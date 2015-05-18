« previous next »
The Amazing Race Winners Tyler And Laura On Blind Dating All Over The World

May 18, 2015  4:21 PM 


By Josh Wigler


Is it possible to fall in love on a 35,000 mile race around the world? Thats the question that The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan and his team wondered as they crafted season 26′s big twist: Six pre-established dating couples, like Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez, would race against five brand-new blind dates, introduced on the starting line for the very first time.

For Laura Pierson and Tyler Adams, the blind-dating racers otherwise known as Team SoCal, the answer appears to be yes  in a manner of speaking. As they crossed the finish line and became the latest winners of The Amazing Race on the May 15 season finale, Tyler and Laura declared their undying love for the world. As for each other? A lifelong friendship. Not a bad consolation prize.

Heres what Laura and Tyler had to say about winning The Amazing Race, the pressure of participating in such an intense adventure with a complete stranger, their favorite moments, their greatest hardships, and what we can expect from their relationship moving forward.

On winning The Amazing Race:

Its been amazing yet insanely overwhelming, says Laura. I dont know how else to describe it. Coming back from Dallas and having this huge secret you cant share with anybody was very difficult, especially because Im very close with all my friends and family. Its amazing that we were able to have them there at our finale party and we were able to finally talk about this incredible opportunity that we had.

It was absolutely fantastic, says Tyler. We had a blast in New York City, I had a ton of family and friends there, I had a buddy who was supposed to run the Brooklyn half marathon on Saturday morning that ended up partying with me until 2, and woke up and still ran it on two hours of sleep. It was awesome.

On the seasons blind date twist:

We all took a big risk and leap of faith to sign up and show up on day one knowing that we werent going to know our partners until Phil said, Ready, set, go! But once we met and the race began, we felt we were in a good place, says Tyler. We both knew the race, we were both big fans of the show, we had little strategies devised about how we were going to approach it, and we took it one challenge at a time. I definitely dont think we wouldve guessed that three blind date teams would make it to the finals, but we were confident that we would do well.

We just worked really well together from the first challenge with the Tough Mudder, says Laura. We could see that Tyler stopped, he came back, he made sure I could get through it. Some of the other blind dating teams didnt do that. I think thats why we ended third in the first challenge. We had this great teamwork that we already had right off the bat.

On the advantages of racing with a stranger:

Obviously youre on good behavior in the beginning, so youre trying to do a good job, but youre also doing a lot of this for yourself, says Laura. Its not like youre with a boyfriend and you feel you have to perform very strongly for him. Youre doing it for yourself, which makes you do a better job than you think you can do, instead of turning to your boyfriend to say, Help me with this! You turn within yourself. And you dont argue. Knowing someones strengths and weaknesses can sometimes be a big disadvantage.

We went in without any preconceived expectations of one another, so you keep an open mind, says Tyler. Luckily we both got paired up with people who approach life similarly. We werent going to be yelling at someone we didnt know. We kind of surprised each other each step of the way with how well we were able to perform.

On the disadvantages of racing with a stranger:

I was really nervous because we werent going to be able to figure out a strategy beforehand, says Laura. What challenges should I do? What should he do? What are his strengths? What are his weaknesses? What makes him tick? Those were all things that would be difficult to figure out. If were doing a Roadblock, should I cheer him on, or is that going to bother him? From the start you just have to feel it out. You dont want to step on toes and be annoying. Theres some stuff you have to figure out very, very quickly. This was an amazing social experiment.



What do you do to get this person jacked up and ready to race and excited, or not afraid to do something that maybe will test their limits? I remember in Africa, we thought we were about to go skydiving, says Tyler, and Laura was getting nervous. Im sitting there trying to pump her up. At that point we had known each other a little while and figured it out. But it took a learning curve, for sure.

Its crazy to think that at that point we only knew each for two weeks, says Laura.

