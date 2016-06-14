« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)  (Read 7769 times)

0 Members and 13 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11945
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« on: June 14, 2016, 09:13:56 AM »
Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull
(Father & Daughter)


Joel Ground

Age: 42
Occupation: Automotive Mechanic
Current City: Enoch Cree Nation, Alta.   
Hometown: Enoch Cree Nation, Alta.     
Strengths: Hard worker, fast learner, and calm
Fears/Phobia: Heights
Favourite Travel Destination: California
Pet Peeve about Teammate: When she swears too much.

Twitter: @Joel_and _Ashley

Ashley Callingbull 

Age: 26
Occupation: Actress/Motivational Speaker   
Current City: Enoch Cree Nation, Alta.   
Hometown: Enoch Cree Nation, Alta.     
Strengths: Confident, fast learner, and hard worker
Fears/Phobia: Bugs
Favourite Travel Destination: Walt Disney World®
Pet Peeve about Teammate: He can be annoyingly embarrassing at times.

Twitter: @ashcallingbull / @Joel_and _Ashley
Instagram: @ashleycallingbull
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11945
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #1 on: June 14, 2016, 09:16:21 AM »
ABOUT JOEL AND ASHLEY
@Joel_and_Ashley

Joel and Ashley are a fun-loving, hardworking father/daughter team who are proud members of Enoch Cree Nation. Ashley is the current Mrs. Universe, and is both the first Canadian and the first, First Nations woman to win the title. Since winning the title, she has become a voice for First Nations issues in Canada, particularly in urging her community to vote in last years federal election. Im not surprised by Ashleys influence and outspokenness, says Joel. I always knew that she would become someone important and influential.

Joel is Ashleys stepfather but the only dad shes ever really known. Ashley had a tough upbringing living in poverty with her mom, with no male role models in her life. She was very untrusting of men, but that all changed when Joel came into the picture. Ashley values their relationship so much and the pair shares an incredibly strong bond. Joel recently walked Ashley down the aisle at her wedding and says he has never felt more proud.

With Joels experience as a mechanic and Ashleys experience in pageants, this team is a perfect balance of hands on grit, grace under pressure, and smooth-talking finesse. They will be a fiercely competitive team on the race.

Joel and Ashley want to represent their Nation, and their communities and win "The Amazing Race Canada." They hope their presence will be a positive influence on First Nations people. Any of their winnings will be taken home to their reserve and used to help their friends and family.

FUN FACTS

Motto: Team A & J  all the way! If youre not first, youre last!
If you and your teammate were a pop duo, what would your name be? Bannock Babies
Walk on song: We Will Rock You  Queen
Past team they most associate with: Simi and Ope
If you could be an animal what would you be?
Joel: Eagle
Ashley: Eagle 
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11945
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #2 on: June 14, 2016, 09:21:46 AM »
More questions from their profile:

What's the next big thing in your life you'd like to accomplish? Have a lead role in an Academy Award-winning film  then be the first Cree woman to win and Oscar. Dream big!

Whats in your backpack? 2 pairs long pants, 5 shirts, 2 coats, 3 shorts, PJs, underwear, hat, bandanas, contact solution, band aids, cold medications, hairspray, gel, shaver.

What's the next big thing in your life you'd like to accomplish? Someday own my own business.

Whats your must-have item of clothing? Running jacket.

Whats one thing you wish you could bring on the Race? My cell phone and dog (Mr. Papagiorgio). I miss him a lot!

How did you choose your team colour? Its our favourite colour and it looks great on camera.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3544
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #3 on: June 14, 2016, 10:07:41 AM »


Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3229
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #4 on: June 14, 2016, 10:18:27 AM »
Of course! She did look kinda familiar.

Ashley was big in the headlines in Canada for a while, because after winning, she used her media spotlight to bring attention to issues in First Nations communities. Her words were something like "because I have a crown doesn't mean I'm going to just sit and look pretty!" which tells me she's going to be a tough personality.

