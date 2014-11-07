Bethany Hamilton Pulls Off Huge Upset In Fiji Surf Competition

The shark-attack survivor and new mom proves yet again that you can do whatever you set your mind to.

05/30/2016 02:26 pm ET



Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton has shown yet again that she is a force to be reckoned with.



After earning a wildcard entry into a championship tour event in Fiji, the 26-year-old out-surfed and out-scored the tours current No. 1 contender, Tyler Wright, during round two of the World Surf Leagues (WSL) Fiji Womens Pro.



Hamiltons powerful turns and flawless surfing earned her high scores from the judges, eliminating Wright from the competition altogether.



But Hamilton didnt stop there. In round three, she defeated both Stephanie Gilmore, a six-time world champion, and Johanne Defay, currently ranked No. 7 on tour.



Now shes secured a place in the Fiji Womens Pro Quarterfinals, one of the worlds most prestigious surfing events.



Hamilton, who lost her arm during a shark attack when she was 13 years old, inspired the world when she decided to get back in the water and continue with her surf career.



I know I am in a unique position to encourage young girls to make great decisions as they grow into women and to chase their dreams, Hamilton told WSL commentators after winning her heat.



Even after losing my arm, I am still doing everything Ive hoped I could do with my future and even more, she added. I think I am a reminder for the young girls that they can do it if they set their mind to it.



After giving birth to a baby boy last June, Hamilton not only embraced the new challenges of motherhood, she also made epic moves in her surfing career.



When the contest starts is around the time I gave birth to my son, Tobias, last year, Hamilton said after receiving the wildcard entry for the Fiji Pro. Its been an amazing year full of beauty and challenge becoming a mom but also continuing my surfing career. Ive loved working hard and I am feeling strong and sharp.



Seven months after giving birth, the soul surfer caught the biggest wave of her entire career while tow-surfing a 40-foot swell at Peahi, the famed big wave surf break on the Hawaiian island of Maui.



Her wildcard win over the tours best surfers at the Fiji Pro is further proof that there is nothing that can stand in Hamiltons way. Watch her in the fierce competition below.



