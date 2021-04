A few of mine.Argentina - I find Argentina legs usually kind of forgettable because they repeatedly came back to the obvious of meat and tango (no offense, Alen!), but the standout one would have to be All-Stars (11) for the greatest upset elimination ever.Germany - TAR22. Night leg + weird tasks. I'd so love to visit that trippy nightclub if it's still in business.Any of the European legs (this was usually Austria) that had a task around classical music. I compose, myself, I love classical.India - Kind of down on this country due to being very overvisited, but season 4 for Jaree's threatening and screaming at the guy on the train. One of the few moments I even remember about that season.