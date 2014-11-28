« previous next »
Author Topic: Intro Curse  (Read 2742 times)

Offline Declive

Intro Curse
« on: November 28, 2014, 12:16:50 AM »
I have pointed out that , in the American version of TAR , a team that is placed 5th in the intro has never won the race.

What about the other versions?
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #1 on: November 28, 2014, 09:25:58 AM »
TAR Canada:
1st in the intro: 3rd/2nd
2nd in the intro: 7th/4th
3rd in the intro: 8th/1st
4th in the intro: 9th (last)/6th
5th in the intro: 4th/10th
6th in the intro: 6th/9th
7th in the intro: 2nd/5th
8th in the intro: 5th/11th (last)
9th in the intro: 1st/7th
10th in the intro: 3rd
11th in the intro: 8th
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #2 on: November 28, 2014, 12:06:09 PM »
TAR Australia

Team 1 in Intro - 6th / 6th / 3rd
Team 2 in Intro - 10th / 1st / 2nd
Team 3 in Intro - 9th / 8th / 9th
Team 4 in Intro - 3rd / 3rd / 1st
Team 5 in Intro - 2nd / 2nd / 10th
Team 6 in Intro - 4th / 11th / 4th
Team 7 in Intro - 7th / 7th / 6th
Team 8 in Intro - 11th / 10th / 7th
Team 9 in Intro - 8th / 5th / 5th
Team 10 in Intro - 1st / 4th / 8th
Team 11 in Intro - 5th / 9th / (Season 3 only had 10 Teams)
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #3 on: November 28, 2014, 12:17:48 PM »
Spoilers for placements

Show content
Asia 1 - Sandy & Francesca - 2nd
Asia 2 - Diane & Ann - 4th
Asia 3 - A.D. & Fuzzie - 4th
Asia 4 - Hussein & Natasha - 4th
Australia 1 - Sam & Renae - 2nd
Australia 2 - Paul & Steve - 2nd
Australia 3 - Inga & Tiharna - 10th
Brazil - Débora & Daniela - 5th
Canada 1 - Jet & Dave - 4th
Canada 2 - Jen & Shawn - 10th
China Rush 1 - Paul & Francis - 10th
China Rush 2 - Simon & Katherine - 2nd
China Rush 3 - Christine & Steven - 3rd
China - Li Xiaopeng & Li Anqi - Still Racing
France - Antione & Héléna - 9th
Israel 1 - Alen & Inbal - 8th
Israel 2 - Osnat & Carmit - 5th
Israel 3 - Herut & Yoftut - 11th
Latin America 1 - Daniel & David - 2nd
Latin America 2 - Vinícius & Guilherme - 4th
Latin America 3 - Mónica & Rosy - 9th
Latin America 4 - Ci & Lu - 11th
Latin America 5 - Ari & Ra - 11th
Latin America 6 - Sonia & Gabriel - 7th
Norway 1 - Tor Einar & Cathrine - 6th
Norway 2 - Julie & Robert - 4th
Philippines 1 - Dani & Mish - 8th
Philippines 2 - Matt & Phoebe - Still racing? (I'm behind on this season)
Ukraine - Tatiana & Natalia - 6th
Vietnam 1 - Chí Bình & Hồng Long - 4th
Vietnam 2 - Diệp Lâm Anh & Thu Hiền - 1st
Vietnam 3 - Kim Thanh & Khải Anh - 7th
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #4 on: November 28, 2014, 12:31:22 PM »
Is 5th on the intro the only place that doesn't hold a winning team?  ???
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #5 on: November 28, 2014, 12:43:22 PM »
Quote from: nmccarroll91 on November 28, 2014, 12:31:22 PM
Is 5th on the intro the only place that doesn't hold a winning team?  ???

Yes. I checked that.

