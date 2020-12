I was watching Leg 4 and My Mind was BLOWN!!! Still is Blown! Emily & Jono Eliminated??!!I really didn't care for them the first 3 Legs, but for some reason began to love them in Leg 4..... and next thing they're out!I honestly thought they were gonna go further.And 5 Legs in and still no NEL? It's such an unpredictable Season.Slightly embarrassed / scared to admit I'm still loving Johnny & Muzza though.