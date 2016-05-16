« previous next »
TARUSAFan

Re: Rank Each Season's Cast
May 16, 2016, 07:01:05 PM
I was rewatching Season 11. Dustin & Kandice are the bomb. Why can't TAR find another pair like them. A combination of beauty, brains and brawn with a sense of humor.
Platrium

Re: Rank Each Season's Cast
May 16, 2016, 09:55:42 PM
I was rewatching Season 11. Dustin & Kandice are the bomb. Why can't TAR find another pair like them. A combination of beauty, brains and brawn with a sense of humor.
Platrium

Re: Rank Each Season's Cast
May 16, 2016, 10:24:49 PM
TAR11:
Dustin & Kandice
Rob & Amber
Charla & Mirna
Teri & Ian
David & Mary
Oswald & Danny
John Vito & Jill
Eric & Danielle
Joe & Bill
Kevin & Drew
Uchenna & Joyce

I really like how there's a lot of intense competition and rivalry among many teams since it's an all-star season. Also, I'm basing this off from TAR11 itself, and not from past seasons where the other teams originally competed in.
Hooky

  "For old time's sake..."
Re: Rank Each Season's Cast
May 20, 2016, 10:29:36 PM
Eh, why not. I just re-watched 13. :stirtp:

TAR 13:

Love:
Mark & Bill
Andrew & Dan (a change from before, I believe. They were really funny.)
Ken & Tina
Toni & Dallas

Like:
Anita & Arthur
Nick & Starr (Yes, I am admitting that I now think they aren't so bad after all. Interesting how time changes one's perspective.) :)

Just...weird: :umn:
Kelly & Christy
Terence & Sarah

Dislike
Anthony & Stephanie (I feel bad that they got no airtime, but what we did see of them really wasn't impressive.)
Marisa & Brooke
Aja & Ty

Despise:
Actually, none this season! :)
Joberio

  CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: Rank Each Season's Cast
May 22, 2016, 10:58:31 PM
My list isn't necessarily in order, but instead split into groups of GOOD/OK/BAD.

Cast Rankings by Team:

TAR 18:
Kisha & Jen
Gary & Mallory
Kent & Vyxsin
Amanda & Kris
Zev & Justin
Jet & Cord
Ron & Christina
Margie & Luke
Jaime & Cara
Mel & Mike
Flight Time & Big Easy

TAR 19:
Jeremy & Sandy
Amani & Marcus
Bill & Cathi
Kaylani & Lisa
Ethan & Jenna
Laurence & Zac
Justin & Jennifer
Liz & Marie
Ron & Bill
Ernie & Cindy
Andy & Tommy

TAR 20:
Brendon & Rachel
Bopper & Mark
Joey "Fitness" & Danny
Nary & Jamie
Misa & Maiya
Kerri & Stacy
Elliot & Andrew
Dave & Cherie
Vanessa & Ralph
Rachel & Dave
Art & JJ

I actually WANT another cast like this. Definitely less negative, but this cast really worked.

TAR 21:
Natalie & Nadiya
Jaymes & James
Trey & Lexi
James & Abba
Amy & Daniel
Josh & Brent
Abbie & Ryan
Rob & Sheila
Caitlin & Brittany
Rob & Kelley
Gary & Will

The top of this list... :hrt: ...The bottom half of this list...

TAR 22:
Caroline & Jennifer
Max & Katie
Pam & Winnie
Mona & Beth
Chuck & Wynona
Jessica & John
Joey & Meghan
Bates & Anthony
Dave & Connor
Idries & Jamil
Matt & Daniel

A mediocre cast with strong standouts/episodes.

TAR 23:
Tim & Marie
Nicky & Kim
Tim & Danny
Chester & Ephraim
Rowan & Shane
Hoskote & Naina
Leo & Jamal
Ally & Ashley
Jason & Amy
Brandon & Adam
Nicole & Travis

Boring cast filled with some irritating teams.

TAR 24:
Brendon & Rachel
Caroline & Rachel
Leo & Jamal
Jessica & John
Margie & Luke
Jet & Cord
Natalie & Nadiya
Joey & Meghan
Flight Time & Big Easy
Mark & Mallory
Dave & Connor

Mess.

TAR25:
Kym & Alli
Brooke & Robbie
Shelley & Nici
Lisa & Michelle
Keith & Whitney
Amy & Maya
Tim & Te Jay
Dennis & Isabelle
Misti & Jim
Michael & Scott

An OK cast (didn't realize this until now :o ) with really strong standouts/episodes.

TAR26:
Hayley & Blair
Matt & Ashley
Aly & Steve
Mike & Rochelle
Libby & CJ
Jeff & Lyda
Jeff & Jackie
Harley & Jonathan
Jelani & Jenny
Laura & Tyler
Bergen & Kurt


SOMEHOW liked the cast when it aired but in retrospect it was...bad..

