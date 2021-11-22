« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Outlander  (Read 24448 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4187
  • An original TARfly
Re: Outlander
« Reply #25 on: November 22, 2021, 09:28:11 PM »
We havent posted scheduling updates in a while.
But if you havent yet, get a hold of season five. It is hour after hour of some of the best work Ive ever seen on the small screen. The last two episodes, 5.11 and 5.12 episodes are just astounding.

Why mention that, you may ask?
The ninth book in the Outlander series of novels is officially published as of midnight ET, in just a few hours. Which is the context for this big news item, which makes the forthcoming end to two years of Droughtlander, in substantial part dur to the pandemic. From TV Line.com:

Quote
Outlander fans can expect some snow this spring  and maybe a little ash, too. The show will return for its sixth season on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9/8c across all Starz platforms, TVLine has learned.
The news was announced on Monday by Outlander author Diana Gabaldon at a launch event for Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone, the ninth book in the series. The shows upcoming sixth season is based on the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Diana has already begun working on the tenth and final novel in the main book series. Filming for the shows seventh season is expected to begin in February. Unlike the pandemic-shortened eight episodes of season six, season seven will be sixteen episodes (to maintain the average of 12 episodes per season).
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4187
  • An original TARfly
Re: Outlander
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:14:58 AM »
Just a reminder that season six begins this weekend on STARZ in the US and the usual outlets in other markets. If things hold to past form, the first episode should become available around midnight ET on STARZ.
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 