TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends

Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 08, 2016, 10:38:37 AM
The problem with the money was that they had run out of euros (local currency) and were left with only US dollars. They could've easily bought tickets using dollars at a counter, but that wasn't possible -- I suspect the train was about to leave and no more tickets were being sold. And buying tickets on the train was only possible with euros.
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 08, 2016, 08:03:43 PM
Quote from: Marionete on March 08, 2016, 10:38:37 AM
The problem with the money was that they had run out of euros (local currency) and were left with only US dollars. They could've easily bought tickets using dollars at a counter, but that wasn't possible -- I suspect the train was about to leave and no more tickets were being sold. And buying tickets on the train was only possible with euros.

I think they should try to get in the train, ask any local there to exchange the money, even with not good exchange rate.
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 09, 2016, 04:04:10 PM
Yeah, I definitely think there were some more "extreme" solutions they could have tried, but then that's the main reason I didn't like this team - the seemingly lacking enthusiasm. :P
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff – Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 10, 2016, 07:37:08 AM
I think they were full of enthusiasm until that last leg when they were both running with the flu....
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 12, 2016, 09:09:43 AM
http://www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race/photos/1005982/brittany-reflects-on-her-adventures-with-jessica-during-the-amazing-race/?session=c

Brittany and Jessica were the third team eliminated on Season 28 of The Amazing Race.

After traveling the world together, friends Brittany and Jessica came up short during the latest episode of The Amazing Race, which meant host Phil Keoghan had to give them the disappointing news that their adventure was over.

While the Instagram models didn't proceed to the next leg of the journey, they each walked away from the mat a with a big grin and positive outlook on the whirlwind jaunt.

Read what Brittany had to say following her exciting experience on The Amazing Race.

1. Why didn't you run to the connecting train?

Brittany: "We didn't have tickets. We knew we weren't going to make the train whether we walked or sprinted."

2. If you could do the last leg over again, would you do anything differently?

Brittany: "It wasn't about this leg, in particular. If I could do the entire Race again, I wouldn't help anyone at all."

3. Do you think the other teams would've snubbed whichever pair was in last place?

Brittany: "I actually don't feel that way. Everyone knew we were really athletic and strong there. We definitely could sprint faster than almost every team there, but maybe one. I do, however, think that if Burnie and Ashley or Sheri and Cole were there when Jessica was [there], they would have helped her."

4. Do you still keep in touch with any of the teams?

Brittany: "I love all the teams [and] I understand it's a race. I spend a lot of time with the ones who live out here in L.A."

5. What was your favorite thing about being on The Amazing Race?

Brittany: "I got to travel the world with my best friend. We had an absolute blast!"

6. Which country was your favorite to visit this season?

Brittany: "Switzerland. I want to go back!"

7. Who are you rooting for to win?

Brittany: "I love Tyler and Korey and Burnie and Ashley!"

Watch the episode where Jessica and Brittany were eliminated now. Plus, watch episodes of The Amazing Race on Fridays at 8/7c.
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 12, 2016, 09:13:12 AM
I wonder where Jessica was during this interview. ???

Quote
"I do, however, think that if Burnie and Ashley or Sheri and Cole were there when Jessica was [there], they would have helped her."

I thought so too. :( Sheri & Cole were with them since Day 1.
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 12, 2016, 09:08:52 PM


Exclusive: 'The Amazing Race' model Brittany Oldehoff talks (Part 1)

               
 

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/07/2016


The Amazing Race eliminated "Best Friends" Jessica Versteeg and Brittany Oldehoff during Friday night's broadcast of the CBS reality competition's 28th season.

 
The two models became the third team eliminated from the around-the-world competition after they arrived at the Race's fourth Pit Stop at the center of town in Chamonix, France, in last place.

Brittany and Jessica struggled with the Detour task and then started the Roadblock task in last place, when everyone refused to help Jessica figure things out. 
 