On how the season would have worked out if they were paired with some of the other blind date contestants:

Oh, God, Im sorry, I have to say Jeff, says Laura. It wouldnt have worked. I think hes a nice guy but I dont think we wouldve clicked as well. Jelani has become one of my dearest friends but I dont know how well we would have done, because we would be too busy laughing and not concentrating on the race. And I adore Blair, hes a wonderful person but theres something about Tyler where he just gets it. Were similar. I knew we would kick butt.

Do I need to answer this one? laughs Tyler. All right, I think I would have struggled if I was paired up with Hayley. She and Blair obviously had some miscommunication. It seemed like he had a rough go at it, trying to figure out her motivators. Laura and I were able to connect. Blairs an extremely patient and nice guy. If he wasnt able to figure out how to get that relationship going, Im not too confident that I could have.

On their favorite moments from the race:

Driving a monster truck was by far my favorite thing, says Tyler. We just had an awesome day. So many incredible things. Honestly, we didnt even know we were in first place until we were in that mud and almost about to leave. It was the most incredible feeling.

I absolutely loved being in Namibia, says Laura. I dont think its easy at all to travel there. It was an incredible experience. Camping outside under the stars I love camping, I camp all over the United States, but camping in Africa was a completely amazing and incredible experience.

On their plans for the New Zealand and South Korea vacations they won on the race:

We played a really good game of rock paper scissors, and I lost, but Tylers still nice enough to let me take the trip that I want, says Laura. Im going to take New Zealand, and Tylers going to take South Korea  even though I think South Korea is going to be really awesome, and now Im wondering if I want to switch back!

I did some research, and theres this mud festival in July, says Tyler. Its like the largest mud fight in the world. Thats when Im going to South Korea.

On the future of Team SoCal:

Were still falling in love with the world, says Laura.

Were definitely still friends, adds Tyler. This is an experience well never forget and only the two of us will ever be able to share. Its awesome.


http://parade.com/398206/joshwigler/the-amazing-race-winners-tyler-and-laura-on-blind-dating-all-over-the-world/#addthis
If you follow the link below you will find a video of Tyler and Laura walking through the finale episode (filmed on May 18, 2015)! The video is about 45 minutes long and Tyler and Laura join about 5 minutes in.

Spoiler of the video.. Tyler dances at the end!! 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUo8jdJENpE

FROM CBS.COM:
http://www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race/news/1004233/tyler-and-laura-win-the-amazing-race-season-26-what-started-as-a-blind-date-/



Tyler And Laura Win The Amazing Race Season 26
What started as a blind date...

Posted on May 18, 2015 09:25am

After traveling the world together as blind daters on The Amazing Race Season 26, Tyler and Laura hit the final mat as the big winners! Then we asked them questions fans submitted on Facebook. Here's what they said, in their own words:

1. Julie L: I would like to thank The Amazing Race for bringing Tyler into my life every Friday night. Tyler, how the heck are you single?
Tyler: Hahah Julie, Im really glad I was able to make your Fridays night fun! Ive been a busy guy working too hard on trying to build my own company, need to get out more!

2. Rebecca B: Congrats Laura and Tyler on winning The Amazing Race!!! Absolutely loved watching you guys race together!! What were your favorite destinations that you got to visit on the race and why, and would you ever consider going back and visiting that destination??
Laura: Favorite place was by far Africa, it was incredible to be there and ride the bush plane. That is a destination that you cant just jump on a plane and travel to. I feel so blessed to be able to go all over the world, but Africa really sticks out to me.
Tyler: The one location that I really want to return to is Peru! The diversity of landscape from the mountains to the beaches was absolutely incredible. I want to go back and get lost and dirty, oh and I definitely need to go paddle one of those boats!!

