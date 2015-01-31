Nothing beats Lucy & Emilia's luck.
Leg 1: Save by the Salvage Pass.
Leg 2: Around 3 minutes before Adam & Dane's penalty time is up, they made it.
Leg 3: Sue & Teresa had their fall.
Luckily for Lucy & Emilia, it was their 1st time not arriving last.
Leg 4: Kym & Donna had to get lost in this leg, to save Lucy & Emilia despite being arrested.
Leg 5+6: 2 Teams had a 4-hour penalty. If they took the penalty too, I think they would beat Ross & Tarryn and even survive the next leg.
Leg 7: Zero-hour Pit Stop, but if they stayed in France for the whole leg, they could've been 3rd, or they could even potentially beat the 2 teams ahead of them.
Leg 8: Joseph & Grace made a bad move at the detour while Sticky & Sam made a bad move too at the "Australia" trick. With these 2 conditions, Lucy & Emilia were saved again.
Leg 9: James & Sarah messed up by being late and forgetting to pay the hotel, giving Lucy & Emilia enough time to mess up a bit.
Leg 10: Unfortunately, nobody else got bad luck, so Lucy & Emilia had to go.
If they survived Leg 10, Joseph & Grace's money problems in Leg 11 will most likely save them all the way to the F3.
I wish they made it to China.
If only an all-star is possible with Lucy & Emilia...
They were very fun to watch.