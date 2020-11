pretty boring leg. I dont like when the teams are equalized so often. Simi/Opi and Sabrina/Nic basically got no blowback for taking penalties. Fortunately, Sabrina/Nic are one of the weakest teams so it didnt ruin the episode.



I am the first to scoff at obvious equalizers, but I don't really think it is the case here. The ferry service off the island is not frequent. Flights in and out are not much better, if they had decided to go that way. In hindsight, that was probably the reason for the KoR as opposed to the rest period. I should have seen that one coming! Teams didn't get into Toronto until later that night, so the leg could not have started sooner. Sure, I have seen some obvious equalizers, but when we talk of equalizers in TARC, we have to consider some of the (relatively) isolated communities and Air Canada being the sponsor.