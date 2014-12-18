« previous next »
Author Topic: The Complete List of TAR Tasks  (Read 2008 times)

Offline tarflyonthewall

The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« on: December 18, 2014, 10:53:42 PM »
Offline Declive

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #1 on: December 18, 2014, 11:40:14 PM »
And...?
Offline G.B.

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #2 on: December 19, 2014, 10:54:22 AM »
Looks really nice, but all of this information is already on our Wiki O:
Offline tarflyonthewall

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #3 on: December 22, 2014, 09:32:33 PM »
Actually, it isn't. Not even close.
Offline G.B.

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #4 on: December 23, 2014, 12:00:51 PM »
Well I beg to differ, my good sir. Have you seen the wiki lately?

There are some behind the scenes tidbits in yours that are interesting, and I will gladly add them to the wiki if there's enough sourcing, but every task has been completely documented on the wiki already and I'm a little offended to hear you say they aren't.
Offline Jobby

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #5 on: December 23, 2014, 03:03:37 PM »
tarflyonthewall, such great effort and neat documentation!

176 pages zomg!
Offline georgiapeach

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #6 on: December 23, 2014, 06:44:03 PM »
I love lists of things, thanks for sharing tarfly!!

We will gladly add in anything we don't have already to GB's comprehensive wiki!!
Offline TheBayAreaGuy

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #7 on: April 13, 2022, 12:54:31 AM »
Hey! Are you interested in adding missing tasks to this list?

Quote from: tarflyonthewall on December 18, 2014, 10:53:42 PM
I had some spare time.
Online ianthebalance

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #8 on: April 13, 2022, 08:17:36 PM »
I can't believe how rude of a reaction you got to this originally. This is so well organized (and you had the unaired Jamaica task up here for years without people noticing lol)
Offline tarflyonthewall

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 PM »
Honestly, I can believe it. The entire reason I stopped regularly posting on here and other similar sites is because I was sick of many of the noisiest people in reality TV fandom pretending being a fan of a show means you're not allowed to criticise it, under any circumstances, ever. It's not just an RFF problem - I have the same issue with Rob Has A Podcast thinking their perspective on Survivor is the only valid perception, for example - but definitely the reaction this guide received here is vastly different than the reaction any of the other guides I've done over the years have received, fitting into that same mindset, and it's a big part of the reason I've never bothered updating it like I have with other guides.
Online ianthebalance

Re: The Complete List of TAR Tasks
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:31:14 PM »
Im sorry you dealt with that. And coming from someone who stopped watching Survivor, I get it (though it was more due to production itself).

Anyways, if on the off change you ever update this, Id enjoy reading it
