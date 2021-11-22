Quote

Outlander fans can expect some snow this spring  and maybe a little ash, too. The show will return for its sixth season on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9/8c across all Starz platforms, TVLine has learned.

The news was announced on Monday by Outlander author Diana Gabaldon at a launch event for Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone, the ninth book in the series. The shows upcoming sixth season is based on the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.



We havent posted scheduling updates in a while.But if you havent yet, get a hold of season five. It is hour after hour of some of the best work Ive ever seen on the small screen. The last two episodes, 5.11 and 5.12 episodes are just astounding.Why mention that, you may ask?The ninth book in the Outlander series of novels is officially published as of midnight ET, in just a few hours. Which is the context for this big news item, which makes the forthcoming end to two years of Droughtlander, in substantial part dur to the pandemic. From TV Line.com:Diana has already begun working on the tenth and final novel in the main book series. Filming for the shows seventh season is expected to begin in February. Unlike the pandemic-shortened eight episodes of season six, season seven will be sixteen episodes (to maintain the average of 12 episodes per season).