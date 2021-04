Adora is a short form for the name Adoración, which is Spanish, and means devotion, adoration, and has also other short forms, such as Dori.



However, it's a bit old fashioned. I mean nobody names their daughters Adoración now, at least in Spain, I don't know if it's common in Latin America nowadays.



I have read they named it like that because Brendon's hispanic ancestry or sth like that.