TAR 27:
Tiffany & Krista
Tanner & Josh
Denise & James Earl
Kelsey & Joey
Ernest & Jin
Logan & Chris
Cindy & Rick
Jazmine & Danielle
Alex & Adam
Kelly & Shevonne
Justin & Diana

Actually an alright cast? :lol: Really dragged down by the tasks and some teams............

TAR 28:
Sheri & Cole
Burnie & Ashley
Kurt
Zach & Rachel
Scott & Blair
Erin & Joslyn
Brittany & Jessica
Marty & Hagan
Dana & Matt
Tyler & Korey
Brodie
Darius & Cameron

This cast surprisingly turned out well. Every single elimination, I was bummed. I was actually bummed when Darius & Cameron were eliminated, but I didn't like their attitudes towards the Race :/ (esp post-Race)

Final Thoughts:
Looks like 20 and 25 and 28 are my favorite casts--I don't disagree with that. Although, I am surprised to see I had more GOOD teams in 20 than in 25.
You forgot Adam & Bethany in the TAR25 cast.
Wadsy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 86
Re: Rank Each Season's Cast
Today at 02:13:05 AM
This is going to be a long one... but I will start with the first era of TAR which for me are the first seven seasons (best to worst). This is based on pure likability for me.

TAR 1

Rob & Brennan (dominant team but a very likable one)
Nancy & Emily
Kevin & Drew
Frank & Margarita
Joe & Bill
Dave & Margaretta
Matt & Ana
Paul & Amie
Pat & Brenda
Kim & Leslie
Lenny & Karyn (Mainly because of Karyn and her attitude towards Lenny throughout. He was wrong with the Eiffel Tower business but otherwise she was very unreasonable and unlikable)

TAR 2

Oswald & Danny (Best and most likable team of the season. I am glad they came back)
Blake & Paige
Cyndi & Russell
Peggy & Claire
Shola & Doyin
Gary & Dave
Hope & Norm
Deidre & Hillary
Mary & Peach
Chris & Alex
Tara & Wil (Definitely in my bottom ten list which I am yet to make. They were just an immature high school drama couple and did not make for good TV - awful)

TAR 3

John Vito & Jill (Loved these two, and loved how they treated each other throughout. They were just great)
Flo & Zach
Teri & Ian
Derek & Drew
Ken & Gerard
Michael & Kathy
Aaron & Aarianne
Andre & Damon
Gina & Sylvia
Dennis & Andrew
Tramel & Talicia
Heather & Eve (I just found them annoying and the mistakes they made in Portugal were cringeworthy from the Detour to the 'walk to the pit stop')

TAR 4

Jon & Al (The best team among this mostly unlikable cast. They were very nice to other teams as well, and should have come back)
Monica & Sheree
Tian & Jaree
Steve & Dave
Reichen & Chip
Kelly & Jon
Debra & Steve
David & Jeff
Steve & Josh
Amanda & Chris
Millie & Chuck
Russell & Cyndi (Another team in my worst list as they were just flat out mean to each other)

TAR 5

Colin & Christie (Yeah this might raise a few eye brow raises but I really loved them when they were at their best. An incredibly strong performing team)
Chip & Kim
Charla & Mirna
Linda & Karen
Brandon & Nicole
Kami & Karli
Dennis & Erika
Bob & Joyce
Jim & Marsha
Marshall & Lance
Alison & Donny (I wanted to put M & L at the bottom but sadly they weren't the worst team. I just did not like these two, they were incompatible and did not work well together)

TAR 6

Lori & Bolo (Loved this team and I was sad to see them get eliminated the way they did. They should have been on All-Stars but I heard they divorced later on. They are truly one of my favourite teams. Their bickering was hilarious as well, unlike so many others)
Lena & Kristy
Gus & Hera
Hayden & Aaron
Adam & Rebecca
Avi & Joe
Kris & Jon
Don & Mary Jean
Jonathan & Victoria
Freddy & Kendra
Meredith & Maria (They just did not perform well at all, especially in Norway. I hate to say this but they were embarrassing to watch at times)

TAR 7

Meredith & Gretchen (An amazing team and an inspiration! Definitely one of my favourite teams as well, very likable, strong and never gave up)
Uchenna & Joyce
Rob & Amber
Brian & Greg
Debbie & Bianca
Ron & Kelly
Megan & Heidi
Lynn & Alex
Ryan & Chuck
Susan & Patrick
Ray & Deana (Deana was great but Ray was seriously just nasty to her and certain others. I don't want to go further or else I might have to use some strong language)

The TAR 8-17 list will be coming soon!



Wadsy
