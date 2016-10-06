« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!  (Read 83914 times)

« Reply #125 on: October 06, 2016, 02:15:31 PM »
Pictures there, but I think the wedding is in the Dominican Republic.  So happy for them both!!
« Reply #126 on: October 30, 2016, 04:09:26 PM »
CONGRATULATIONS AND MUCH JOY

to Justin and Diana

on their Wedding Day!

October 28, 2016

Los Nomadas, Playa Coson, Dominican Republic






photo credit to Steve Doss
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #127 on: November 02, 2016, 11:37:33 PM »
Justin Scheman Joins WDZH (98.7 Amp Radio)/Detroit As Morning Producer

November 2, 2016 at 8:02 AM (PT)

Be the first to comment!


JUSTINSCHEMAN.jpg 
Justin Scheman

CBS RADIO Top 40 WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT adds JUSTIN SCHEMAN to the RAT AND PUFF SHOW as the new morning show producer.  SCHEMAN has worked for a number of morning radio shows throughout the country, including the PAUL AND YOUNG RON morning show on WZTA/MIAMI, BOB AND THE SHOWGRAM at WDCG/RALEIGH, as well as the KEVIN AND VIRGINIA SHOW at WLDI/WEST PALM BEACH, CHIO IN THE MORNING at WRDW/PHILADELPHIA, and finally, MATHEW BLADES IN THE MORNING at KMXP/PHOENIX.

SVP/Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON said, I am thrilled to put JUSTIN at the helm of the RAT AND PUFF SHOW.  He brings a new and fresh sound to DETROIT.  Hes joining a great team and I look forward to watching the evolution of the show as they work together and take the show to new heights.

VP/Music Programming TIM ROBERTS added, JUSTINs experiences make him a perfect addition to the RAT & PUFF SHOW on 98.7 AMP RADIO.

When I heard RAT AND PUFF were looking to take their show to the next level, I knew it was the job for me!  They are talented, creative and real, said SCHEMAN. After speaking with the 98.7 AMP RADIO team, I knew we had the support system in place to really shake things up in DETROIT!  I relate to DETROIT, its a hungry city thats ready to shine.

http://www.allaccess.com/net-news/archive/story/159344/justin-scheman-joins-wdzh-98-7-amp-radio-detroit-a
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #128 on: June 25, 2018, 06:28:55 PM »
Justin and Diana are expecting their first child together. The soon-to-be parents will have their first baby due this December.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bkccc7lFvmT/?hl=en&taken-by=ladyclassicone

FB links are not allowed and replaced with Instagram instead due to the rules and policies
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #129 on: June 25, 2018, 06:37:52 PM »
Congratulations!
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #130 on: June 26, 2018, 01:30:47 AM »
Wow!

Congratulations Justin and Diana!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #131 on: December 19, 2018, 05:27:05 PM »
Justin and Diana are now the proud parents of Chares Bernard Scheman "Charlie" born 12/19/18.

The whole family is doing well!
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #132 on: June 06, 2019, 08:49:52 PM »
Is it true they suppose to be on The Amazing Race this season? which team replace them?
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #133 on: June 06, 2019, 09:00:05 PM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 08:49:52 PM
Is it true they suppose to be on The Amazing Race this season? which team replace them?

Yeah. They had to decline due to Diana being pregnant or just had their baby born iirc.
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #134 on: June 06, 2019, 09:16:27 PM »
Quote from: Lemontail on June 06, 2019, 09:00:05 PM
Yeah. They had to decline due to Diana being pregnant or just had their baby born iirc.

Oh, wait...if they are spouse team, thats mean Colin team is the one who replace them
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #135 on: June 09, 2019, 08:16:01 PM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 09:16:27 PM
Quote from: Lemontail on June 06, 2019, 09:00:05 PM
Yeah. They had to decline due to Diana being pregnant or just had their baby born iirc.

Oh, wait...if they are spouse team, thats mean Colin team is the one who replace them

I really want to see a battle between Colin and Christie and Justin and Diana. (I will still root for Colin and Christie obviously.)

Justin and Diana should be returning, but perhaps 3 or 4 years later?
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #136 on: June 09, 2019, 08:31:18 PM »
Quote from: Genius on June 09, 2019, 08:16:01 PM
I really want to see a battle between Colin and Christie and Justin and Diana. (I will still root for Colin and Christie obviously.)

Justin and Diana should be returning, but perhaps 3 or 4 years later?

mm one is zen calm and another is loud bang
but i think colin will lost his charm in his 3rd season
Justin accepted challenge from team Uchenna and Rachel-Dave, boy that would be intense
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #137 on: January 30, 2021, 11:42:33 AM »
Congratulations to Justin & Diana on the arrival of their second son!

Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #138 on: January 30, 2021, 07:36:44 PM »
Congratulations, Justin and Diana!
Re: TAR 27: Justin Scheman & Diana Bishop 1st Engaged>Now Married!
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:03:21 AM »
Quote from: Genius on June 09, 2019, 08:16:01 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 06, 2019, 09:16:27 PM
Quote from: Lemontail on June 06, 2019, 09:00:05 PM
Yeah. They had to decline due to Diana being pregnant or just had their baby born iirc.

Oh, wait...if they are spouse team, thats mean Colin team is the one who replace them

I really want to see a battle between Colin and Christie and Justin and Diana. (I will still root for Colin and Christie obviously.)

Justin and Diana should be returning, but perhaps 3 or 4 years later?


Well, with COVID and their two boys to look after, maybe TAR40?  :duno:
