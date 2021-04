Recently, Burnie & Ashley seem to show strong support to each other, even in the toughest of times. When they've realized some big mistakes, they just try their best to catch up and stay positive. Even in the most recently aired leg, when Ashley was coughing bad saying she couldn't do the bike detour anymore, they just switched detours. I'm quite positive they would've won the leg had they not switchedbut with the way Ashley was suffering, it's the best decision for their team.Jeff & Jackie from TAR26 seem to fit perfectly well together. They are two of those blind dating contestants of the season, but they worked well together throughout their race. Mike & Rochelle from the same season seem to do pretty fine as well in terms of their relationship.