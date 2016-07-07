« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)  (Read 30515 times)

Offline WindsorSue

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #25 on: July 07, 2016, 12:15:57 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on July 06, 2016, 08:45:06 PM
If Jillian melts down and bitches while at the top of the pack then I'm in extreme excitement of the meltdowns when she's actually fighting for last <33333333
This NEEDS to happen. I can't stress this enough!  :funny:
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #26 on: July 09, 2016, 12:19:34 AM »


:lol: <3
Offline Quốc Nghĩa

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #27 on: July 09, 2016, 12:45:27 AM »
Next leg will be amazing for gifs.  :funny:



Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #28 on: July 13, 2016, 07:46:56 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I_RtaiI0vsE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I_RtaiI0vsE</a>

:lol: <3

What did I say? Jillian's meltdowns are only gonna get bigger and better from here  :hearts: :hearts: :hearts:
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #29 on: July 14, 2016, 05:00:06 AM »


"Keep Calm" :lol: <3
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #30 on: July 20, 2016, 07:30:21 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 19, 2016, 10:01:04 PM
Lol Jillian was so calm this episode (which arguably was their worst leg).

Yeah, after how she's been edited so far, I thought she might be even moreso once they were at the bottom. She even said to Emmett "there's no time to fight".
Offline TARUSAFan

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #31 on: July 21, 2016, 12:29:28 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on July 20, 2016, 07:30:21 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 19, 2016, 10:01:04 PM
Lol Jillian was so calm this episode (which arguably was their worst leg).

Yeah, after how she's been edited so far, I thought she might be even moreso once they were at the bottom. She even said to Emmett "there's no time to fight".

I like that the episode showed us a different side of Jillian, her being calm. She opted to go with Emmett's decision without any arguments and just kept on a good note throughout the leg.
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #32 on: July 28, 2016, 10:17:06 AM »
Even if they're not bickering they're still so entertaining  :hearts: :hearts: :hearts:

Loved Jillian on this last leg saying that Emmett was good at almost everything except being a boyfriend, literally screeching the minute they run outside the airport, and her whole losing the clue snafu :lol: <3
Offline paradoxinee

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #33 on: July 28, 2016, 10:18:12 PM »
I think Emmett was the one who dropped the clue. I think it was in his jacket's pocket right before that moment.
Offline Linda BC2

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #34 on: September 19, 2019, 08:21:13 PM »
Congratulations to Jillian and her husband on the birth of their first baby!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2nOhGxBvfh/?igshid=fk02luhe4op1
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Jillian MacLaughlin & Emmett Blois (Exes)
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:09:18 AM »
Jill gave birth to their second last night, Thomas Jack https://www.instagram.com/p/CT6caXmLJH1/?hl=en
