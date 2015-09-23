missing

Hey! Do you speakorThen head on over here:I finally added in what I have been putting off for far too long; a full listing of all Roadblock prompts. If you would like to help, please just take a look at the prompts in your relative language and let me know if any of the translations are off. Most of these go purely off of Google Translate. For Hebrew, also consider checking the mouseover text to see if the transliterations are correct.I appreciate any help anyone can give me. If you have any questions, feel free to ask.Oh, and I haven't put up any in-progress seasons yet. Those'll come when the season ends.(PS: If I'ma Roadblock prompt somewhere, let me know. I'm going to reformat the page to be more readable at a later date)