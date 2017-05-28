« previous next »
Author Topic: Hunted UK Season Three  (Read 173815 times)

Offline gamerfan09

Hunted UK Season Three
« on: May 28, 2017, 09:44:51 AM »
So Season 3 is currently filming and here's a video that the official Hunted HQ has dropped! (it may be HQ just intimidating the current fugitives on the run as they claim to have caught HALF of the entire cast in less than two weeks)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rXg2oWqHXIM&amp;feature=youtu.be" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rXg2oWqHXIM&amp;feature=youtu.be</a>

Personally, I absolutely loved the first two seasons and I CANNOT wait for this one!  :bunny

In Hunted US related news, although it appears to be silently cancelled, a glimmer of hope remains - Deputy Ben Owen, a regular on the first two UK versions and a member of Hunted US's Command Center is nowhere in the video. Still contracted for a potential Season Two?
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #1 on: June 04, 2017, 06:11:59 AM »
THIS SHOW HAS SEASON 3 OMG IT IS THE BEST SHOW EVER!  :conf: :hoot:
Offline RealDan

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #2 on: August 30, 2017, 06:48:31 AM »
I just start watching this show and I have to agree that this is one of the best show ever right after Breaking bad :-)
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #3 on: August 30, 2017, 10:35:29 AM »
:welcome: RealDan! Glad to have you here!
Offline RealDan

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #4 on: August 31, 2017, 12:32:49 AM »
Thank you so much georgiapeach :-)
Offline gamerfan09

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #5 on: September 20, 2017, 12:57:03 AM »
There is no info yet about Season 3 (which should air soon if we're following Season 1 and 2's schedule) but Season Three appears to be... a CELEBRITY EDITION  :funny: :funny: :funny: :groan:

Seven fugitives!

http://www.digitalspy.com/tv/made-in-chelsea/news/a832002/spencer-matthews-jamie-laing-hunted-lucy-watson-made-in-chelsea/

Quote
Going on the run when you're a well-known TV personality probably isn't the easiest of tasks, but that hasn't stopped Made in Chelsea pals Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing from giving it a go.

The pair are thought to be signed up for the upcoming edition of Celebrity Hunted as part of Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer relief effort this autumn.

The celebrity edition of the thrilling cat and mouse show will see seven well- known personalities go on the run with a team of highly experienced hunters hot on their trail.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #6 on: September 27, 2017, 06:52:54 PM »
We have an airdate!

Tuesday the 10th of October at 9:15pm, on Channel 4!

 :conf: :hoot: :bunny
Offline gamerfan09

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #7 on: November 27, 2017, 08:26:19 PM »
Show content

Celebrity Hunted was a really bad season. That said, it was only half, and I did like the fact that it was for Stand Up to Cancer so I'm still happy for it, but here's hoping actual Season 3 airing in January is miles better.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #8 on: November 27, 2017, 09:29:13 PM »
Did you just spoil this season?  ???
Offline Pok3rB3t

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #9 on: February 14, 2018, 10:06:20 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 27, 2017, 09:29:13 PM
Did you just spoil this season?  ???
I think so!  :adevil
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #10 on: February 14, 2018, 11:20:41 AM »
Spoiler tagged late!
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #11 on: July 09, 2018, 03:30:02 AM »
This show is LITERALLY the best show on television!

Just starting to re-watch these seasons!

IDK why, but I started on Season Three and I LOVE IT! I'm up to Episode 4 and WHAT A SEASON!

Mella & Sandra USING BIN BAGS IN EDINBURGH  :funny: <333333333333

LOVE LOVE LOVE Alex & Bob! Alex coming out of his shell and talking to people <333333333

Hate Jaime. How can you go on a show, when your wife is heavily pregnant? What a pig! Hunters, hurry up and catch that *******!

I'm so sad for Carlene. She seems such a lovely lady and really hate these bloody Hunters!

Season Four coming late this 2018. <33333333333333333. Literally CANNOT WAIT!
Offline mjharmstone

Re: Hunted UK Season Three
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:58:40 AM »
All being well, Series Six will be filming in the Autumn.

(We call them Series in the UK)
