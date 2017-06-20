« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)  (Read 6481 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« on: June 20, 2017, 08:50:43 AM »
Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)


Sam Lambert
Age: 25
Occupation: Student
Current City: Toronto, ON
Hometown: Oakville, ON
Strengths: Memory, physical fitness and problem-solving skills
Fears/Phobia: Eating gross things
Favourite Travel Destination: Portugal
Pet Peeve about Teammate: When he picks his nails

Paul Mitskopoulos
Age: 24
Occupation: Account Manager, LinkedIn Canada
Current City: Toronto, ON
Hometown: Toronto, ON
Strengths: Work ethic, public speaking, physical activities
Fears/Phobia: Tarantulas
Favourite Travel Destination: Greece
Pet Peeve about Teammate: His temper
« Last Edit: June 20, 2017, 09:21:12 AM by Leafsfan »
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #1 on: June 20, 2017, 08:51:27 AM »
Instagram
Sam: @slamchop
Paul: @paulmits

Twitter
Paul: @pmitskop

TEAM BIO
Boyfriends Sam and Paul are outgoing, fun-loving guys who met at a concert in late 2015. At the time, Paul had not yet come out but falling for Sam led him to open up to his family and friends. Today theyre madly in love, happier than ever, and ready to take on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA together.

Both Sam and Paul are highly competitive, athletic, ambitious, and care deeply for one another. Although similar in their values, Sam and Paul are different in a number of ways. Sam, who is pursuing a career as a doctor, is very intelligent and sensitive, while Paul tends to be more reactive. Sam has an almost photographic memory and an uncanny ability to read people, whereas Paul, the more reserved of the two, admits to having a terrible memory but believes his physical stamina more than makes up for it.

Although their differences do cause tension, it could also be the key to their success. Where one is weak, the other is strong. Paul, the more physical of the two  he loves to play volleyball, soccer, and tennis  is very determined. Sam, whose strength will be mental challenges, logic, and memory, can be very impatient. He hates repetition and is quick to get frustrated when something isnt working. Together, they are sure to bring humor and heart to the competition.

FUN FACTS
Motto:
Sam: Detail, Detail, Detail | Paul: Lets Go!
If you and your teammate were a pop duo, what would your name be?
Sam: The Pups | Paul: S&P
Walk on Song:
Sam: This Is What You Came For by Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna | Paul: Good Life by Kanye West
Team they most associate with from previous seasons:
Sam: Steph and Kristen | Paul: A mix of Steph and Kristen and Ryan and Rob
If you could be an animal what would you be?
Sam: Lion | Paul: Dog  probably a Chocolate Lab
« Last Edit: June 22, 2017, 09:25:57 AM by Leafsfan »
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #2 on: June 20, 2017, 08:51:46 AM »



« Last Edit: June 22, 2017, 09:28:16 AM by Leafsfan »
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #3 on: June 20, 2017, 08:52:07 AM »
« Last Edit: June 20, 2017, 09:22:17 AM by Leafsfan »
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3078
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #4 on: June 20, 2017, 10:29:00 AM »
They look good without shirts on imo so, if we get a water challenge,........
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #5 on: June 21, 2017, 02:59:00 PM »
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #6 on: June 21, 2017, 04:41:57 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lm6PKcqxL4c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lm6PKcqxL4c</a>
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #7 on: June 22, 2017, 09:28:44 AM »
Racer files/Social media info has been edited in.
Logged

Offline Glamazon Racer

  • "Expelliarmus"
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 8637
  • Don't wanna go to heaven without raising hell. ♥
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #8 on: June 22, 2017, 11:47:12 AM »
Cute gays <3
Logged
I'd rather walk alone than let them throw dirty confetti. ♥

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #9 on: June 22, 2017, 03:02:18 PM »
Sam Lambert, 25, and Paul Mitskopoulos, 24, a dating couple from Toronto. "We've both always been huge fans of the show, starting with the American version, watching every week with our families," says Paul, who met Sam on a dating app almost two years ago. "It's been love ever since."

