TARAus 3 Elizabeth & Todd Grant - Mother/Son (Aus)

TARAus 3 Elizabeth & Todd Grant - Mother/Son (Aus)
Elizabeth & Todd
Mother / Son (AUS)



Elizabeth and Todd have the brains, but will they need more brawn to receive honours in this competition?

Elizabeth (50) and Todd (25) are the first mother/son team to compete in the Australian production of The Amazing Race. Todd came up with the idea to apply, although Elizabeth is still unsure of their pairing.

“There's a bet on to see whether we have an argument between home and the airport,” she jokes.

Todd has an Economics degree and a Law degree and is the National Marketing Manager for True Grit, a military style obstacle challenge. Elizabeth is an Academic; she has a doctorate in Indigenous Studies and Architecture, which she teaches and researches.

Like many teams they share a love of travel. Todd spent a year studying at Berkeley University in California and has also lived in South Africa on a cricket contract for a year. He's travelled extensively, as has his mum, albeit “I'm not exactly used to carrying my luggage,” she quips.

“We're looking forward to seeing places we've never seen before,” Elizabeth says.

“With someone you wouldn't normally spend an income to see it with!” Todd adds.

If they have an advantage it's that they know each other better than anybody else. Although Todd points out “I haven‟t spent this much time with my mum since I was little.”

Elizabeth notes “it's really an amazing opportunity to do that.”

They claim to share a competitive spirit, but neither is confident about their prospects on the Race.

“We're both quite determined and we're both quite competitive, though we don't necessarily have the skill set and the athletic ability for this particular show,” observes Elizabeth.

Todd agrees: “We're severe underdogs in this whole set-up and we're just looking forward to having a good time.”

Elizabeth likens their chances of winning to Steven Bradbury's infamous Olympic win.

“I see the other teams as Russia and Poland in Ice Skating. There's a potential they'll fall down!”


Relationship
MOTHER / SON
Occupation
ELIZABETH: ACADEMIC
TODD: NATIONAL MARKETING MANAGER
Priority Pack
ELIZABETH: NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES
TODD: A WATCH (WHICH HE FORGOT TO PACK)
Bag Weight
ELIZABETH: 11.5KG (CARRIED BY TODD)
TODD: 7KG (CARRIED BY ELIZABETH)
Favourite Overseas Trip
ELIZABETH: MANHATTAN, NEW ZEALAND, MOROCCO, PARIS, SPAIN, GERMANY, PNG
TODD: CAPETOWN
Nicknamed By Other Teams
MUM-SON
SPACE INVADERS
Re: TARAus3 Todd & Elizabeth Grant - Mother/Son (Aus)
Re: TARAus3 Todd & Elizabeth Grant - Mother/Son (Aus)
Re: TARAus 3 Elizabeth & Todd Grant - Mother/Son (Aus)
My favourite team as of now. SO MUCH BADASS, ELIZABETH. :funny:
Re: TARAus 3 Elizabeth & Todd Grant - Mother/Son (Aus)
Favor team
Re: TARAus 3 Elizabeth & Todd Grant - Mother/Son (Aus)
My favourite team of TAR Aus 3!

Elizabeth is just seriously an icon <3333333333333333

'She's told everyone how she's been to the moon!' <3333333
Re: TARAus 3 Elizabeth & Todd Grant - Mother/Son (Aus)
Just learned that Elizabeth passed away this July. Very, very sad news, she was one of my favourites.

https://www.mytributes.com.au/notice/death-notices/grant-associate-professor-elizabeth-maree/5948944/
Re: TARAus 3 Elizabeth & Todd Grant - Mother/Son (Aus)
RIP Elizabeth <3

She was awesome in the two legs they raced. I didn't realize she was such an important figure to anthropology.