Awesome to see an aboriginal team at last :D
Logged

Offline bottle

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #5 on: June 14, 2016, 10:49:27 AM »
Only 4 teams announced and it already is such an awesome cast.
These two are very nice
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2016, 05:03:36 PM »
So the blue coed team is a father/daughter team?!  I'm in!
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1116
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #7 on: June 15, 2016, 10:13:52 AM »
In one article I've read, this team is actually a stepfather-stepdaughter team.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52629
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #8 on: June 18, 2016, 07:30:15 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on June 14, 2016, 09:16:21 AM
ABOUT JOEL AND ASHLEY

Joel is Ashleys stepfather but the only dad shes ever really known. Ashley had a tough upbringing living in poverty with her mom, with no male role models in her life. She was very untrusting of men, but that all changed when Joel came into the picture. Ashley values their relationship so much and the pair shares an incredibly strong bond. Joel recently walked Ashley down the aisle at her wedding and says he has never felt more proud.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3544
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #9 on: June 24, 2016, 10:44:31 PM »
ASHLEY CALLINGBULL & JOEL GROUND: Ashley has had all the headlines  as Mrs. Universe, as an actress on APTNs Blackstone, and a speaker on aboriginal and social issues. (She and Joel are Cree nation).

Im used to taking pictures and holding her stuff, says the proud stepdad.

But she credits him for a lot that went right in her life. I keep her on track, I try to be a cool dad, he says with a grin.

He tries, she says rolling her eyes, smiling. But growing up, he always seemed to know what was going on and what I was up to. My mom didnt, and if she wanted to know, she found out from him.

If she gets flustered mid-race, Ashley says she knows hes got her back. He always calms me down. On my wedding day, everybody was asking me, Did it hit you yet? Are you freaking out? And it did right before I went out the door. And he started singing this song that I sing to annoy him  Lovely Day by Bill Withers. And it calmed me right down.

Source:http://www.lfpress.com/2016/06/24/the-amazing-race-canada-big-brother-canada-exes-mrs-universe-and-more-on-season-4
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3544
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #10 on: June 28, 2016, 09:48:41 PM »
Mrs. Universe Ashley Callingbull and her dad are 1st First Nation Amazing Race Canada team

Many people already know her as Mrs. Universe, but after tonight Ashley Callingbull will also be known as one half of the first First Nations team on Amazing Race Canada.

Callingbull and her father, Joel Ground  both from Enoch Cree Nation, Alta.  will be competing in the reality show, which kicks off its new season tonight at 8 p.m. on CTV.

"To see a First Nation team on the Amazing Race is... going to empower a lot of First Nation people to do really well in their lives, and to go after their dreams," said Callingbull.

The duo have always been fans of Amazing Race Canada, so it was a no-brainer to sign up. Callingbull said this year the show received several Indigenous applicants, and she is honoured to be paving the way.

Callingbull is used to being in the spotlight, but this will be a first for Ground.

"I won't be known just as Ashley's dad, it's going to be cool," said Ground.

Usually he is asked to take pictures of Callingbull with her fans, but Ground jokes that after tonight's premiere he'll be included in the photographs.

Preparing for the race

The show requires a combination of strength and brains, and in order to prepare the duo hit both the gym and the history books.

"I started running more and I was looking at different trivia about Canada, including a bit of map stuff, to try to get an advantage," said Ground.

Callingbull was strategic in her preparation, researching facts about Canadian cities the show hasn't visited. Physically, the race challenged her every step of the way.   

"We push ourselves to these limits... and then out of nowhere we find the strength that we didn't know we had," said Callingbull.

"Because of Amazing Race Canada I'm a different person now. I'm stronger than ever I became a warrior woman in the race, and it's going to set a good example."

"I feel like we're really breaking some barriers, and stereotypes we're setting a good example and trying to be role models for all the First Nation youth that are watching the show," said Callingbull.

Being a First Nation role model is something Callingbull is used to, since becoming a household name after being crowned Mrs. Universe. She has used her platform to bring awareness to issues that are important to her, including First Nation rights and the environment.

"I've always seen people come up to Ashley, and seen how their eyes light up when they talk to her, because she's such a role model," said Ground, who is himself well suited to be a role model for First Nation fathers. 

