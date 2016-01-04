« previous next »
Author Topic: Most Hated Team?  (Read 8165 times)

Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #25 on: January 04, 2016, 07:00:44 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 03, 2016, 12:55:18 PM
But remember that often (not always) what you are seeing is an EDIT.

Hating Dave/Connor for CBS over-promoting their cancer survivor status is a good example. Believe me, that was not their own personal focus during the race, but it was one of the reasons they were casted, their "race persona" and CBS certainly made them give enough soundbites on that. But hate the edit, not the teams. :tup:

Racers make the content so you can't blame everything on production. Any annoying/offensive/awful thing they do is still something THEY, the RACERS did, and Production only shows what they do.
Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #26 on: January 05, 2016, 05:39:15 PM »
That is WAY naïve to think. Producers will sit there asking questions until the racers give them the soundbite they want. And THEN that soundbite might be put OUT OF CONTEXT into another situation entirely...and there is not a thing a racer can do.

This was VERY common in the early seasons. You can often see that the lips are hidden or just plain do not match what is being said.  Yes, racers actions can be shown as well...but you need to remember that the slant those actions are given (or NOT given) is solely up to production.  There are many many ways to present the same action...



 
Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #27 on: January 19, 2016, 02:43:27 AM »
 (:;) : To be honest, the most hated team in Season 20 was Art & JJ, they don't care about Bopper's daughter (which I want them to win in 24, but didn't won  :( ) , they gave them not enough money for Bopper's daughter in Leg 4, those team don't wan't and don't care of Bopper & Mark to win the race; because Bopper's daughter isn't well.

 (:;) : I wish I could just slapped Art & JJ on the face.  :hammer  ... I mean they should have get the money back from Bopper & Mark if they don't want them to win the Race (because of Bopper's daughter) :furious: .
Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #28 on: January 19, 2016, 09:14:52 AM »
How is Art & JJ not volunteering to hand Mopper the million something important?
Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #29 on: January 19, 2016, 11:37:23 PM »
I know it's not really kind act of them. But this is not charity race? It's anyone game to win.
Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #30 on: January 20, 2016, 12:28:54 AM »
Quote from: Keepcopz on January 19, 2016, 11:37:23 PM
I know it's not really kind act of them. But this is not charity race? It's anyone game to win.

I don't want Bopper's daughter to die like that.
Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #31 on: January 20, 2016, 11:18:01 PM »
Quote from: Keepcopz on January 19, 2016, 11:37:23 PM
I know it's not really kind act of them. But this is not charity race? It's anyone game to win.

They really care about Bopper's daughter health (in Leg 4) (with a little bit of cash), but in Leg 10 they don't want Bopper and Mark to be on the final leg, and let Bopper's daughter get unwell.
Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #32 on: February 16, 2021, 11:55:03 PM »
The Top Ten Worst Teams for me (In no particular Order):

Tara & Wil
Cyndi & Russell (TAR4)
Marshall & Lance
Ray & Deana
BJ & Tyler
Lyn & Karilyn
Carol & Brandy
Brendan & Rachel
Rachel & Alyssa
Corrinne & Eliza
Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:04:00 AM »
Marshall and Lance were on my most disliked list as well.

But after reading about the pain he was in from the knee injury....I found I felt differently on a recent rewatch. Instead I was impressed at low long they held out with such an injury.

I think time and reading all the exit interviews gave me a different perspective.

Same with some of the others. Some I just hated choices and actions. I generally try not to hate anyone.

 Much different from hating real live people in extraordinary situations.
Re: Most Hated Team?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:22:21 AM »
Jonathan and Victoria as the worst hated team ever. I remember Jonathan's scream.
