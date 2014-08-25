« previous next »
Re: TAR VietNam 3-- SHOW Discussion
August 25, 2014, 07:48:03 PM
Well. don't worry. It's almost over
Re: TAR VietNam 3-- SHOW Discussion
August 25, 2014, 08:36:29 PM
Quote from: GB on August 25, 2014, 07:48:03 PM
Well. don't worry. It's almost over

Actually, I really enjoyed this leg except the Roadblock (Huy Khanh part), the Spa task and the Dubbing task (they just did this for the sponsor of Korea).
Re: TAR VietNam 3-- SHOW Discussion
August 31, 2014, 05:49:35 PM
Hello!

-Were the judges from the two Detours celebrities? They seemed famous.
-What was the time limit for the high-wire challenge?
-What was the time limit for the ball-rolling challenge?

Thx!
Re: TAR VietNam 3-- SHOW Discussion
August 31, 2014, 10:58:46 PM
Quote from: GB on August 31, 2014, 05:49:35 PM
Hello!

-Were the judges from the two Detours celebrities? They seemed famous.
-What was the time limit for the high-wire challenge?
-What was the time limit for the ball-rolling challenge?

Thx!

- I don't know the judge from Sing Detour. The judge for Magic Detour is one of semi-finalists of Vietnam Got Talent season 2.
- Time limit for high-wire challenge is 30 minutes. For each 5 minutes over, they get 15 minutes penalty. If they give up, they got 2 hours and 30 minutes penalty.
- They don't mention the time-limit for ball-rolling challenge and also time penalty when they fail. I will ask racer about this one. If you've not known yet, the sum of numbers of all balls in a row has to be 26. They can not use pen and paper to calculate. Yellow team will get penalty if they are not the last team to arrive.
- For your reference, the Roadblock, they have only 1 minute and 30 seconds to perform. If they fail, they get 10 minute penalty before starting again. For the first 5 times, they must have all 3 balls in the cup. After failing 5 times, the score will be accumulated until they have all three balls. Side note: They can not throw ball directly to the cup, the ball has to bound on the table into the cup.
Re: TAR VietNam 3-- SHOW Discussion
September 01, 2014, 05:00:29 AM
- The judge from sing detour is Anh Bằng. He's not quite famous because of his type of music (songs about revolution, war, soldiers, ect). The place is the house of Star Academy Vietnam.
- The judge from magic detour is Nguyễn Phương. Semifinalist of Vietnam's Got Talent.
Re: TAR VietNam 3-- SHOW Discussion
September 01, 2014, 11:44:38 AM
Well everyone, iiiiit's over
Re: TAR VietNam 3-- SHOW Discussion
September 03, 2014, 07:16:27 AM
I got information from An Dinh. She said that they had 2 minutes for ball rolling task and 15 minutes penalty for every fail.
Re: TAR VietNam 3-- SHOW Discussion
« Reply #132 on: Today at 10:23:43 AM »
Learned about some tragic news from our TAR family.



Mint (right) died on March 13 after a four year battle with cancer.

https://thanhnien.vn/van-hoa/nu-thi-sinh-cuoc-dua-ky-thu-2014-qua-doi-o-tuoi-39-vi-ung-thu-1354352.html
Re: TAR VietNam 3-- SHOW Discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 11:26:52 AM »
RIP Mint :(