Source:http://www.winnipegfreepress.com/arts-and-life/entertainment/TV/a-look-at-this-years-amazing-race-canada-contestants-430189883.html
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1062
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #10 on: June 27, 2017, 06:41:58 PM »
I get the impression they're Steph & Kristen reversed. Looks strong to me.
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #11 on: June 27, 2017, 06:44:51 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on June 27, 2017, 06:41:58 PM
I get the impression they're Steph & Kristen reversed. Looks strong to me.
:funny: I thought the same thing. They are also from Toronto.
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #12 on: June 29, 2017, 03:28:55 PM »
SAM LAMBERT & PAUL MITSKOPOULOS

Were millennials. Of course, we met on a dating app! says Paul.

The relationship was low-key for a while, with Paul still not out to office and family. Their national TV debut is a kind of coming-out party.

A former account manager at Procter & Gamble, Sam applied for medical school at McMaster and Laurentian, and Ill find out my results while Im gone.

Is he okay with the sight of blood? He says he is, says Paul, who works for LinkedIn. But well be watching a movie with a surgery scene and hell be like wincing and looking away. You want to be a doctor. Hows that going to work out?

Were a younger couple, people can see were driven and want to be successful, Sam adds. Were the perfect marriage of strong physical ability and mental ability as well. Very competitive and physical guys.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3029
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #13 on: July 01, 2017, 02:22:48 PM »
I guess I'm obligated to root for them due to a mutual connection :)

One of my friends from high school, she's a hairstylist now, used to regularly have Sam as a client when he was going to school. She made a Facebook post about him being one of her favourites. I messaged him a bit the other day wishing them luck.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5466
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #14 on: July 02, 2017, 03:13:21 AM »
These guys are cute. I like them
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #15 on: July 02, 2017, 02:55:49 PM »
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3347
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #16 on: July 06, 2017, 11:59:14 AM »
After first leg: It seems like  any small thing will cause them to argue with each other lol (exactly what they mentioned in their bio videos)
Logged

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 888
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #17 on: July 28, 2017, 10:08:46 PM »
Is it just me or does Paul look like Hal Sparks (known for his role as Michael Novotny-Bruckner in TV series Queer as Folk)?
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3029
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #18 on: August 29, 2017, 12:01:32 PM »
Yesterday was Sam's first day of med school.

Also, at some point during filming, they ran into season 1's BodyBreak during a connection in Toronto Pearson.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYXGMfYBOnv/
« Last Edit: August 29, 2017, 12:59:13 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline WindsorSue

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1979
    • Sue's Reality Canada
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #19 on: August 31, 2017, 06:34:15 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on August 29, 2017, 12:01:32 PM
Yesterday was Sam's first day of med school.

Also, at some point during filming, they ran into season 1's BodyBreak during a connection in Toronto Pearson.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYXGMfYBOnv/

It was on their way to Regina. There is a video on the show site.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3029
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #20 on: September 13, 2017, 09:49:04 PM »
It's been 24 hours.

http://www.torontosun.com/2017/09/13/the-amazing-race-canada-season-5-winners-sam-and-paul-say-puzzle-challenge-was-the-hardest

'The Amazing Race Canada' Season 5 winners Sam and Paul say puzzle challenge was the hardest

Mark Daniell
By Mark Daniell, Postmedia Network 
First posted:  Wednesday, September 13, 2017 08:48 AM EDT  | Updated:  Wednesday, September 13, 2017 09:05 AM EDT 

Season 5 champions of The Amazing Race Canada, Sam and Paul, both agree that the hardest challenge in this years edition of the popular reality series happened in Tuesday nights finale.

And it wasnt scaling the side of a building in Quebec City or dangling alongside a waterfall  both of which happened in the final episode.

I think the hardest challenge overall was the puzzle one in the finale, Paul Mitskopoulos says. Teams had to put together a puzzle of Canada and match up past challenges to the cities in which they occurred. I think the amount of stress every team was feeling was intense because whoever got that puzzle done fastest was going to win the Race and I wouldnt say puzzles is our specialty.

Plus Ivana wasnt helping things by standing over there and cheering on Korey, med student Sam Lambert adds. It affected Paul. Every time shed cheer, Paul would say, Did you hear that? And I had to keep telling him, Dont worry, we got this.

Going into Tuesday nights finale against Kenneth and Ryan and Korey and Ivana, Sam and Paul, a twenty-something couple from Toronto, knew they had the most to lose after being the perceived front-runners throughout the season.