In the US version , because in Vietnam 2 the curse breaks.
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #6 on: November 28, 2014, 01:44:10 PM »
Vietnam broke the leg 3 curse as well, haha
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #7 on: November 29, 2014, 06:50:05 AM »
Vietnam is immune from curses, apparently. They seem to break every single one.
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #8 on: January 02, 2016, 06:00:38 PM »
Quote from: Pi on November 28, 2014, 09:25:58 AM
TAR Canada:
1st in the intro: 3rd/2nd
2nd in the intro: 7th/4th
3rd in the intro: 8th/1st
4th in the intro: 9th (last)/6th
5th in the intro: 4th/10th
6th in the intro: 6th/9th
7th in the intro: 2nd/5th
8th in the intro: 5th/11th (last)
9th in the intro: 1st/7th
10th in the intro: 3rd
11th in the intro: 8th

Updated:

1st in the intro: 3rd/2nd/7th
2nd in the intro: 7th/4th/4th
3rd in the intro: 8th/1st/1st
4th in the intro: 9th (last)/6th/10th
5th in the intro: 4th/10th/9th
6th in the intro: 6th/9th/3rd
7th in the intro: 2nd/5th/2nd
8th in the intro: 5th/11th (last)/12th (last)
9th in the intro: 1st/7th/5th
10th in the intro: 3rd/6th
11th in the intro: 8th/8th
12th in the intro (s3 only): 11th

s2 and s3 shared:
- 4th place for 2nd team shown in the intro
- Winners in the third spot of the intro
- The first eliminated teams in both seasons were the 8th teams to be seen in the respective intros (however, s3 had twelve teams where s2 only had eleven)
- 8th place for 11th team shown in the intro (in s2 this was the last team shown, while it was the second to last team, seeing that s3 had one more team)
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #9 on: January 02, 2016, 07:48:50 PM »
Vanessa/Pamela and Vanessa /Celina occured first in TAR Asia 2 and TAR Canada 1's intro, both teams are sisters and went to final on their seasons and was also saved by To be continued legs, and their season had two M/M teams and a F/F teams.
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #10 on: January 03, 2016, 04:32:51 AM »
Quote from: GB on November 28, 2014, 01:44:10 PM
Vietnam broke the leg 3 curse as well, haha
Is that the one that 3rd leg winners don't win the race?
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #11 on: January 03, 2016, 06:52:01 AM »
Philippines 2 also broke the curse.
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #12 on: January 03, 2016, 07:15:42 PM »
Quote from: Marionete on January 03, 2016, 04:32:51 AM
Quote from: GB on November 28, 2014, 01:44:10 PM
Vietnam broke the leg 3 curse as well, haha
Is that the one that 3rd leg winners don't win the race?
All teams win 3rd leg also win the race in Vietnamese version
Re: Intro Curse
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:40:37 AM »
And six years after the original post, the 5th position curse still holds!  Not only that, the teams that show up 5th in the intro sequence tend as a group not to do very well:


      
Intro             Final Place                                       
Order                                                
        1   2   3   4   5   6   7   8   9  10  11  12      Average Place   
 1      3   3   5   4   1   4   3   2   5   1   1          5.38   
 2      5   3   3   4   2   4   3   3   2   2   0   1      5.16   
 3      5   2   0   1   7   4   3   2   5   3   0          6.16   
 4      5   8   8   2   0   0   1   1   3   3   1          4.25   
 5      0   4   0   2   2   6   4   1   3   4   6          7.22   
 6      2   3   3   4   6   1   2   4   1   3   2   1      5.88   
 7      2   1   2   3   2   0   2   5   3   3   9          7.56   
 8      3   3   0   1   0   4   5   0   6   5   5          7.22   
 9      3   1   3   3   4   3   5   3   2   2   2   1      6.09   
10      1   0   3   3   4   5   4   5   1   4   1   1      6.63   
11      3   4   5   4   3   1   3   3   4   0   1          5.00   
12                  1   1           2                      6.25   


If you had a choice, you might want to be introduced 4th.  Not only are there as many or more winners there, but 4th position has way more than its share of top 3 finishers.