3. Nehcterg A: Yeah! Tyler and Laura: Do you think you would have had different experience (i.e., less fun?) or had different results if you were paired with another person?
Laura: I think Tyler and I worked great together. We are very similar and stay positive in stressful situations. I dont think I would of done as well if I was paired with anyone else. I do wonder how Jelani and I would have done. He and I became really good friends, but I think we would probably laugh too much and that would of led to disaster lol!
Tyler: The race would have been a completely different experience with any other partner! I am really grateful that Laura and I got paired up, although Ashley and I could have been a pretty fierce duo too (hahah sorry Matt) ;)

4. Hartley V: Congrats SoCal! Who was your favorite team and who were you closest to?
Laura: We became very close to Matt and Ashley, and Jenny and Jelani. Matt and Ashley are two of the most caring people you will ever meet. Racing with them in Africa was a gift and I feel so blessed to have left the race with lasting friendships.
Tyler: Matt and Ashley were my favorite team! Their love and compassion for one another is really incredible; they will be lifelong friends of mine!

5. Chris S: What was the toughest leg for you two? And, which one was the most fun?
Laura: The toughest leg by far was Germany!! We lost our passports, the road block was very challenging for me, we got lost and went to the wrong destination at one point, and the detour was beyond difficult. After getting through all of that and the mistakes we made, I knew we had to start playing smarter not harder. The most fun by far was DALLAS!!! I loved every part of it. Driving the monster truck through the mud was insane, maybe that is what I will buy with my share of the million haha! Going down reunion tower was completely frightening, but it challenged me to do something I would never normally do. It was incredible!!
Tyler: The toughest leg for me was the second day in Peru. We were behind and knew we had to catch up or we may be eliminated. Bricks were absolutely brutal and carrying the boat almost a mile down the beach was a huge challenge. Even before we realized we were in first place, Dallas was by far the most fun leg! Getting to catch a touchdown pass in Cowboy stadium, galloping through the ranch and finally driving a MONSTER truck was an absolute dream come true!!

6. Joanna B: What about the trips you won during the race? Will you take those together?
Laura: We decided that we both would take one of the trips! Going to be amazing to keep traveling!
Tyler: Laura is going to take the trip to New Zealand and I am going to take the trip to South Korea. I am going to go next July for the festival of mud!!! I cannot wait!!

7. Ritz B: Tyler & Laura, do you think now that the race is over, there is there a chance for love? You guys would be a perfect couple!
Laura: We had so much fun on the race and formed a friendship that will last a lifetime. We shared something with each other that we could never have with someone else. However, we remain good friends!

8. Gaby H: What will you be doing with your winnings and what is in the future for you two individually?
Laura: I want to take my family on a trip and spoil them! I have the most amazing family! I am also working on my blog Hollywood and Hipster, so the money will help get that off the ground.
Tyler: I will be focusing on my most recent business venture 2Truths! This will give me some great runway to continue to explore my own business and travel adventures! Might go for another lap around the world soon too!

9. Heather L: What advice would you give to a future Amazing Race team?
Laura: The best piece of advice would be to stay CALM, POSTIVE and a little CONFIDENT, because the race is such a mental game. If you get hard on yourself or if you get out of a positive mindset, you are doomed!
Tyler: Travel with a smile!!
If you follow the link below you will find a video of Tyler and Laura walking through the finale episode (filmed on May 18, 2015)! The video is about 45 minutes long and Tyler and Laura join about 5 minutes in.

Spoiler of the video.. Tyler dances at the end!! 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUo8jdJENpE

Based on this interview, Tyler & Laura actually had to go to gas station to ask for direction to the Finish line.
FROM TVGUIDE.COM:
http://www.tvguide.com/news/amazing-race-winners-laura-tyler/?rss=keywords&partnerid=alltop&profileid=moviescoop



Amazing Race's Laura and Tyler: We Had No Idea We Were in First Place

by Joyce Eng | May 18, 2015 2:26 PM EDT

Ignorance was bliss for Laura and Tyler on The Amazing Race finale. While we all saw Hayley and Blair redo the Reunion Tower Roadblock, they, and Jenny and Jelani, had no idea that Hayley messed it up the first time. "We really thought we were in second and that Hayley and Blair were so long gone that they probably won the $1 million," Tyler tells TVGuide.com. "I think we would've been a lot more frantic and stressed on the last task if we knew we were in first." Then again, the final memory selfie challenge was made for the self-proclaimed Team Selfie. Find out why they were able to rock it, what they're gonna do with the $1 million and more.

Congratulations! How close was it at the end? They tried to make it seem like Jenny and Jelani were right behind you, but you left before they finished the selfies.
Laura: We actually had no idea we were in first place. [Laughs] We thought we were in second or third while we were trying to unlock the shed. Tyler even sat down and said, "Well, at least we're not in first." We had no idea that Blair and Hayley redid the Roadblock and were so far behind us. So when we were leaving and saw [Blair and Hayley], our whole concept of time completely changed because we realized we were in first, so we we weren't even thinking about Jenny and Jelani at that point.
Tyler: We saw [Hayley and Blair] leave the tower as we got there, and Laura was getting harnessed up and going to the top of the building. I remember sitting there with Jelani, being like, "Man, we are fighting for second." When we got to the monster trucks, we just assumed that they were done with the challenge and were gone.
Laura: They probably had a 45-minute lead on us when we got to the tower.

Imagine if you didn't see them coming at the monster trucks.
Tyler: Right? Going to the Pit Stop and not knowing we were in first? [Laughs] That would've been insane. ... We really thought we were in second and that they were so long gone that they probably won the $1 million. I don't know if you heard, but when Laura said, "That's Blair and Hayley," I was like, "You definitely saw a ghost." We had zero expectation that we were in first. I think we would've been a lot more frantic and stressed on the last task if we knew we were in first.
Laura: I remember hitting Tyler, like, "Hurry up!" She was like, "No, that's not them. They're already done." I was like, "No, I swear, that's them!" I will never forget Hayley's face because she looked so defeated.

You guys and Jenny and Jelani really didn't want them to win, did you?
Tyler: Yeah, Jelani and I were notoriously talking about that while Laura and Jenny were up on the tower. We were like, "C'mon! It'd be OK losing to you guys." Losing to them would've been harder because it felt like there were a lot of times throughout the race where they weren't enjoying it every step. We really wanted to see someone who appreciated being on come away with the victory.
Laura: We also became very close with Jenny and Jelani from the start. I think it was the first flight to Tokyo, we just bonded with them. We said, "It has to be us in the final two."

You destroyed the selfie challenge after you unlocked the shed. How long did you struggle with the lock first of all? Were you just eventually doing trial and error with the numbers?
Laura: [Laughs] That selfie challenge was made for Team Selfie! If you told us we were there for two hours struggling with the lock, I would believe you. ... It was probably 20 to 30 minutes. It was funny watching it because Jenny and Jelani were like, "Oh, Amsterdam! Tokyo!" That was so difficult for us. That hardest part was that Tyler and I studied. We drew maps, we quizzed each other. I thought we had this down, but those were cities that we weren't actually at; they were cities we just passed through. It's not like we had a Pit Stop there. We didn't even have challenges there.
Tyler: Yeah, and like Laura said, I remember sitting down and turning to the camera and saying, "At least we're not in first. This would be a lot more stressful if we were in first place." And we were!

Were you stoked when you saw the last challenge was selfies?
Laura: It was like grace from God!
Tyler: [Laughs] It was cool finally just to see the pictures. We were taking pictures every day, but we would hand over the phone, so all of the sudden, we got to see all the pictures and relive the trip. I think we did have a little bit of an advantage because we did take so many pictures. Jenny and Jelani said it was tough for them because a lot of their pictures were them wearing the same thing in one airport or the next, and it was hard to tell which was which. We had pictures where we stopped and took a picture with the guy building the hut and the guy from our dance in Tokyo. We had some identifiers that helped make it easier. We took time to take pictures during the race, which other people chose not to do, which is probably the smarter way to race!
Laura: It was also nice to take a second to really look at these amazing memories that we made, that's just something that money can't buy.

