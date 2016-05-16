This is going to be a long one... but I will start with the first era of TAR which for me are the first seven seasons (best to worst). This is based on pure likability for me.



TAR 1



Rob & Brennan (dominant team but a very likable one)

Nancy & Emily

Kevin & Drew

Frank & Margarita

Joe & Bill

Dave & Margaretta

Matt & Ana

Paul & Amie

Pat & Brenda

Kim & Leslie

Lenny & Karyn (Mainly because of Karyn and her attitude towards Lenny throughout. He was wrong with the Eiffel Tower business but otherwise she was very unreasonable and unlikable)



TAR 2



Oswald & Danny (Best and most likable team of the season. I am glad they came back)

Blake & Paige

Cyndi & Russell

Peggy & Claire

Shola & Doyin

Gary & Dave

Hope & Norm

Deidre & Hillary

Mary & Peach

Chris & Alex

Tara & Wil (Definitely in my bottom ten list which I am yet to make. They were just an immature high school drama couple and did not make for good TV - awful)



TAR 3



John Vito & Jill (Loved these two, and loved how they treated each other throughout. They were just great)

Flo & Zach

Teri & Ian

Derek & Drew

Ken & Gerard

Michael & Kathy

Aaron & Aarianne

Andre & Damon

Gina & Sylvia

Dennis & Andrew

Tramel & Talicia

Heather & Eve (I just found them annoying and the mistakes they made in Portugal were cringeworthy from the Detour to the 'walk to the pit stop')



TAR 4



Jon & Al (The best team among this mostly unlikable cast. They were very nice to other teams as well, and should have come back)

Monica & Sheree

Tian & Jaree

Steve & Dave

Reichen & Chip

Kelly & Jon

Debra & Steve

David & Jeff

Steve & Josh

Amanda & Chris

Millie & Chuck

Russell & Cyndi (Another team in my worst list as they were just flat out mean to each other)



TAR 5



Colin & Christie (Yeah this might raise a few eye brow raises but I really loved them when they were at their best. An incredibly strong performing team)

Chip & Kim

Charla & Mirna

Linda & Karen

Brandon & Nicole

Kami & Karli

Dennis & Erika

Bob & Joyce

Jim & Marsha

Marshall & Lance

Alison & Donny (I wanted to put M & L at the bottom but sadly they weren't the worst team. I just did not like these two, they were incompatible and did not work well together)



TAR 6



Lori & Bolo (Loved this team and I was sad to see them get eliminated the way they did. They should have been on All-Stars but I heard they divorced later on. They are truly one of my favourite teams. Their bickering was hilarious as well, unlike so many others)

Lena & Kristy

Gus & Hera

Hayden & Aaron

Adam & Rebecca

Avi & Joe

Kris & Jon

Don & Mary Jean

Jonathan & Victoria

Freddy & Kendra

Meredith & Maria (They just did not perform well at all, especially in Norway. I hate to say this but they were embarrassing to watch at times)



TAR 7



Meredith & Gretchen (An amazing team and an inspiration! Definitely one of my favourite teams as well, very likable, strong and never gave up)

Uchenna & Joyce

Rob & Amber

Brian & Greg

Debbie & Bianca

Ron & Kelly

Megan & Heidi

Lynn & Alex

Ryan & Chuck

Susan & Patrick

Ray & Deana (Deana was great but Ray was seriously just nasty to her and certain others. I don't want to go further or else I might have to use some strong language)



The TAR 8-17 list will be coming soon!







