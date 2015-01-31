« previous next »
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
As for the TARAus team, I knew the results shown in Wikipedia were very suspicious. :funny: It's hard to beat their luck.
Trust me, it's funnier to watch. TARAus 2 was truly one of the best seasons of any TAR franchise imo
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
~the Lumilia journey~ is something EVERYONE should watch becausee it's truly amazing.
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Lumilia ETERNAL bottom feeder LOVE~ <33333  :hearts: :<3 :luvya: :conf: :cheer: :hoot: :wohoo:


I will be LOVE them MOREEEEEEEE if they eliminated the UGH x3  :barf team a.k.a. Paul & Steve and bottom feeding into the F3.


The F3 should be Shanedrew, Lumilia and Michelle & Jo and TARAus 2 will be rank higher.  :hearts: :hearts: :hearts:
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Paul & Steve were actually kinda amazing? :X I mean they filled their casting role perfectly.
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Don't forget Max & Katie, they survived leg 7 because Pwinnie had a difficulty with donkeys, and changed Detour side twice rather  than changed donkeys
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
How about Meredith & Gretchen? (old couples team <3333333333 along with Bill & Cathi)


I think Meredith & Gretchen make into the F4 due to the streaks of luck start from Africa leg to their elimination.


South Africa: Saved by NEL (though OMG at Gretchen got injured badly)
Botswana 1: Brian & Greg flipped their car and Ray & Deana incompetence bickering
Botswana 2: No bunching point, Brian & Greg couldn't recover from the incident last leg
India 1: Saved by TBC
India 2: Lynn & Alex got lost to the Pit Stop
Turkey: Being on the REAL earlier flight to Istanbul with the help of Romber prank on them about the FAKE earlier flight.


England: Luck ran out and eliminated. They have chance to survive this leg if they gamble to take the flight to London by connecting in Frankfurt on standby tickets and/or Romber yield Uchenna & Joyce instead of Ron & Kelly.
Lumilia ETERNAL bottom feeder LOVE~ <33333  :hearts: :<3 :luvya: :conf: :cheer: :hoot: :wohoo:


I will be LOVE them MOREEEEEEEE if they eliminated the UGH x3  :barf team a.k.a. Paul & Steve and bottom feeding into the F3.


The F3 should be Shanedrew, Lumilia and Michelle & Jo and TARAus 2 will be rank higher.  :hearts: :hearts: :hearts:

OMG! Best finale ever <333

Just imagine Lumilia had really pulled that freaking prison task and win it all. Everyone at the finish line (Esp. Ross & Tarryn lol) would die in shocking.
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Just watched TAR Australia 2, and I have to say that it's amazing! :hearts: Nothing beats Lucy & Emilia's luck. :funny:

Just a repeat of some of the posts above: :lol:
Show content
Leg 1: Save by the Salvage Pass.
Leg 2: Around 3 minutes before Adam & Dane's penalty time is up, they made it. :funny:
Leg 3: Sue & Teresa had their fall. :( Luckily for Lucy & Emilia, it was their 1st time not arriving last. :funny:
Leg 4: Kym & Donna had to get lost in this leg, to save Lucy & Emilia despite being arrested. :funny:
Leg 5+6: 2 Teams had a 4-hour penalty. If they took the penalty too, I think they would beat Ross & Tarryn and even survive the next leg. :funny:
Leg 7: Zero-hour Pit Stop, but if they stayed in France for the whole leg, they could've been 3rd, or they could even potentially beat the 2 teams ahead of them.
Leg 8: Joseph & Grace made a bad move at the detour while Sticky & Sam made a bad move too at the "Australia" trick. With these 2 conditions, Lucy & Emilia were saved again. :funny:
Leg 9: James & Sarah messed up by being late and forgetting to pay the hotel, giving Lucy & Emilia enough time to mess up a bit. :(
Leg 10: Unfortunately, nobody else got bad luck, so Lucy & Emilia had to go. :(

If they survived Leg 10, Joseph & Grace's money problems in Leg 11 will most likely save them all the way to the F3. :funny: I wish they made it to China. :(
If only an all-star is possible with Lucy & Emilia... :funny: They were very fun to watch. :conf:
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Denise & James Earl, for winning a leg just because they were given the EP because they don't seem like a threat to Tanner & Josh.