Did you have an informal alliance with Jenny and Jelani, or did you decide to work together at the tower because you thought you were in second and third?
Laura: I feel like the four of us had worked together on different Detours and driving. It was only natural. Plus, going down, Jenny and I were a little scared, but being together, it was like girl power time. I actually saw the flags first. And since we thought we were way behind Blair and Hayley, we were working together so we could catch up. It was interesting that when we got down that they went the opposite direction than us. ... She actually didn't even see the flags. I kept saying the flags were by the railroad tracks. She thought they were in a different location. There was a brick building and that's where she thought the flags were, so that's why they made the left [turn]. She actually just the wrong direction thinking it was the right way.

You guys had some hilarious moments, like when you lost the fanny pack and just waited it out.
Laura: That was actually the second time that happened for Team SoCal! The first time we lost it, we were on our way to Tokyo. ... That fanny pack moment was a very pivotal time for us. I don't know what else we could've done if we didn't wait. We couldn't check in with Phil if we didn't have our passports.
Tyler: Yeah, when Bergen and Kurt showed up, it was awesome that they were there, but they said they had a blue car. We knew they were pretty much screwed, we hadn't been given much money for that day, so we knew we'd spend much of it driving. But then we started thinking, "What if it's in their car? It's sitting somewhere in Germany." But we also asked about rules and the rule is you can't touch another team's property, so we were confident it would come. We know we didn't drop it. We left it in the vehicle, so it would eventually come to us. We just said a few prayers and hung tight and hoped for the best!

What are Magdalena and Hayes up to?
Laura: [Laughs] They only come out when we're in bougie places link Monaco!

But now you have $1 million.
Laura: Right! We should go back. I wanna go on that yacht. I was very jealous that I had to run around in horrible shoes in a long dress with hair and makeup on while Tyler was hanging out at a yacht. That is not fair!
Tyler: I thought it was great! [Laughs]

What are you gonna do with the money?
Laura: I want to spoil my family. I want to take my family on an amazing trip somewhere. It's hard to even say. I'm a saver, so I don't see myself doing something too crazy. I'm gonna want to invest. ... I'm also working on a blog called Hollywood and Hipster with my best friend. She moved up to San Francisco a few weeks ago, so it's our way of staying connected with each other.
Tyler: In the startup life that I'm currently living, it'll be nice to have a little for myself and to keep working on some of the projects I have going on and invest in those companies. My startup is called Two Truths. I'm definitely gonna go back on a big trip. Maybe a victory lap around the world next year. I'm also about to drive cross country. It's gonna be three weeks of epic adventures. I bought a drone. That was my first purchase. We're gonna film this incredibly journey.

The top three were all blind date couples and you guys won, so what do you think of the twist?
Tyler: I thought it was really cool. It was a whole other element to the race. It made it interesting and fresh. I'm definitely surprised at how it turned out. I didn't see that coming.
Laura: I think it was an amazing social experiment. Take these people that are somewhat similar, throw them in the race together where they don't meet each other until right at the start. It's either a recipe for amazing reality TV disaster or some fantastic friendships to come out of it.

They really wanted a romance to happen.
Tyler: Yeah. I mean, the first day of questions was over the top. It was like, "What did we sign up for? I thought we signed up for The Amazing Race." I felt like I was on The Bachelor. We went on so many date nights. Laura and I were crushing date night!
Laura: On one of the date nights, these people were so cute. They came up to us, like, "Oh! Are you the Bachelor?" [Laughs] We're like, "Uh, nope!"

You should've just played along. Hayes the Bachelor.
Tyler: Exactly!
Laura: Right? But why can't I be the Bachelorette? [Laughs] Why does it have to be The Bachelor? That's what I wanna know!
What? They lost their fanny pack twice :o
What? They lost their fanny pack twice :o
I love how they seem so competent yet they lost their fanny pack twice  :funny:
Winning Amazing Race just another thrill for local adventurer

BY STEPHANIE DAVIS
 
Tyler Adams, Cape Coral native and the latest winner of The Amazing Race, was never a fan of reality television.

