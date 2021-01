Oh, this will be fun!



S1: No strong feelings one way or another.

S3: Ken & Gerard (Fun, lighthearted, entertaining) / Andre & Damon (Boring)

S4: No favorites / Russell & Cindy (This team had a lousy relationship.)

S5: Linda & Karen (Dark horse team of their season) / Alison & Donny (Big Brother team and horrid relationship? Ew.)

S6: Lena & Kristy (Strong team, could have been first female team to win) / Meredith & Maria (Incredibly slow and uncompetitive)

S7: Meredith & Gretchen (Dark horse older couple) / Ron & Kelly (Bland, troubled relationship team)

S9: BJ & Tyler (Fun, funny, and entertaining) / Joseph & Monica (Anything but those things)

S10: Dustin & Kandice (Positive and competitive) / Lyn & Karlyn (Karlyn was angry at just about everything in the world)

S11: Oswald & Danny (Fun, entertaining, and mostly good-spirited) / David & Mary (Tried way too hard to be a strong team but lacked the skill and sense required)

S12: Ronald & Christina (Fun to watch their relationship grow) / Shana & Jennifer (Fake, mean, and in many ways the opposite)

S13: Mark & Bill (Smart, entertaining, great attitudes) / Nick & Starr (Frustratingly dominant and manipulative)

S14: Amanda & Kris (Robbed) / Margie & Luke (Robbers)

S15: Zev & Justin (Robbed) / Sam & Dan (Just irritating to watch)

S16: Steve & Allie (One of the few authentically nice teams in this season) / Louie & Michael (Took waaaay too much offense at Joe & Heidi)

S17: Connor & Jonathan (Could have been the next BJ & Tyler - or something similar) / Katie & Rachel (Too cutthroat and no personality)



To be continued...