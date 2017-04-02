I'd teach about how the race is scheduled and the balance between longer legs and legs done all in one day. Teach how production tends to make pit stops longer for more complex or very little flight routes, where it would be hard or in a few cases impossible for production to make it ahead of the teams. Also a bonus lesson in how the elimination station location is determined, as it often corresponds with where the final city is to make traveling to it easier.



Well I could say more but that would go on and on...