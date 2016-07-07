Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
If Jillian melts down and bitches while at the top of the pack then I'm in extreme excitement of the meltdowns when she's actually fighting for last <33333333
Lol Jillian was so calm this episode (which arguably was their worst leg).
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 19, 2016, 10:01:04 PMLol Jillian was so calm this episode (which arguably was their worst leg).Yeah, after how she's been edited so far, I thought she might be even moreso once they were at the bottom. She even said to Emmett "there's no time to fight".