 

In an exclusive interview with Reality TV World on Monday, Brittany talked to Reality TV World about her The Amazing Race experience. (Jessica was out of the country and could not participate in the call). Below is the first half. Check back with us soon for the concluding portion.

Reality TV World: How long after Scott Fowler and Blair Fowler do you think you finally at the Pit Stop? Any idea how far your team was behind them? 

Brittany Oldehoff: Yes, we were exactly one hour behind them by train.

Reality TV World: Were you absolutely certain you were in last place heading to the Pit Stop? Did you have any hope something could happen to another team?

Brittany Oldehoff: We actually knew that the teams were on the train and we couldn't get on the train. They didn't show it, but we didn't have tickets, so we weren't making the train no matter what. So we actually knew we were done. Prior to even the train connection, we knew.

Reality TV World: Yeah, I wanted to ask you more about the train connections. Because what we saw was you and Jessica walking up to the train you were about to miss and you weren't really hustling. All the teams were sitting on the train wondering if you were going to make it, and it seemed like you only missed it by a matter of seconds. 

Brittany Oldehoff: Yeah, we talked to locals on the train and we thought about -- because we didn't have tickets. You have to get tickets at the connecting train. There was no way to buy tickets all the way through, or at least we thought.

 As it turns out, you were able to, but some gentleman helped us in Geneva. He helped get our tickets, and so I guess that was a mistake right there. But at that point, we were so stressed out. However, what they showed was us walking to -- well, they didn't show it -- but they showed us walking to the stand to buy tickets. We weren't making that train! We knew it.

Reality TV World: Obviously Jessica isn't on the call, but I'm sure you girls talked about everything after the show, so I'll just get your opinion on a couple things. When Jessica was doing the Roadblock, she took it pretty hard that none of the other girls wanted to help her. Did she think that was a personal attack, like they just didn't like Jessica?

Brittany Oldehoff: I can actually explain that. I'm very good friends with all of those girls now, so I have no hard feelings against them. However, prior to that -- that was Leg 4 -- in the first three legs, we had single-handedly helped all three of those teams. And Jessica actually went back twice to help two of those girls after she was done.

 So, I think Jessica was upset that everyone -- I mean, they were ignoring her. I was sitting there watching. They were blatantly ignoring her, and she was probably upset because we went out of our way to help them, and when it came down to it, they couldn't even help her and give her the basis of what she had to do.

Reality TV World: So it sounds like she took it personally? Or looking back, did Jessica understand the girls just basically wanted to ensure at least one team was behind them?

Brittany Oldehoff: Looking back, we both understand. I can speak for Jessica. It is a race, and at the end of the day, we get it. We were in last place. But at the time, she was definitely hurt. I mean, there's behind-the-scenes footage of us talking, and she was so upset that everybody ignored her.

 And actually, one of the girls gave her the wrong flag, so it kept us there even longer. We were there for 30 minutes vs 10 minutes. But she was definitely frustrated.

Reality TV World: So the Roadblock took 30 minutes total for Jessica to complete? 

Brittany Oldehoff: She did the Roadblock in 10 minutes, but because she trusted one of the girls on one of the flags she was given, it took her 30 minutes. (Laughs) She kept handing in the wrong [set of flags].

Reality TV World: What was going through your mind as you were sitting back and watching everything unfold? It must've been tough for you to watch Jessica get so upset. How were you feeling about all of it in that moment? 

Brittany Oldehoff: I was actually really sick that day. And when I say, "really sick," I mean really sick. I was trying to pull through. It was actually supposed to be my Roadblock. I was supposed to do it; We were taking turns doing every other. And when I got there, she was like, "Listen, I know you don't feel good. I'll do it."

 So, mentally, I'm sure she was expecting me to do the Roadblock originally, but I mean, so I guess her head wasn't in the game. But sitting there watching her, I couldn't even feel one ounce of pain because I knew that had I been doing it, I would've been way more miserable. I probably would've been way more aggressive to the teams that were ignoring me. (Laughs) I'm actually really thankful that Jessica did it.

