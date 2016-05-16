This is going to be a long one... but I will start with the first era of TAR which for me are the first seven seasons (best to worst). This is based on pure likability for me.
TAR 1
Rob & Brennan (dominant team but a very likable one)
Nancy & Emily
Kevin & Drew
Frank & Margarita
Joe & Bill
Dave & Margaretta
Matt & Ana
Paul & Amie
Pat & Brenda
Kim & Leslie
Lenny & Karyn (Mainly because of Karyn and her attitude towards Lenny throughout. He was wrong with the Eiffel Tower business but otherwise she was very unreasonable and unlikable)
TAR 2
Oswald & Danny (Best and most likable team of the season. I am glad they came back)
Blake & Paige
Cyndi & Russell
Peggy & Claire
Shola & Doyin
Gary & Dave
Hope & Norm
Deidre & Hillary
Mary & Peach
Chris & Alex
Tara & Wil (Definitely in my bottom ten list which I am yet to make. They were just an immature high school drama couple and did not make for good TV - awful)
TAR 3
John Vito & Jill (Loved these two, and loved how they treated each other throughout. They were just great)
Flo & Zach
Teri & Ian
Derek & Drew
Ken & Gerard
Michael & Kathy
Aaron & Aarianne
Andre & Damon
Gina & Sylvia
Dennis & Andrew
Tramel & Talicia
Heather & Eve (I just found them annoying and the mistakes they made in Portugal were cringeworthy from the Detour to the 'walk to the pit stop')
TAR 4
Jon & Al (The best team among this mostly unlikable cast. They were very nice to other teams as well, and should have come back)
Monica & Sheree
Tian & Jaree
Steve & Dave
Reichen & Chip
Kelly & Jon
Debra & Steve
David & Jeff
Steve & Josh
Amanda & Chris
Millie & Chuck
Russell & Cyndi (Another team in my worst list as they were just flat out mean to each other)
TAR 5
Colin & Christie (Yeah this might raise a few eye brow raises but I really loved them when they were at their best. An incredibly strong performing team)
Chip & Kim
Charla & Mirna
Linda & Karen
Brandon & Nicole
Kami & Karli
Dennis & Erika
Bob & Joyce
Jim & Marsha
Marshall & Lance
Alison & Donny (I wanted to put M & L at the bottom but sadly they weren't the worst team. I just did not like these two, they were incompatible and did not work well together)
TAR 6
Lori & Bolo (Loved this team and I was sad to see them get eliminated the way they did. They should have been on All-Stars but I heard they divorced later on. They are truly one of my favourite teams. Their bickering was hilarious as well, unlike so many others)
Lena & Kristy
Gus & Hera
Hayden & Aaron
Adam & Rebecca
Avi & Joe
Kris & Jon
Don & Mary Jean
Jonathan & Victoria
Freddy & Kendra
Meredith & Maria (They just did not perform well at all, especially in Norway. I hate to say this but they were embarrassing to watch at times)
TAR 7
Meredith & Gretchen (An amazing team and an inspiration! Definitely one of my favourite teams as well, very likable, strong and never gave up)
Uchenna & Joyce
Rob & Amber
Brian & Greg
Debbie & Bianca
Ron & Kelly
Megan & Heidi
Lynn & Alex
Ryan & Chuck
Susan & Patrick
Ray & Deana (Deana was great but Ray was seriously just nasty to her and certain others. I don't want to go further or else I might have to use some strong language)
The TAR 8-17 list will be coming soon!