Growing up in Southwest Florida, youre surrounded by beauty, he says. There are too many fun things to do. Id rather go outside and play than watch TV.

Last December, Mr. Adams, along with his team partner, Los Angeles resident Laura Pierson, sped to victory on the Emmy-winning competition reality show that pitted them against 10 other teams across five continents in just three weeks. The grand prize? A cool million dollars.

But, Mr. Adams says that it wasnt about the money or the notoriety. I just love adventure, travel, and challenges, the 26-year-old says. While growing up in Cape Coral and attending Bishop Verot High School, he was always outdoors. I had a great group of friends, he recalls. We were constantly out on the water  fishing, boating, camping on Picnic Island  it was a great place to grow up for someone like me.

After graduation, Mr. Adams headed to Boston University where he studied marketing. He also spent a year abroad in Sydney, Australia  it was there that he fell in love with surfing. He settled in Santa Monica, Calif. It was the U.S. city that felt most like Sydney, he says.

He was discovered by accident. I hadnt been in Santa Monica long at all, he says. I was at a party and a woman approached me about being on Survivor. I told her I wasnt interested, but that I had applied for The Amazing Race  I loved that it was this big scavenger hunt for adults. It turned out she was a casting director for that show, too. The next thing I knew, it was all happening  I was on the show.

This year, producers mixed things up a bit. Usually, team members know one another  theyre friends, family members, spouses, etc. But, for the 2015 version of The Amazing Race, it was about couples  half were established in their relationships  and the other half were blind dates. Mr. Adams, who is single, had never met Ms. Pierson  the only thing they shared was location  they both live in Southern California  as a result, Team SoCal was born.

It didnt turn out to be a romance, reveals Mr. Adams. To be honest, the competition is too intense for that anyway. Its all about focusing on the race. Lauras awesome though  well always be friends and well always have this shared experience.


Mr. Adams plans to use his prize money for (what else?) travel. His winnings also allow him a cushion to work on his new project  a dating app called 2Truths, based on the game Two Truths and a Lie  potential dates ask three questions and then guess which answers are true  or not. Think Tinder, with a twist.

The The Amazing Race finale aired on May 15, but the filming wrapped up last December. Its been a really hard secret to keep, Mr. Adams says with a smile in his voice. The finale was awesome  we had a big party in New York  it was a blast. And while a whirlwind of interviews and media appearances are keeping him busy these days, its nothing like being in the actual race. People dont really talk about it, he says. But, its crazy and hectic and stressful. Your mind is always going and its hard to sleep  you cant stop dreaming about it. We used to call them racemares  nightmares about the race. The feeling of finishing  and winning  is just incredible. ¦


http://charlotte.floridaweekly.com/news/2015-05-28/Top_News/Winning_Amazing_Race_just_another_thrill_for_local.html
Laura is doing an ama on reddit at 4
For any fans
Here's the link for Laura's Reddit AMA:

http://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/38fvwr/laura_pierson_winner_of_season_26_of_the_amazing/

I found these two questions and answers interesting;

chlsea_1905 1 point an hour ago

Did you originally apply to the show with a partner?

LauraPierson 1 point an hour ago*

I had a long road to the Amazing Race.

I'll give you the nutshell version. I applied to be on the Amazing Race 4 years ago, with my friend Jenny B, the one I'm doing "Hollywood & Hipster" with. We submitted a video. And I got scouted on Santa Monica for being on SURVIVOR. I told them I made a video for the Amazing Race, and she handed me her card, and her card said "The Amazing Race!"

So she was a casting director for that show too!