Reality TV World: So it sounds like you didn't have a strategy for deciding who should do which Roadblock. You basically just switched off every other?

Brittany Oldehoff: Yeah. Going on the show, both of us wanted to do all the crazy, adrenaline challenges. And we were kind of arguing over who was going to do what, and so we made an agreement that we should just do every other, unless it was a puzzle or memorization. So, the very first leg happened to be a puzzle and she did it. If it was memorization, I would've done it.

Reality TV World: Okay, so you at least determined your strengths for Roadblocks.

Brittany Oldehoff: Yes!

Reality TV World: It was a little confusing from a viewer's perspective when the teams got to that Chocolate Rohr place and you had to grab times for the next morning. Could you explain that to me? How far behind were you from the first-place team when you took off that morning after sleeping?

Brittany Oldehoff: I can't remember what they showed, but as soon as we got off the plane, we had to take a train to the jet stream and then pick up a clue. I think we all felt in the little group that I was with -- there were four teams -- we were the first ones to get the clues.

 But I'll say this, because I regret doing this. We teamed up, the four of us, to find the place. And we just kept getting lost. I wish Jessica and I branched off, but we didn't.

 So getting there to get the clue, I think it was pretty much five minutes apart from what I could tell, because I think it was [Cole LaBrant] who had grabbed his clue and then yelled to everybody -- because he saw us running -- "The clue is here! The clue's here!" We actually went to the wrong Chocolate Rohr place. We went to another one.

http://www.realitytvworld.com/news/exclusive-the-amazing-race-model-brittany-oldehoff-talks-%28part-1%29-19408.php
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff – Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 12, 2016, 10:46:54 PM
Exclusive: 'The Amazing Race' model Brittany Oldehoff talks (Part 2)         
 

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/11/2016


The Amazing Race eliminated "Best Friends" Jessica Versteeg and Brittany Oldehoff during Friday night's broadcast of the CBS reality competition's 28th season.


     
 
The two models became the third team eliminated from the around-the-world competition after they arrived at the Race's fourth Pit Stop at the center of town in Chamonix, France, in last place.

Brittany and Jessica struggled with the Detour task and then started the Roadblock task in last place, when everyone refused to help Jessica figure things out. 
 
 

In an exclusive interview with Reality TV World on Monday, Brittany talked to Reality TV World about her The Amazing Race experience. (Jessica was out of the country and could not participate in the call). Below is the concluding portion. Click here to read the first half.

Reality TV World: You girls were confident you'd do well at the Swiss Army Knife task, and you were disappointed about having to do the bench task. After watching the episode back and seeing both tasks unfold, do you still wish you could've made the knife, and do you think that ultimately might've saved you from elimination? 

Brittany Oldehoff: Yeah, I mean, there's always so many things that you could do different that you wish you would have. Our strategy for picking Detours was to pick the one that we thought was the funnest, so if we did get eliminated, we wouldn't really care. I, ugh, did not want to count newspapers. It sounded boring; It was boring. It was annoying and it was frustrating.

 I would have much rathered built the Swiss Army Knife, and I think we probably would have arrived at the Roadblock with [Sheri LaBrant and Cole LaBrant] and [Burnie Burns and Ashley Jenkins] actually, who probably would've ended up helping us had we needed it.

Reality TV World: Did you have a little bit of an alliance forming with those two teams?

Brittany Oldehoff: It's weird because I don't think any of us on the show really referred to things as "alliances" versus friendships. We were really close with them and [Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl], so I wouldn't really call it an alliance, but I mean, we had a close friendship.

Reality TV World: How long did it take you to finish the Detour task at the bench? The show said it took you three attempts to get it right?

Brittany Oldehoff: It actually took us four attempts! I'm kind of thankful CBS only showed three. (Laughs) But it was awful! It was awful. I can't even tell you. We were probably there anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour, and I think after the last team left before us, which was the girls, we were almost done. We had half of the bench left [to test] and then we were done.

