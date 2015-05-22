« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE  (Read 6319 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10535
THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« on: May 22, 2015, 10:43:32 PM »
Ok. We already have a thread for The Flash. But this the place to talk about all the other DC superheroes shows: Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Gotham and Supergirl.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10535
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #1 on: May 22, 2015, 10:45:06 PM »
Ok. Bringing this from the Flash thread:

Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 22, 2015, 10:33:39 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 22, 2015, 10:24:33 PM
Supergirl pilot has been leaked to the internet.

It has nothing to do with The Flash, but I gave it a shot.

1000000 times better than the awful trailer, but it does NOT fit CBS at all.

I hope it survives but :/
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10535
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #2 on: May 22, 2015, 11:37:46 PM »
Just watched the pilot.

Gamer, agree. I don't know how it's going to fit on CBS. Unless they want to start a change, the show would be a better choice for CW. Well... time will tell.

Can I say how happy I am watching Helen Slater - the original Kara-El - and Dean Cain in the first minutes of the pilot?  :luvya:

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3984
  • An original TARfly
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #3 on: July 12, 2015, 08:49:51 PM »
Tons of news out of Comic Con -- wouldn't know where to start.

But I do like Oliver Queen's new costume as the Green Arrow, and the casting of the comics' original Flash, Jay Garrick (to be played by Teddy Sears, Torchwood, Masters of Sex). And Flash gets a new costume early in the season as well.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10535
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #4 on: July 12, 2015, 08:55:24 PM »
And Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk in Arrow!
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10535
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #5 on: August 19, 2015, 02:41:29 PM »
Sad news today: Ivonne Craig, who played Batgirl in the 60's show Batman, passed away last Monday at 78 after battling breast cancer for the last two years.  :'(
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline SamualDude

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1506
  • YES.YES.YES
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #6 on: November 10, 2015, 09:15:51 PM »
Oh my god. Zoom is incredible. I thought they couldn't top Reverse Flash but they have
Logged
It's Clobbering Time!

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5975
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #7 on: November 10, 2015, 10:58:53 PM »
I liked it but meh =/

The Flash is having a REALLY big sophomore slump IMO, very disappointed so far! :(
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10535
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #8 on: May 11, 2016, 09:39:46 PM »
Rumors are that Supergirl - that's not been renewed yet - would be moving from CBS to The CW.

Also, in order to save budget, production would be changing locations from L.A. to Vancouver, the same city where Arrow, The Flash and LOT are based.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10535
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #9 on: May 12, 2016, 05:27:33 PM »
Well, apparently is official: Supergirl has been renewed and is moving from CBS to The CW, and from L.A. to Vancouver.

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/supergirl-season-two-cw-892629
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Lets make a baby
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #10 on: December 01, 2019, 10:28:16 PM »
And now we got Batwoman
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10535
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #11 on: December 11, 2019, 08:03:05 AM »
First three hours of the Crisis in Infinite Earths crossover have been broadcasted. Now we'll have to wait till next month for the final two hours. Somebody watched them? Any opinion?
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Lets make a baby
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #12 on: December 11, 2019, 05:44:17 PM »
They are great, superhero all star action
except Jon Cryer as Lex which is a bummer
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10535
Re: THE DC SUPERHEROES SHOWS UNIVERSE
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:29:29 AM »
Guess this the right place to put this. It's been a long fight, but it's finally here:

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Ga2z7GPSVCo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Ga2z7GPSVCo</a>
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 