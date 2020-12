Season 4 just isn't very fun is it... lol.

Does anyone actually like it? I don't hate it, but it is very underwhelming for several reasons:



1. The cast first and foremost - I could not find anyone who I could root for, except for maybe Jon & Al - barely

2. The non-elimination legs - Why did they repeat TAR3 and have all 3 of them at the end? That completely killed any suspense and the fact that they also place them every two pit stops is so predictable. At least TAR3 had a back to back and no NEL in the final 4, which was still unpredictable. I believed the first one should have appeared in one of the India legs

3. The locations - Yeah, I am sure many would agree that the entire season sucked when it came to places they visited. I did enjoy Cortina, Amsterdam and Borneo (leg 9), but that was literally it. Europe seemed depressing otherwise due to the places they went DURING winter, the first leg in Malaysia just wasn't fun and Australia was poorly utilized. India and South Korea were actually alright though.

4. It was boring - Yeah, the show was in desperate need of some new twists by this point which is what they thankfully did in the following season.