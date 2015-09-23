« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Requesting RFF WIKI TRANSLATOR HELP--Bios!  (Read 3697 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1438
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Requesting RFF WIKI TRANSLATOR HELP--Bios!
« on: September 23, 2015, 02:10:48 AM »
Hey! Do you speak Portuguese, Hebrew, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Norwegian, Vietnamese, French, Tagalog or Ukrainian?

Then head on over here:
http://realityfanwiki.com/index.php?title=Roadblock

I finally added in what I have been putting off for far too long; a full listing of all Roadblock prompts. If you would like to help, please just take a look at the prompts in your relative language and let me know if any of the translations are off. Most of these go purely off of Google Translate. For Hebrew, also consider checking the mouseover text to see if the transliterations are correct.

I appreciate any help anyone can give me. If you have any questions, feel free to ask.

Oh, and I haven't put up any in-progress seasons yet. Those'll come when the season ends.

(PS: If I'm missing a Roadblock prompt somewhere, let me know. I'm going to reformat the page to be more readable at a later date)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:31 AM by G.B. »
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
Re: Requesting RFF WIKI TRANSLATOR HELP--TAR Roadblock prompts!
« Reply #1 on: September 28, 2015, 04:01:33 AM »
I don't speak any of the relevant languages, but I'd probably add placeholders marking Road Blocks where the hint wasn't revealed at all (the Venice masquerade ball, for example) and legs that didn't have Road Blocks at all.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1438
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Requesting RFF WIKI TRANSLATOR HELP--TAR Roadblock prompts!
« Reply #2 on: September 28, 2015, 04:21:20 AM »
Yeah, I'll certainly do that when I get to the aforementioned reformatting.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Norwegian Boy

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 31
Re: Requesting RFF WIKI TRANSLATOR HELP--TAR Roadblock prompts!
« Reply #3 on: October 03, 2015, 06:16:49 PM »
Quote from: GB on September 23, 2015, 02:10:48 AM
Hey! Do you speak Portuguese, Hebrew, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Norwegian, Vietnamese, French, Tagalog or Ukrainian?

Then head on over here:
http://realityfanwiki.com/index.php?title=Roadblock

I finally added in what I have been putting off for far too long; a full listing of all Roadblock prompts. If you would like to help, please just take a look at the prompts in your relative language and let me know if any of the translations are off. Most of these go purely off of Google Translate. For Hebrew, also consider checking the mouseover text to see if the transliterations are correct.

I appreciate any help anyone can give me. If you have any questions, feel free to ask.

Oh, and I haven't put up any in-progress seasons yet. Those'll come when the season ends.

(PS: If I'm missing a Roadblock prompt somewhere, let me know. I'm going to reformat the page to be more readable at a later date)

The Norwegian roadblocks seem to be right. However, the "Hvem er mest puslete?" refer to the Roadblock's objetive, which was to do to a jigsaw puzzle. So even though the line should be translated into "Who is most tiny/weak?", the play with words might make it more right to translate it into "Who does the most puzzles?" or something along those lines.
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2377
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: Requesting RFF WIKI TRANSLATOR HELP--TAR Roadblock prompts!
« Reply #4 on: October 04, 2015, 12:05:44 AM »
For TARPH:

Sino ang may matatag na ulo? = Who has a hard head?

Sino handa mag buksan mag para hanggang sa ang clue? =
Sino ang handang magbukas palad para ma-unlock ang susunod na clue? = Who's ready to open their palms to unlock the next clue?

Gaano ka kalalim? = How deep are you?

Sino mata ng isang bike? = Sino ang hataw sa bilis? = Who is extremely fast?
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1438
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Requesting RFF WIKI TRANSLATOR HELP--TAR Roadblock prompts!
« Reply #5 on: October 04, 2015, 02:22:02 PM »
Thanks guys!
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1438
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Requesting RFF WIKI TRANSLATOR HELP--Bios!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:56:46 AM »
Hello again! I just got finished adding in all of the OFFICIAL BIOS for all versions of the Race that had them. This includes versions of the Race that were not in English. I put the bios from those versions through Google Translate, but I could definitely use the help of any native speakers to see if the translations are accurate.

https://realityfanwiki.com/

This includes...

CHINESE (China Rush...no bios found for TAR China)
HEBREW (HaMerotz LaMillion, all seasons)
SPANISH (TAR Latin America excluding season 4)
PORTUGUESE (TAR Latin America season 4...no bios found for A Corrida Milionaria)
NORWEGIAN (TAR Norge Season 1... no bios found for season 2)
UKRAINIAN (Velyki Perehony)

Sadly, no bios found for TAR Philippines or TAR Vietnam.

(Yes I know the formatting is messed up for the Hebrew text. I don't know how to fix it at the moment. If you copy the whole thing and paste it into Word, it should format correctly)
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 