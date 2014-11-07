« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"  (Read 26916 times)

Offline Jobby

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #25 on: November 07, 2014, 10:41:44 PM »
posted this somewhere, decided to post it here.

Quote
was thinking randomly about Adam and Bethany and thought about how their relationship encapsulates the whole idea of love; the guy overlooking the physical trait of Bethany and his eyes, especially his eyes which sparkles with pride and love whenever he talks about his wife's awesomeness.. and Bethany will simply giggle and snuggle into his arms and reply "vice versa".

no, it's not cheesy or scripted drama. it's true love, and it exists.
Offline Prophet

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #26 on: December 08, 2014, 06:48:41 PM »
:)
Physics alone is not enough.

Those who forget history are sure to repeat it.

Offline Tallguy700

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #27 on: December 15, 2014, 05:54:40 PM »
Comment removed:
 
Reason: Plagarism. Unattributed Quotes.  Unacceptable Religious Comments
Rule violation: "While it is perfectly fine to explain why you think a racer or a team did not do well in a task, or behaved badly, or just isn't your favorite, it is NOT okay to be rude or impolite in doing so. We don't allow personal attacks on each other or on our racer friends. Comments on how they raced are fair, personal attacks are not. "
 
« Last Edit: December 15, 2014, 06:55:58 PM by georgiapeach »
Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #28 on: December 23, 2014, 05:14:50 PM »
FROM CBS.COM:
http://www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race/elimination_interviews/1003623/



Elimination Interview Bethany and Adam

Posted on Dec 23, 2014 10:35am

Soul Surfers Bethany and Adam answered YOUR questions about running The Amazing Race. Read their answers below!

Kim S: Soul Surfers.....would you ever do an all star race around the world?
Maybe! If we did do the race again we know we would put up a good fight on another season!

Candace F: For Bethany. What was the hardest challenge for you in the race?
The last road block on the final leg!  After racing all around the world we were extra tired and burnt out.  It was sooo hard finding the names of the cities and remembering the numbers in order.  I never want to see shipping containers again!

Juliet A: For the surfers, out of all the contestants you were my favorites! You two ran a wonderful race, you were a joy to watch! Would you every consider doing Survivor?
Thank you Juliet! I'm not sure we would do Survivor, although Adam would be good at roughing it in the wild, making fires and spearing animals haha.

Thanh T: What was the most terrifying and the most fun challenge you did?
We had the most fun flipping pancakes yum!  We were most terrified of the sheep challenge in Scotland...those sheep were so rebellious!

Doan N: How long were you there for the final roadblock?
We're not quite sure but it felt like a couple years or hours (:

Matthew M: Would you do anything different if you were to do the same stages again, and what things would you do that would have changed your position in the race?
Hindsight is 20/20 but we feel we did really well throughout the race choosing detours and roadblocks...however on the final leg we kinda wish that we had switched roadblocks so Bethany did "stuntman" and Adam did the final roadblock.

Susan G: Did you do any special preparation for the race, i.e. getting used to carrying heavy backpacks around?
Yeah! We actually started going on runs with our backpacks to get used to them.  Ran a lot of stairs.  Our regular workouts are pretty intense so we kept that up.  Ultimately we watched a lot of seasons of the race to learn strategy and develop a game-plan for us.  Making the right decisions on the race is essential!
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #29 on: February 10, 2015, 10:37:58 AM »
Congratulations are in order for Adam and Bethany. It was just announced that they are expecting their first child!

She is currently 22 weeks pregnant and just found out they are having a boy! 

Link to article from People...

http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/02/10/bethany-hamilton-pregnant-adam-dirks-expecting-first-child-son/
Offline theschnauzers

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #30 on: February 10, 2015, 01:21:47 PM »
Congrats to the two of them. You just know the baby boy will know how to swim before he's able to walk!
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #31 on: June 15, 2015, 02:01:17 AM »




Welcome to the World, Baby Tobias!
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #32 on: June 15, 2015, 06:46:55 PM »
Congrats! :hrt:
Offline theschnauzers

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #33 on: June 15, 2015, 08:32:56 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on February 10, 2015, 01:21:47 PM
Congrats to the two of them. You just know the baby boy will know how to swim before he's able to walk!

Said it before! Nothing to add!
-- theschnauzers

Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #34 on: June 16, 2015, 12:17:55 AM »
Tobias Dirks was born on June 1st. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 21 inches long! Bethany posted a picture of all three of them on twitter and FB. The baby is really cute and has blond hair.
Offline Plaidmoon

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #35 on: May 31, 2016, 05:10:31 AM »
Bethany has gotten back into competitive surfing and is doing very well. Here's a link to an article her recent success.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/bethany-hamilton-fiji-pro_us_574c4fc6e4b0dacf7ad53e11

and a Youtube link to Bethany's highlights from the first few rounds of the current Fiji event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfYUSZ4lzJQ

Bethany Hamilton Pulls Off Huge Upset In Fiji Surf Competition

The shark-attack survivor and new mom proves yet again that you can do whatever you set your mind to.

