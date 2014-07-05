Elizabeth & Todd

Mother / Son (AUS)

Elizabeth (50) and Todd (25) are the first mother/son team to compete in the Australian production of The Amazing Race. Todd came up with the idea to apply, although Elizabeth is still unsure of their pairing.“There's a bet on to see whether we have an argument between home and the airport,” she jokes.Todd has an Economics degree and a Law degree and is the National Marketing Manager for True Grit, a military style obstacle challenge. Elizabeth is an Academic; she has a doctorate in Indigenous Studies and Architecture, which she teaches and researches.Like many teams they share a love of travel. Todd spent a year studying at Berkeley University in California and has also lived in South Africa on a cricket contract for a year. He's travelled extensively, as has his mum, albeit “I'm not exactly used to carrying my luggage,” she quips.“We're looking forward to seeing places we've never seen before,” Elizabeth says.“With someone you wouldn't normally spend an income to see it with!” Todd adds.If they have an advantage it's that they know each other better than anybody else. Although Todd points out “I haven‟t spent this much time with my mum since I was little.”Elizabeth notes “it's really an amazing opportunity to do that.”They claim to share a competitive spirit, but neither is confident about their prospects on the Race.“We're both quite determined and we're both quite competitive, though we don't necessarily have the skill set and the athletic ability for this particular show,” observes Elizabeth.Todd agrees: “We're severe underdogs in this whole set-up and we're just looking forward to having a good time.”Elizabeth likens their chances of winning to Steven Bradbury's infamous Olympic win.“I see the other teams as Russia and Poland in Ice Skating. There's a potential they'll fall down!”MOTHER / SONELIZABETH: ACADEMICTODD: NATIONAL MARKETING MANAGERELIZABETH: NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONESTODD: A WATCH (WHICH HE FORGOT TO PACK)ELIZABETH: 11.5KG (CARRIED BY TODD)TODD: 7KG (CARRIED BY ELIZABETH)ELIZABETH: MANHATTAN, NEW ZEALAND, MOROCCO, PARIS, SPAIN, GERMANY, PNGTODD: CAPETOWNMUM-SONSPACE INVADERS