Reality TV World: During that bench Roadblock task, were you aware that teams were helping each other?

Brittany Oldehoff: We found out later. I mean, there's always a whole bunch of things that are never shown that I wish they'd show, some stuff behind-the-scenes. But we found out later that a lot of the teams got answers not only from other teams, but from locals.

 So, everyone was kind of cheating and we didn't realize that until, like, the end. So at that point, it just really didn't matter, but I mean, everything happens for a reason. So I can't really complain.

Reality TV World: Going into the Race, were you worried you'd be underestimated because you're models and have beauty-pageant history and what not? And did you feel that play out at all while you raced? 

Brittany Oldehoff: Everybody definitely underestimated us until Leg 2, and I think that's actually why everybody ganged up on us, which I get. Because had it been Tyler and Korey who were last and confused, nobody would've helped them probably except for Jessica and I.

 So I completely get that, but we were actually really good at everything, and we did everything fast. I mean, we impressed a lot of people all the time. Like the Tejo challenge, that took us 10 minutes. We showed up second-to-last for the fish-cooking challenge, and we were done before everybody.

 We did everything really quickly and people saw it. Even [Blair Fowler]'s father [Scott Fowler] pulled me aside on one of the legs and was like, "You guys are really good! You're athletic, you're smart, you guys really have a good team going." They all said they underestimated us. (Laughs)

Reality TV World: Were you fans of The Amazing Race before appearing on the show, and if so, did you actually apply? Or did producers contact you about the opportunity because of its social media theme?

Brittany Oldehoff: Okay, so we were actually supposed to be on Season, I think it was 23. They had reached out to Jessica. So I was going to do it with Jessica, but I had a death in the family and there were conflicting contracts, so we ended up pulling out last minute.

 And then, the producers actually contacted my modeling agency and I was like, "Oh my gosh! This is the perfect time to do it, because three years ago we had planned on doing it."

 So I called Jessica and was like, "Would you want to do it now?" And she was like, "Yeah!" So, it was kind of both, I guess you could say, but we didn't essentially end up signing up until the contract was right and everything was fair to our careers. And yeah, we watched multiple seasons in order to prepare ourselves. My mom is a huge fan and I know Jessica is [too].

Reality TV World: What was your motivation for going on The Amazing Race? Because a lot of viewers are wondering whether the teams this season just went on the show for self-promotion because of what they do professionally. Obviously television exposure couldn't hurt, so I want to get your thoughts on that.   

Brittany Oldehoff: I mean, it makes me so mad that people say that, and I get frustrated on social media with some people. That's definitely not the reason that anybody's doing it. I don't think that any single person would sign up for the show just for that purpose, especially because it's reality, and you sign off your rights to make it look however CBS wants you to look.

 I think all of them wanted the money; We definitely wanted the money. But at the same time, we were being realistic and we also wanted an adventure. We knew there was a one in eleven chance it was going to be us, and unfortunately, it wasn't. So we wanted to make the best of the ride.

Reality TV World: Were you starting to think about which team you'd go after at the next U-Turn? Maybe it would be the team you found most threatening?

Brittany Oldehoff: Okay, so I'm sure you're aware there was an unaired U-Turn and nobody used it. Had we, for whatever reason, stayed, after that whole thing -- if we got to keep racing and there was a non-elimination or whatever -- we would've U-Turned, oh my gosh, I can't even tell you.

 We were so frustrated with those three girls. We probably would've U-Turned [Erin White Robinson and Joslyn Davis] just for telling Jessica the wrong flag, but I mean, even though it was unintentional at the time, we were upset. So, we definitely would have. We would have.

Reality TV World: Would you like to race again? Is that something you and Jessica have discussed? 

