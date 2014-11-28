TAR Canada:
1st in the intro: 3rd/2nd
2nd in the intro: 7th/4th
3rd in the intro: 8th/1st
4th in the intro: 9th (last)/6th
5th in the intro: 4th/10th
6th in the intro: 6th/9th
7th in the intro: 2nd/5th
8th in the intro: 5th/11th (last)
9th in the intro: 1st/7th
10th in the intro: 3rd
11th in the intro: 8th
Updated:
1st in the intro: 3rd/2nd/7th
2nd in the intro: 7th/4th/4th
3rd in the intro: 8th/1st
/1st
4th in the intro: 9th (last)/6th/10th
5th in the intro: 4th/10th/9th
6th in the intro: 6th/9th/3rd
7th in the intro: 2nd/5th/2nd
8th in the intro: 5th/11th (last)/12th (last)
9th in the intro: 1st
/7th/5th
10th in the intro: 3rd/6th
11th in the intro: 8th/8th
12th in the intro (s3 only): 11th
s2 and s3 shared:
- 4th place for 2nd team shown in the intro
- Winners in the third spot of the intro
- The first eliminated teams in both seasons were the 8th teams to be seen in the respective intros (however, s3 had twelve teams where s2 only had eleven)
- 8th place for 11th team shown in the intro (in s2 this was the last team shown, while it was the second to last team, seeing that s3 had one more team)