers looked as hot as Ivana, I would have been more interested  :funny:
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Korey Sam & Ivana Krunic (Best Friends)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:52:00 PM »
Ivana has just announced her engagement https://www.instagram.com/p/CXZ1FS1MwcM/
