There can be too many things to teach in this TAR course that it may not fit in 1 course alone. There has to be a way to condense it though.
1. Introduction of The Amazing Race (esp. common mistakes made by past teams)
2. Travel Preparation: Travel Safety, what to pack, and so on...
3. Film Process: Filmography, Casting, Editing, Music, etc.
4. Travel Locations: Route Info and Pit Stop
5. Differentiation of Task Types: Physical, Mental, Luck, Eating, Heights, etc.
6. Basic Task Design: Roadblock
7. Basic Task Design: Active Route Info
8. Basic Task Design: Detour
9. Basic Leg Design
10. Understanding Team Dynamics
11. Midterm Project:
Design a leg with at least 1 roadblock and 1 detour given any location.
12. Leg Prizes and Sponsors
13. Misc. Race Elements: Yields and U-turns
14. Misc. Race Elements: Speedbump and Marked for Elimination (Non-elimination penalty)
15. Misc. Race Elements: Express Pass
16. Advanced Task Design: Fast Forward
17. Advanced Task Design: Intersection and Double Battle
18. Advanced Leg Design: Faux Pit Stops
19. Advanced Leg Design: Starting Line Tasks, Double Roadblock Legs, Switchback, etc.
20. Twist Design and Management: What is a good twist?
21. Understanding Audience Feedback
22. Final Project:
Design a whole race. Include cast.
I'm not sure if this is good enough.
It was fun though!