If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
If you were offered a chance to teach graduates and undergraduates at your favorite university about The Amazing Race, what would you lecture and make activities about? From the process of production and filming on the go, the impact of the show on the world, and/or Heavens forbid memorizing every location they visited, how would you inspire college students to understand your perspective and develop their knowledge on the subject?
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
I would bring in phil for a lecture!

and then make up 'the amazing college race' where they go running around the college searching for clues and then performing them!
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
I'd teach about how the race is scheduled and the balance between longer legs and legs done all in one day. Teach how production tends to make pit stops longer for more complex or very little flight routes, where it would be hard or in a few cases impossible for production to make it ahead of the teams. Also a bonus lesson in how the elimination station location is determined, as it often corresponds with where the final city is to make traveling to it easier.

Well I could say more but that would go on and on...
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
It would honestly be a class about the editing of this show and character development - how Reality TV is more than just what is meant to be 'real'. Reality TV can be more organic and realistic than what the common stereotype is. Reality TV even rivals tough drama at times through sheer 'character development'.

That seemed too deep but I could actually make an entire class out of that using TAR3 or TAR5 alone :lol:
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
There can be too many things to teach in this TAR course that it may not fit in 1 course alone. There has to be a way to condense it though.

1. Introduction of The Amazing Race (esp. common mistakes made by past teams)
2. Travel Preparation: Travel Safety, what to pack, and so on...
3. Film Process: Filmography, Casting, Editing, Music, etc.
4. Travel Locations: Route Info and Pit Stop
5. Differentiation of Task Types: Physical, Mental, Luck, Eating, Heights, etc.
6. Basic Task Design: Roadblock
7. Basic Task Design: Active Route Info
8. Basic Task Design: Detour
9. Basic Leg Design
10. Understanding Team Dynamics
11. Midterm Project: Design a leg with at least 1 roadblock and 1 detour given any location.
12. Leg Prizes and Sponsors
13. Misc. Race Elements: Yields and U-turns
14. Misc. Race Elements: Speedbump and Marked for Elimination (Non-elimination penalty)
15. Misc. Race Elements: Express Pass
16. Advanced Task Design: Fast Forward
17. Advanced Task Design: Intersection and Double Battle
18. Advanced Leg Design: Faux Pit Stops
19. Advanced Leg Design: Starting Line Tasks, Double Roadblock Legs, Switchback, etc.
20. Twist Design and Management: What is a good twist?
21. Understanding Audience Feedback
22. Final Project: Design a whole race. Include cast.

I'm not sure if this is good enough. :lol: It was fun though!
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
I would throw in some "Race psychology":  If Phil says "You're the nth team to arrive..." do not get excited! :lol:
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
Oh my gawd Platrium, I'm going to your uni course!
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
I loved it. I actually have a "mock season" currently a work in progress.
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
I hope u share your season here, TARUSAFAN!

Anyway, it believe it would be IMPOSSIBLE to teach an Amazing Race course, though, really about it deeply
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
I guess it depends on the fanbase. My school has an elective literature course that can be Harry Potter or Game of Thrones. (or other specific genres of literature as the course is elective literature)
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
When I'm done, sure. I have 2 Australian legs there, Melbourne is one of them.
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
Fantasic!

lol, what would the college be called? TAR Univeristy? The Amazing Race University???
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
Please do share this DEEP thought process Bourkie! Curious minds would like to know.
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
It is a sarcastic comment or not? If it isn't, I would happy answer your question!
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
Of course not! :)
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
Oh dear, I'm so sorry!

I just think that it would just be hard to teach a amazing race course, because most details of the show r Unknown! However, if it was a course offered in real life, I would most certainly take it!
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
Compulsory courses:
Driving A Stick Shift 101 - The Clutch is Your Friend
Map Reading
Clue Reading
Animal Psychology 101 - Being a Duck Whisperer - guest lecturer Zev
Animal Psychology 102 - My Ox is Broken
Passports 101 - Keep it in Your Fanny Pack

Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
I would teach students history through art and music.
Re: If You Could Teach An Amazing Race College Course...
:hiya, MollyClarkson,  :welcome: to the RFF!