Ground, who is actually Callingbull's stepfather, has an undeniably strong bond with his daughter. Callingbull is excited for Canadians to meet her dad  and learn their story  since he helped her overcome a lot to become the woman she is today.

"Growing up and living through poverty and abuse having my dad come into my life made it better," said Callingbull.

The competition kicks off in Yellowknife and host Jon Montgomery says the first episode will contain the "single greatest stunt" to appear on the show.

Source:http://www.cbc.ca/news/aboriginal/first-indigenous-team-amazing-race-canada-1.3656079
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1116
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #11 on: July 21, 2016, 12:36:47 AM »
Ashley's reactions to the Vietnamese delicacies was the best among the racers :funny:
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3544
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #12 on: July 21, 2016, 11:09:07 PM »
Ashley Callingbull-Burnham uses the spotlight to bring international attention to First Nations issues

Ashley Callingbull-Burnham took over the Twittersphere last year after competing in the Mrs. Universe pageant  not because she won, but because she immediately began speaking out against injustice. A member of the Enoch Cree First Nation, west of Edmonton, the actress and titleholder used her spike in popularity to urge First Nations people to vote in the federal election. Though she faced backlash, Callingbull-Burnham was quick to defend her right to speak as an Indigenous woman. Since then, she has travelled the country speaking in schools and universities about issues facing First Nations.

Source:http://albertaventure.com/2016/07/ashley-callingbull-burnham-is-using-her-spotlight-to-bring-international-attention-to-first-nations-issues/
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3179
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #13 on: August 31, 2016, 12:23:18 PM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on August 31, 2016, 09:47:01 AM
Ashley: "I think one of my ovaries burst"  :funny:
She says really random things sometimes :funny:
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3229
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #14 on: September 05, 2016, 09:54:02 PM »
Today marks the end of her reign. In Guangzhou, the crown was passed to a new Mrs. Universe from Austria. She certainly made the most of her tenure.
Logged

Offline Glamazon Racer

  • "Expelliarmus"
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 8622
  • Don't wanna go to heaven without raising hell. ♥
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #15 on: September 07, 2016, 11:00:19 AM »
Despicable person for lying to Frankie & Amy.

Stupid person for lying to objectively their weakest opposition.

One of the worst teams ever.
Logged
I'd rather walk alone than let them throw dirty confetti. ♥

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2365
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #16 on: September 07, 2016, 02:00:51 PM »
Ashley's move made me love her even more.  I loved her at the beginning of the Race, but she started to get really boring. After last night, she and Joel are now right at the top of my TARC list with Sukhi & Jinder.  :luvya:

Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6040
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #17 on: September 07, 2016, 06:05:32 PM »
Clearly we weren't watching the same season if you found any of the teams this season 'boring'.
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2365
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #18 on: September 07, 2016, 11:17:59 PM »
If teams don't illicit a strong emotion, then it's boring.  If they're just there or their shtick gets old, then there's no joy in watching them anymore.  For Joel & Ashley, Ashley faded after a couple of Legs with Joel actually being much more fun and interesting.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3229
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #19 on: September 10, 2016, 11:28:29 AM »
Joel's personality reminds me of Brian & Cynthia, very deadpan. But with Lowell gone, now he's been making the dad jokes (that AC/DC reference at the cannon :lol: )

And Ashley going full-villain at the last minute, she's getting a lot of flack from the casuals right now.

They complete one of my favourite Final 3 of the last while :D
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1116
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #20 on: September 10, 2016, 11:06:15 PM »
I just love it when a team pulls out a strategy that you never expect them to do. Competitive juices are flowing. Coming from Joel & Ashley, it was surprising. It is the Final 4 and you have to be cutthroat.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3229
Re: TAR CANADA 4 CONTESTANTS - Joel Ground & Ashley Callingbull (Father & Daughter)
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:20:18 AM »
Ashley will be the first indigenous model on the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/ashley-callingbull-to-be-first-indigenous-woman-in-sports-illustrated-swimsuit-1.5813408
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 