Age: 45Current residence: Otsego, MNOccupation: Youth pastorTribe designation: Takali (Gen-X)Three words to describe you: Bossy, compassionate, and tenacious.Hobbies: Repurposing and painting furniture, interior design, and thrift shopping because I love the thrill of the hunt for a good deal.Pet peeves: Arrogant people and those who think theyre God's gift to the human race. Catty women who make the snide comments, back-handed compliments, and make other girls in the room feel like they don't measure up. Plus, people who are late drive me nuts.What does it mean to be a Gen-Xer?For myself, being a Gen-Xer means being driven and hard working. We don't expect things to be handed to us; we set goals and work hard for what we want in life. We also don't think we deserve to win in every situation and actually look at failure as an opportunity to learn. On the other hand, Gen- Xers can be stuck in our ways and leery of new ideas. It would help a lot if we would learn to listen to the younger generation and run with some of their new ideas.Personal claim to fame:Besides my four amazing kids, I'm most proud of being a breast cancer survivor. After five surgeries, eight rounds of chemotherapy, and 28 days of radiationnot to mention the horrible meds they put you onI'm still here! It was important to me that my kids saw me as a "warrior," rather than as a whiner. Of course, it was hard, but I wouldn't let cancer take over my life. Because of my faith, I was able to kick cancer's butt!Inspiration in life:My inspiration comes from my relationship with the Lord. My faith has shaped my attitude in life and has given me the ability to be genuinely happy. Aside from my faith, my mom is my hero. She is the toughest lady. I get my tenacity and "never quit" attitude from her. I've watched her succeed despite her difficult upbringing, dealing with me and my brothers as teenagers, and enduring a bone-marrow transplant. No matter what happens, she keeps getting back up and going again!If you could have three things on the island, what would they be and why?A deck of cards because I love playing games and it helps break down walls with people you don't know; lip gloss because I always feel a little better about myself with a little color on my lips; and '80s music because I love singing with friends and, no matter how off-key you all are, it's always fun.Survivor contestant you're most like:I'd play the game most like Lisa Whelchel (Philippines). I see a lot of myself in her. Not only has she been through difficult times, but her faith stayed intact. We're both moms and I see myself "mothering" some of the younger players, as she did. I see myself trying my best to play the game according to my faith, yet making sure I actually play the game. I know there will come a point I will have to deceive to get ahead; I plan to do it in the context of the game.Reason for being on Survivor:My primary motivation is of course a $1 million! Second, I want to prove to myself that I can do it. As a fan of the show from the very first season, I've spent hours dreaming about being on the island, making alliances, finding hidden Immunity Idols, and, most of all, walking away with the title of Sole Survivor!Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor?I believe my strong personality will keep me going on the island. I know I'm good with people, especially young people because I work with them for a living, and this will help me gain allies on my tribe. My leadership skills will be useful in getting work done around camp.