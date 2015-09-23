Hello again! I just got finished adding in all of the OFFICIAL BIOS for all versions of the Race that had them. This includes versions of the Race that were not in English. I put the bios from those versions through Google Translate, but I could definitely use the help of any native speakers to see if the translations are accurate.https://realityfanwiki.com/
This includes...
CHINESE (China Rush...no bios found for TAR China)
HEBREW (HaMerotz LaMillion, all seasons)
SPANISH (TAR Latin America excluding season 4)
PORTUGUESE (TAR Latin America season 4...no bios found for A Corrida Milionaria)
NORWEGIAN (TAR Norge Season 1... no bios found for season 2)
UKRAINIAN (Velyki Perehony)
Sadly, no bios found for TAR Philippines or TAR Vietnam.
(Yes I know the formatting is messed up for the Hebrew text. I don't know how to fix it at the moment. If you copy the whole thing and paste it into Word, it should format correctly)