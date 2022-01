Justin Scheman Joins WDZH (98.7 Amp Radio)/Detroit As Morning ProducerNovember 2, 2016 at 8:02 AM (PT)Be the first to comment!JUSTINSCHEMAN.jpgJustin SchemanCBS RADIO Top 40 WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT adds JUSTIN SCHEMAN to the “RAT AND PUFF SHOW” as the new morning show producer. SCHEMAN has worked for a number of morning radio shows throughout the country, including the “PAUL AND YOUNG RON” morning show on WZTA/MIAMI, “BOB AND THE SHOWGRAM” at WDCG/RALEIGH, as well as the ”KEVIN AND VIRGINIA SHOW” at WLDI/WEST PALM BEACH, “CHIO IN THE MORNING” at WRDW/PHILADELPHIA, and finally, “MATHEW BLADES IN THE MORNING” at KMXP/PHOENIX.SVP/Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON said, “I am thrilled to put JUSTIN at the helm of the ‘RAT AND PUFF SHOW.’ He brings a new and fresh sound to DETROIT. He’s joining a great team and I look forward to watching the evolution of the show as they work together and take the show to new heights.”VP/Music Programming TIM ROBERTS added, “JUSTIN’s experiences make him a perfect addition to the ‘RAT & PUFF SHOW’ on 98.7 AMP RADIO.”“When I heard RAT AND PUFF were looking to take their show to the next level, I knew it was the job for me! They are talented, creative and real,” said SCHEMAN. “After speaking with the 98.7 AMP RADIO team, I knew we had the support system in place to really shake things up in DETROIT! I relate to DETROIT, it’s a hungry city that’s ready to shine.”