Tiffany & Krista, because Kelly & Shevonne finished a 4 by 4 puzzle in almost 4 hours. :cmaslol

Justin & Diana, because despite their mistake with the Fast Forward they survived.
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Two Tylers almost lost a passport but miraciously retrieved it and eventually became a champion!
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Two Tylers almost lost a passport but miraciously retrieved it and eventually became a champion!

Speaking of Tylers, all racers whose teammate's name is Tyler are lucky. :cmaslol
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Let's see Tyler in 28  :cmaslol
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Gino & Jesse barely survived over Susan & Sharnjit in leg 2 of Canada 3, this is lucky for brother, but it led to the disastrous season (including two U-turn in leg 5 and 10, cabotage in leg 11)
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Two Tylers almost lost a passport but miraciously retrieved it and eventually became a champion!

And the third (in the season after that post was made) almost lost his backpack because another racer accidentally took it! 
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Quote from: toanglobal on December 25, 2015, 04:40:38 AM
Two Tylers almost lost a passport but miraciously retrieved it and eventually became a champion!

And the third (in the season after that post was made) almost lost his backpack because another racer accidentally took it!
:funny:
I wonder what Tyler would do if Scott & Blair took a 30-minute penalty at the pit stop instead.
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Meredith and Gretchen
Dan and Andrew
Sheri and Cole
Flight Time and Big Easy (survived Dubai in TAR15 and went on to appear in 2 more seasons)
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Even though they only made the halfway point, mention goes to a couple Canadian teams

Rex & Bob of Canada 2

Leg 2 - After an incredibly foolish decision to quit 2 tasks in the same leg (ARI + Roadblock = 6 hours), another team's Medevac miraculously kept them in the race.

Nic & Sabrina of Canada 3

Leg 3 - Quit an ARI that was right up their alley, the 2-hour penalty costing them 7 places. Safe by minutes.
Leg 4 - Possibly eliminated again if not for last place team's lost passport
Leg 5 - Arrived last, ZHPS but also bumped up because 2 teams served penalties
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Uchenna and Joyce [TAR7]: If the plane had not *mysteriously* gone back to pick them, then Rob and Amber would have easily won, and that would have been the first time that the first flight to the final destination was significantly ahead of the subsequent flights.

Added to that the equalizer in Puerto Rico (Muelle De Azucar) - irritates me that they have one in the middle of a leg and also in a finale - EPIC FAIL !!
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Beekman boys, Candy Scientist, flo, dana, brooke and Jessica
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Vova & Alla they were U-turned/Yielded target overhelming in leg 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 but survived
Leg 4 surived because Yafa & Boaz injury
Leg 5 due to Yochi & Linor struggled in canoe task (this leg is KOR)
Leg 6 Roni & Yael in  roll a pair of dice task (lucky task)
Leg 8 Shay & Adi in find clue in sandcastle (lucky task again)
Leg 9 Alexa & Raz bickering
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Josh & Brent from Season 21 take the cake for me!
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
I'd consider the orange team (Minh Triệu & Kỳ Duyên. Had to copy and paste) from the current Vietnamese season pretty lucky.

Eliminated 2nd-to-last on a Double elimination
Brought back the next leg by a twist that effectively turned an Express Pass into a Salvage Pass
Saved again thanks to 4 teams racing in the finale a la TAR25 and 26.
Re: Luckiest Teams of TAR
Kaylynn & Haley now joins the club by surviving 4 consecutive legs because of

1. Two NELs (which they were hours behind the second-to-last team)  :funny:
2. Saving by another team getting lost for 6+ hours in cars, when themselves also got lost & couldn't drive a stick-shift car  :funny:
3. Saving by another team's own mistake of missing something  :funny:
