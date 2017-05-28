<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rXg2oWqHXIM&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rXg2oWqHXIM&feature=youtu.be</a>

So Season 3 is currently filming and here's a video that the official Hunted HQ has dropped! (it may be HQ just intimidating the current fugitives on the run as they claim to have caught HALF of the entire cast in less than two weeks)Personally, I absolutely loved the first two seasons and I CANNOT wait for this one!In Hunted US related news, although it appears to be silently cancelled, a glimmer of hope remains - Deputy Ben Owen, a regular on the first two UK versions and a member of Hunted US's Command Center is nowhere in the video. Still contracted for a potential Season Two?