So she called us in to meet with her boss - she's uber-casting director extraordinaire. So we met with her, and they decided to pick pro-Athletes over us. They loved that we were celeb assistants at that time, but if you're a team of two girls, they usually pick very strong or very unique individuals.

Cut to this past July. I was out in Santa Monica, at one of my favorite restaurants. And I saw the uber-casting director. And I was drinking a drink, and said to my girlfriends "Oh my gosh I need to look like I'm FUN, so she'll come over to say something to me!"

I basically "flirted" with her, and she came over, and she asked if I would want to be on the Amazing Race, and if I was single. And I said "yes, I am single, and I have also met with you before, for the Amazing Race." And she asked me why in the world she didn't pick me, and I said I wondered the same thing! And she brought me in for casting, and i ended up on the show!


nowaboo 1 point an hour ago

How do you get through security so fast on the race? Do you feel like you're more knowledgable now when booking travel and what tips do you have?


LauraPierson 1 point an hour ago

You actually don't get through security fast, at all.

It might seem that way, but it probably takes LONGER, because your bag, your carry-on - a lot of times, they would search your WHOLE bag as you go through security - and you had to go through customs... as well as seeing your microphone, which inspired thousands of questions, and my hairbrush would get me caught up in security every time, so i'd have to put it out of my bag and put it in the bin so we wouldn't get held up!

I don't feel like I'm more knowledgeable when booking travel. It gave me such anxiety, and was my least favorite part of the race. i don't thinK i ever want to book travel ever again, because it was so stressful. We screwed up SO many times. We also really screwed up our flight from Peru to Amsterdam. I am not good at booking travel. It's not one of my strong suits.

Any tips? A big tip I would have while traveling, no matter what the distance is, is we would all get really swollen - our feet & ankles would get huge, and we'd be dehydrated, and a lack of movement on a 15 hour flight... so my big thing is to get up every hour to two hours, and walk around the plane. If you can't get up because of turbulence, there are many different ankle & foot exercises, and it will help you stay more comfortable and less swollen while flying.

And the other thing is pack well. I was a very good packer while on the race. In a lot of hotels, they have a laundry service where they can help you with your laundry, or pack some soap in your backpack - I think that's WAY easier than carrying a lot of stuff on your bag. And also don't worry about putting on lots of makeup. It should be more about the experience of things around you than what you look like. And that will cut down on the amount of stuff you have!
And here's the link for Tyler's Reddit AMA:

www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/3aexs2/i_am_tyler_adams_winner_of_amazing_race_season_26/

There's a lot of interesting stuff in there, too much to copy it all, but here's a few things:

ailyara 12 points 21 hours ago
Did you know that every Tyler that's been on the Amazing Race has won?

Tyler_AmazingRace 16 points 21 hours ago
I heard "Tyler" actually means "Amazing Race Winner" in a language developed by a small island tribe off the coast on Indonesia.

hahah what a great coincidence!



TheBigErrn 2 points 21 hours ago
Hey Tyler! How did you prepare for the show?

Tyler_AmazingRace 18 points 21 hours ago
I youtubed "How to drive Stick shift"



OrangeLlama 3 points 21 hours ago*
Hey Tyler! What was the first thing you bought when you won the money? I'm assuming you and Laura just spit it 50/50, unless you guys had some kind of Tim and Marie thing going on.

Tyler_AmazingRace 15 points 21 hours ago
The money was split 50/50. The first thing I did when I got back was get my medical marijuana card. And a drone....these two don't mix well.


OK.... I wouldn't have guessed those two things as the first he bought with the prize.


realdev 2 points 14 hours ago*
Oh man, good times. We were rooting for you for most of the season, you seem like a really cool guy. Until you kept spitting on those potatoes, that is... That peruvian lady looked like she wanted to murder you.

Tyler_AmazingRace 2 points 9 hours ago
Sorry about the spitting, I felt bad when I watched it but in the moment it seemed like an incredible strategy!
Laura had just revealed via her Instagram account that she's pregnant.  :cheer: :cheer:
