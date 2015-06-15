Dream team Max and Elias are definitely not just pretty faces. These two have only been together for five months, but are completely in love and enjoy the limelight. Elias is a professional UFC fighter, and has graced the cover of several romance novels. Max is a confident, tough cookie who will stand up for what she believes in.



Elias and Max love to get comfy and have movie nights at home together, while enjoying some Chinese food and going into a sugar coma. Max also enjoys horseback riding when shes not busy keeping Eliass ego in check.



Elias would love to go backpacking through Europe given the opportunity. Max is in love with everything the magical world of Disney has to offer and would be thrilled at the possibility of being able to visit Tokyo Disneyland.



Eliass tough exterior is offset by his loyal and caring soft side when hes with Max. Im just a 26-year-old-boy in the body of a fighter! Hes sensitive and goofy around friends and family.



As for their biggest roadblock as a team? We are both equally stubborn! But we play to each others weakness very well, so that will help balance us out, says Elias.



Elias wants to invest his share of the winnings if the duo wins THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, while Max would love to buy herself a puppy and a Chanel bag.



FUN FACTS

Motto: Don't look dumb on TV, and don't die.

Team they most associate with from Season 1 or 2: Hal Johnson and Joanne McCleod because we love staying fit and having fun, especially in 90s workout gear!

What is your favourite TV show? THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, obviously!

What did you want to be when you were a kid?

Elias: A transformer

Max: Zookeeper

If you and your teammate were a pop duo, what would your name be? Ace of Base