Brittany Oldehoff: Yeah, I mean, if they invited us back for all-stars, we would definitely do it, especially because we know that we could and we know what to expect and we know not to over-pack and all these things that you don't know the first time. We also wouldn't help anybody! I know that sounds mean, but we learned our lesson.
 
http://www.realitytvworld.com/news/exclusive-the-amazing-race-model-brittany-oldehoff-talks-%28part-2%29-19431.php
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 12, 2016, 11:15:15 PM

Amazing Race models: we were 100 per cent edited
   We absolutely were not making that train, reveal Instagram beauties.   

 Amber Dowling -  Mar 11

witzerland may be beautiful, but it proved to be Jessica VerSteeg and Brittany Oldehoffs downfall on the last episode of The Amazing Race. Thanks to a tough bench Detour, followed by an even tougher flag Road Block in which no other teams would share their information with the Instagram models, they fell way behind the pack and became the third team eliminated from the Race.

We caught up with Oldehoff after her elimination to find out why it looked as though they refused to run for that fateful train that could have kept them in the game, what host Phil Keoghan is really like, and whether theyre hoping to gain anything from their time on the show.

How did you pick yourselves back up once you knew you were eliminated?

Oldehoff: We knew we were done prior to even the connecting train. We didnt have tickets for the train we were supposed to get on so we couldnt get on the train no matter what. We knew we were done probably three hours before we hit the mat. Once it sunk in for about 10 minutes we just had a blast on the train. We just accepted it.

It was edited to look as though you werent running for that train, but what youre saying is it wasnt nearly that close?

Oldehoff: We were 100 per cent edited. I had probably a thousand different tweets on Twitter about it. We were actually walking to buy tickets and by the time we got them the train was already gone so it didnt matter anyway. We absolutely were not making that train.

Is it safe to say Jessica attempted to zip through the flag challenge a little more quickly than they showed as well then?

Oldehoff: Yeah, she actually was more upset that the other women didnt include her versus feeling like she should have been helped and she was last. They didnt show that one of the girls actually showed her one flag, and it was the wrong flag. To this day who knows if it was an accident or on purpose. Now that I know the girl personally Im going to say it was an accident. Anyhow Jessica actually finished all the flags in under 10 minutes but we were there 20 minutes longer because of that one flag.

Was there anything we didnt see at home that went down during that bench challenge?

Oldehoff: It was very frustrating for us. We realized at the end of it, we were all holding this newspaper and I wished I hadve looked at the date of the newspaper because in giant print on the front page was the number 191, which was the correct number we needed. It was in giant letters. Im wondering if theres some coincidence behind that. On our third pass, a local had been giving teams answers, and we saw it but we werent sure what to do so we kept it in mind. And then after the fourth time  they only showed us doing it three times  we decided to just use it. And it was the same number that was on the newspaper.

The Amazing Race

Now that you know the other teams a little better, which team is the most likely to sabotage another in the future?

Oldehoff: After watching this episode, I dont think it would be anybody specific, but Blair was the most determined. She was the one on the train telling everyone to hide. So maybe Blair.

What was that like, watching that later and knowing they were so determined for you to go home that they were hiding from you?

Oldehoff: The sad reality is we knew they were on the train, so I dont know why they were hiding. But we thought it was a little immature. We probably would have done what Zach and Rachel did and just sat there and been like, Guys grow up, were not doing that. But at the end of the day they were trying to eliminate us and it worked. So good for them.

Now that its over who are you keeping in touch with?

Oldehoff: Were actually friends with every single team, and I dont just say that for interview purposes. I talk to Tyler and Korey every other day. I talk to Blair every day. Im watching the next episode at her house with everybody.

Did anyone apologize to you?

Oldehoff: Oh yeah everybody texted us that night. They were like, Are you okay? We see whats going on on social media. Everyone personally made an apology. We dont hold it against them.

Whats Phil Keoghan like in real life?