So best friends Kenneth and Ryan (a.k.a. Team Giver) knew their margin for error was slim if they hoped to win the Race.

We knew it was going to be a heated final and we knew we couldnt make any mistakes; especially against Sam and Paul because they were dominant for the second half of the Race and they didnt make many mistakes, Ryan says. We knew if we were going to win, we were going to have to be fast and efficient.

Ivana says she and Korey tried to make sure of one thing: finding a stable ride.

One thing we really tried to do differently was make sure we got into a good cab; a cab that understood us and a cab that would stick around for the day, Ivana says. Sam and Paul had been killing it. We knew we couldnt let them get even five minutes ahead of us.

After The Amazing Race Canada kicked off in July with 10 teams, none of the finalists were surprised at the pairs that were left standing in the finale.

Up until the point where [Montreal siblings] Adam and Andrea were eliminated, I think it was anyones game, Kenneth says. But once they got sent home I was pretty sure it was going to be these three teams. It was a long shot for me to think Karen and Bert were going to make it, but they almost did.

During the Race, both Sam and I thought that any one of the other teams could have been in the finals, Paul adds. They were all so strong. But were not surprised it was Kenneth and Ryan and Korey and Ivana.

In an earlier post-elimination interview, Edmontons Karen and Bert seemed intrigued by the idea of Team Giver and Korey and Ivana teaming up early in the final leg to eliminate Sam and Paul.

But Ryan says the teams didnt think about forming an alliance.

We started with a bang, we wanted to end with a bang, he says.

It didnt cross our minds that they would team up, Paul admits. I think at that point, youre so focused on the end that the thought of teaming up with another team isnt top of mind.

All of them agree that winning The Amazing Race Canada takes tremendous amount of skill, but Sam concedes that there is an element of luck that affects the outcome of every leg.

I would probably say 40-50% of it is luck, he says. I think you need to set yourself up to do what you can using your prior knowledge and skill, but there are some challenges where theres a lot of luck involved. Like the challenge of finding the queen bee in a hive of bees.

I actually think luck was a bigger deal, Ivana chimes in. For Korey and I, getting the right cab was so important. When we were in Bangkok, we had 10 cabs drive right by us  thats pure luck. That was our biggest fear going into the Race  the uncontrollable factor and the luck factor.

But Sam and Paul and the Giver boys ran a clean race in terms of communication and that is so essential, Korey interjects. Thats skill, not luck.

Strategy is a far bigger component in deciding the outcome of a leg on The Amazing Race Canada, Sam says.

[Newfoundland cousins] Megan and Courtney not using their fast pass was definitely a bad move; another one that sticks out is with Zed and Shabbir and the surfing challenge in Bangkok. That was a challenge I felt you could either do or not, and I think Shabbir wanted to make it happen and they stayed there a little too long.

But I dont blame Courtney and Megan for not using the express pass, because they wanted to save it for when the contest got tougher, Korey says.

Despite winning the $250,000 grand prize, which will help pay for Sams med school tuition, the Toronto couple will have to wait until next summer to take advantage of a vacation that came with being crowned Amazing Race Canada champs.

I will have a couple of weeks next summer, Sam says. So we want to go somewhere in the South Pacific, so Hawaii, maybe Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Giver boys are waiting on a call to join an all-star edition of The Amazing Race Canada.

Jon Montgomery just needs to say Giver, Ryan says. Im ready right now. Were more fuelled up now than we were at the start of the Race.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5466
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #21 on: September 14, 2017, 12:58:42 AM »
Well done guys!  :conf: :bunny :hoot:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3029
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #22 on: November 08, 2017, 02:57:44 PM »
Yeah, I read that last night. Excellent article. Not gay, but after the time I had throughout 2015 (I was tired of hitting dead ends and essentially shut down on my ambitions for most of the year because of a fear of failure), I understand what he's getting at.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3029
Re: TAR CANADA 5 CONTESTANTS - Sam Lambert & Paul Mitskopoulos (Dating)
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:53:44 PM »
Sam and family (including his mom Karey who appeared on the video clue and is a TAR fan) are on Family Feud Canada on CBC tonight https://www.facebook.com/FamilyFeudCanada/posts/857162981708750
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 