05/30/2016 02:26 pm ET

Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton has shown yet again that she is a force to be reckoned with.

After earning a wildcard entry into a championship tour event in Fiji, the 26-year-old out-surfed and out-scored the tours current No. 1 contender, Tyler Wright, during round two of the World Surf Leagues (WSL) Fiji Womens Pro.

Hamiltons powerful turns and flawless surfing earned her high scores from the judges, eliminating Wright from the competition altogether.

But Hamilton didnt stop there. In round three, she defeated both Stephanie Gilmore, a six-time world champion, and Johanne Defay, currently ranked No. 7 on tour.

Now shes secured a place in the Fiji Womens Pro Quarterfinals, one of the worlds most prestigious surfing events.

Hamilton, who lost her arm during a shark attack when she was 13 years old, inspired the world when she decided to get back in the water and continue with her surf career.

I know I am in a unique position to encourage young girls to make great decisions as they grow into women and to chase their dreams, Hamilton told WSL commentators after winning her heat.

Even after losing my arm, I am still doing everything Ive hoped I could do with my future and even more, she added. I think I am a reminder for the young girls that they can do it if they set their mind to it.

After giving birth to a baby boy last June, Hamilton not only embraced the new challenges of motherhood, she also made epic moves in her surfing career.

When the contest starts is around the time I gave birth to my son, Tobias, last year, Hamilton said after receiving the wildcard entry for the Fiji Pro. Its been an amazing year full of beauty and challenge becoming a mom but also continuing my surfing career. Ive loved working hard and I am feeling strong and sharp.

Seven months after giving birth, the soul surfer caught the biggest wave of her entire career while tow-surfing a 40-foot swell at Peahi, the famed big wave surf break on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Her wildcard win over the tours best surfers at the Fiji Pro is further proof that there is nothing that can stand in Hamiltons way. Watch her in the fierce competition below.

.
Offline Dzony95

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #36 on: October 10, 2017, 08:58:45 AM »
Bethany Hamilton and Adam Dirks from 'The Amazing Race' reveal Baby No. 2 is on the way!

Bethany Hamilton and her husband Adam Dirks are expecting their second child together.

The former The Amazing Race team revealed the big news on Sunday in an adorable Instagram video.

"Right there!" Bethany and Adam's two-year-old son Tobias says in the clip after dad asks where the baby is.

The toddler then runs over and places a sweet little kiss on his mother's pregnant belly.

"Another one on the way!" Adam tells the camera, before Bethany adds, "Baby in there!"

After the pair's son kisses Bethany's belly again, Adam can be heard saying, "You're going to be a good brother."

The 27-year-old professional surfer, who lost her left arm in a shark attack in 2003, gave birth to Tobias in June 2015.

"He is named after his great grandpa Tobias meaning 'The goodness of God.' Adam and I so in love with our lil guy and are stoked to share life with him! #stokedmomma," Bethany captioned a family photo at the time.

Bethany and Adam got married in August 2013 and finished The Amazing Race's 25th season in 2014 in third place.

"I've always been competitive with myself and I've always tried to be the best I can be, but getting married and having a son has completely changed things," the blonde beauty told People earlier this year.

"I've had such incredible support from my husband and my son."

Read more at http://www.realitytvworld.com/news/bethany-hamilton-and-adam-dirks-from-the-amazing-race-reveal-baby-no-2-is-on-way-22887.php
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #37 on: April 08, 2018, 11:21:19 PM »
Adam & Bethany welcomed their second child two weeks ago.

IT'S A BOY!

WESLEY PHILLIP DIRKS

Congratulations to the entire family!
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #38 on: April 09, 2018, 12:03:44 AM »
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on April 08, 2018, 11:21:19 PM
Adam & Bethany welcomed their second child two weeks ago.

IT'S A BOY!

WESLEY PHILLIP DIRKS

Congratulations to the entire family!

Oh wow, that's amazing! Congratulations Bethany and Adam!
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #39 on: March 26, 2021, 07:44:55 PM »
CONRATS ADAM & BETHANY

They welcomed their third son on Valentine's Day and named him MICAH WARD DIRKS!
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 25: Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton "Soul Surfers"
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:02:34 AM »
CONGRATULATIONS ADAM & BETHANY!

Tobias, Wesley & Micah are big brothers once again but with a twist...they now have a sister!

IT'S A GIRL!

Alaya Dorothy Dirks

Born late June 2023
