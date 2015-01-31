How about Meredith & Gretchen? (old couples team <3333333333 along with Bill & Cathi)





I think Meredith & Gretchen make into the F4 due to the streaks of luck start from Africa leg to their elimination.





South Africa: S aved by NEL (though OMG at Gretchen got injured badly)

Botswana 1: Brian & Greg flipped their car and Ray & Deana incompetence bickering

Botswana 2: No bunching point, Brian & Greg couldn't recover from the incident last leg

India 1: Saved by TBC

India 2: Lynn & Alex got lost to the Pit Stop

Turkey: Being on the REAL earlier flight to Istanbul with the help of Romber prank on them about the FAKE earlier flight.





England: Luck ran out and eliminated. They have chance to survive this leg if they gamble to take the flight to London by connecting in Frankfurt on standby tickets and/or Romber yield Uchenna & Joyce instead of Ron & Kelly.