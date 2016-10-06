Justin Scheman Joins WDZH (98.7 Amp Radio)/Detroit As Morning ProducerNovember 2, 2016 at 8:02 AM (PT)Be the first to comment!JUSTINSCHEMAN.jpgJustin SchemanCBS RADIO Top 40 WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT adds JUSTIN SCHEMAN to the RAT AND PUFF SHOW as the new morning show producer. SCHEMAN has worked for a number of morning radio shows throughout the country, including the PAUL AND YOUNG RON morning show on WZTA/MIAMI, BOB AND THE SHOWGRAM at WDCG/RALEIGH, as well as the KEVIN AND VIRGINIA SHOW at WLDI/WEST PALM BEACH, CHIO IN THE MORNING at WRDW/PHILADELPHIA, and finally, MATHEW BLADES IN THE MORNING at KMXP/PHOENIX.SVP/Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON said, I am thrilled to put JUSTIN at the helm of the RAT AND PUFF SHOW. He brings a new and fresh sound to DETROIT. Hes joining a great team and I look forward to watching the evolution of the show as they work together and take the show to new heights.VP/Music Programming TIM ROBERTS added, JUSTINs experiences make him a perfect addition to the RAT & PUFF SHOW on 98.7 AMP RADIO.When I heard RAT AND PUFF were looking to take their show to the next level, I knew it was the job for me! They are talented, creative and real, said SCHEMAN. After speaking with the 98.7 AMP RADIO team, I knew we had the support system in place to really shake things up in DETROIT! I relate to DETROIT, its a hungry city thats ready to shine.