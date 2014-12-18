Honestly, I can believe it. The entire reason I stopped regularly posting on here and other similar sites is because I was sick of many of the noisiest people in reality TV fandom pretending being a fan of a show means you're not allowed to criticise it, under any circumstances, ever. It's not just an RFF problem - I have the same issue with Rob Has A Podcast thinking their perspective on Survivor is the only valid perception, for example - but definitely the reaction this guide received here is vastly different than the reaction any of the other guides I've done over the years have received, fitting into that same mindset, and it's a big part of the reason I've never bothered updating it like I have with other guides.