Oldehoff: I was blown away by Phil. Watching him on TV he seems like this great guy, but he has so much personality that you dont see and you dont get until youre in person with him. Hes funny and sarcastic and witty. You dont get to really see that on television.

Are you hoping to parlay The Race into anything else in the future?

Oldehoff: For sure. My personal reason for doing the show is Im actually trying to switch from modelling to TV hosting, so I wanted to get my foot in the door and do something. Hopefully that will parlay over at some point.

http://www.theloop.ca/amazing-race-models-we-were-100-per-cent-edited/

Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 12, 2016, 11:24:17 PM

Instagram models eliminated from 'Amazing Race' regret helping others


By Saba Hamedy2016-03-07 22:33:29 UTC


LOS ANGELES  Food and wine.

Those were the first two things BFFs and Instagram models Jessica Versteeg and Brittany Oldehoff said they asked for after being eliminated from CBS' The Amazing Race. And their one big regret: Being helpful.

The duo, who collectively have about 163,000 followers on Instagram, were the third team to say goodbye to the competition.



They were among the 11 teams  made up of all social media stars  competing this season.

But they struggled in the latest episode, which aired Friday, when the competitors made their way to Switzerland.



The teams were asked to identify flags of 10 highlighted countries from the United Nations and then find and tear out the flags from a booklet before delivering them to an official.

This was when Versteeg became frustrated with the lack of help from other competitors.


"I feel like I helped everyone. I guess no one wants to share information with the person who comes in last," Versteeg says in Friday's episode (clip above). "They just talk to each other and not me. No one wants to help me. Whatever."

"To see all those women up there and to not help Jessica ... I was pretty upset," Oldehoff adds.

Mashable caught up with Oldehoff over email to talk about the experience.

So now that it's officially over, what was the experience like for you guys as a whole?


Fun fact 5) We had a hell of a time on the race, and had it played out differently, we know we would have lasted way longer 😘 #karma

 Brittany Oldehoff (@brittoldehoff) March 5, 2016

Oldehoff: I got to travel the world with my best friend. We had an absolute blast and it was an incredible experience. I do wish however, that we got to sky dive or do something with an adrenaline rush vs counting the width of a bench with newspapers.

Did you feel like there was a camaraderie among contestants because you guys all hailed from the digital world?

Oldehoff: I do think everyone was helpful and friendly unless you were strong. For instance, had it been a team like Tyler and Korey in last, I think everyone but Jess and I wouldn't have helped them either.

Was it weird being disconnected throughout the entirety and not being able to be on Instagram?


Oldehoff: Not really. I didn't miss social media whatsoever. I missed talking to my mom and friends the most.

What went through your minds after elimination?

Oldehoff: We had an hour train ride to Chamonix to know we were eliminated, so we were prepared already. We just wanted food and our beds.

Looking back, what would you have done differently?

Oldehoff: I wouldn't have helped anyone ever. We would have done everything on our own, and if we do come back for all stars one day, that will all show. We aren't helping anyone unless it is one team we have an agreed alliance with.

What was the first thing you guys did after the Race was over?

Oldehoff: Asked for food and wine.

What was your biggest take-a-way from the experience?




And I loved everyone on the race! So thankful to have made so many new friends. It was a race after all and someone had to be last 💋

 Jessica VerSteeg (@JessVerSteeg) March 7, 2016


Oldehoff: Getting to travel the world and experience all these different cultures. The stress on the show was unlike anything I've ever experienced in life. I'll never forget that.

http://mashable.com/2016/03/07/instagram-models-brittany-oldehoff-jessica-versteeg-amazing-race-cbs/
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 13, 2016, 12:38:41 AM
I'm glad no one took it personally. They don't really deserve an all-star return, but rather an unfinished business one. I wouldn't mind seeing them back for an unfinished business 2 if ever. :hrt:

This team wasn't highlighted much throughout the whole race, so I couldn't see much from them. :( #editing

I also wonder who replaced this team for TAR23. ??? I guess I'll just leave it for now. :grins:
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 13, 2016, 08:06:17 AM
Quote from: Platrium on March 13, 2016, 12:38:41 AM
I'm glad no one took it personally. They don't really deserve an all-star return, but rather an unfinished business one. I wouldn't mind seeing them back for an unfinished business 2 if ever. :hrt:

This team wasn't highlighted much throughout the whole race, so I couldn't see much from them. :( #editing

I also wonder who replaced this team for TAR23. ??? I guess I'll just leave it for now. :grins:
Probably nicky&kim? They seem almost the same type with the models
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 14, 2016, 01:42:24 PM
Quote
Brittany Oldehoff: Okay, so we were actually supposed to be on Season, I think
it was 23. They had reached out to Jessica. So I was going to do it with
Jessica, but I had a death in the family and there were conflicting contracts,
so we ended up pulling out last minute.

 
I think she is mistaken on which season it was.  :waves:
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
March 14, 2016, 06:14:19 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 14, 2016, 01:42:24 PM
Quote
Brittany Oldehoff: Okay, so we were actually supposed to be on Season, I think
it was 23. They had reached out to Jessica. So I was going to do it with
Jessica, but I had a death in the family and there were conflicting contracts,
so we ended up pulling out last minute.

 
I think she is mistaken on which season it was.  :waves:
was it 22? Meghan said they were a last-minute replacement. Although, that would've made 4 F/F teams in a season, not that it's impossible, but...
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
April 03, 2016, 12:21:12 PM
Go to 1:25 of their Partner Predictions video.

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/OmzSEPNILgw" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/OmzSEPNILgw</a>

"RUN JESSICA RUN!!!" :funny:

I wish they lasted longer. They certainly would've been more cutthroat after what happened in Leg 4.
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
April 27, 2016, 01:38:55 AM
Quote from: RaceUntilWeDie on March 14, 2016, 06:14:19 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 14, 2016, 01:42:24 PM
Quote
Brittany Oldehoff: Okay, so we were actually supposed to be on Season, I think
it was 23. They had reached out to Jessica. So I was going to do it with
Jessica, but I had a death in the family and there were conflicting contracts,
so we ended up pulling out last minute.

 
I think she is mistaken on which season it was.  :waves:
was it 22? Meghan said they were a last-minute replacement. Although, that would've made 4 F/F teams in a season, not that it's impossible, but...

Interesting, I'm just wondering how well they would do in Season 22 or Season 23. We would have 2 hot teams in Season 22 or Season 23 if they were on it. Caroline & Jennifer or Nicky & Kim + Brittany & Jessica = Hotness Overload.  :funny: I wouldn't mind seeing them again in Unfinished Business 2.0. If they lasted longer, we've would have seen their fierceness after what happened in Switzerland & France.
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
June 25, 2016, 03:58:46 PM
Brittany Oldehoff ‏@brittoldehoff 26 min

One of my best friends just got engaged! My amazing race partner! @JessVerSteeg ! Congrats jess! 💍
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
July 16, 2016, 02:05:53 PM
You Won't Believe These Fun Facts About The New Amazing Race Cast
http://www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race/photos/1005631/you-won-t-believe-these-fun-facts-about-the-new-amazing-race-cast/101470/what-do-jessica-and-brittany-have-in-common-other-than-being-stunning-instagram-models-/

What do Jessica and Brittany have in common, other than being stunning Instagram models?

Even though they love anything that has to do with hair and beauty, both Jessica and Brittany consider themselves country girls at heart and aren't afraid to camp out. Guess that means they're ready for backpacking on the Race.
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
Today at 05:49:56 AM
I really adore them! They are so beautiful and so positive! I think they are really a good example of how we have to be with others, likeable and friendly.
Re: TAR 28: Jessica Versteeg & Brittany Oldehoff  Instagram Models/Best Friends
Today at 07:23:41 AM
:hiya and  :welcome: to the R.F.F,  richard14!
