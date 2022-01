Here's a news story I found after searching a bit. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like it was too bad. More scary than physically damaging.



https://sg.celebrity.yahoo.com/post/126067555249/miriam-yeung-hit-by-a-charging-bull



7 Aug - Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung was recently reported to have been hit by a charging bull while participating in a reality show.



According to On CC News, the actress, who was in Spain for the second season of “The Amazing Race China”, unexpectedly got hit by a bull out of nowhere just moments before filming began.



Husband Real Ting, who witnessed the incident, quickly came to her aid to ensure that the bull would not harm her again.



According to Miriam, she was lucky that it was a minor accident and that the medical staff was around.



“I was really scared at the time. I was conscious the whole time, but my mind was blank,” she said, recalling the event.



The actress added, “As soon as the filming was done, I rushed to the hospital for further examination to make sure that there were no broken bones.”



Real also admitted his shock at what happened, saying, “When I saw the bull charging towards her, my mind went blank for a second before I could even react.”



Though he wanted Miriam to go to the doctor as soon as it happened, the actress was determined to continue filming.



“My wife really is a superwoman,” he said.



I was quite pissed when I watched this episode in 2019. (Never mind that Miriam and Real were my fave team that season.) It seems either the TV rules in China are lax and/or the producers only care about generating drama. This is nearly as bad as that leg in TAR China 1 in the UAE where the racers had to go whitewater rafting and jump to collect the flags.