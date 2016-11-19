« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Future Switchbacks  (Read 35536 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline theamazingracer21

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1249
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #125 on: November 19, 2016, 11:34:30 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on November 19, 2016, 05:09:16 AM
I would like to see TAR Asia 1's Roadblock in Indoesnia, when they had to dig for the surfboard in the sand.
It was just  :funny: to watch the teams do it!
YES THIS x1000
Logged

EAOWadsy

  • Guest
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #126 on: June 11, 2017, 03:20:48 AM »
I would love to see future 'switchbacks' from:

TAR 5 - Caviar in St. Peters burg (Roadblock)
TAR 6 - Key Locks in X'ian (Roadblock)
TAR 7 - Meat Block in Argentina (Roadblock)
Logged

Offline nrh2110

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #127 on: July 28, 2017, 04:30:13 PM »
TAR 5: Chocolate Roadblock, Caviar Roadblock
TAR 6: Xi'an Locks
TAR 7: Meat in Argentina
TAR 9: Oman sand oven roadblock, Insect Eating Fast Forward, Denver flag roadblock
TAR 11: Letters in Argentina (to be used in a future All-Stars)
TAR 12: Tattoo Fast Forward, Alaska Roadblock
TAR 13: Kazakhstan Fast Forward
TAR 14: Running in Siberia Roadblock, Surfboard Roadblock
TAR 15: Wasabi Challenge
TAR 17: Watermelon, Potato Planting in Russia, Hong Kong eating challenge
TAR 18: Tea Challenge
TAR 19: Bodybuilding Challenge
TAR 20: Bollywood Dancing
TAR 21: Synchronized Swimming
TAR 22: Sand Castles
TAR 25: Malta pole detour
TAR 27: Macao Roadblock
« Last Edit: July 28, 2017, 05:12:42 PM by nrh2110 »
Logged

Offline NELs

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • Excited for TAR 33!
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #128 on: August 16, 2018, 02:13:46 AM »
TAR 1: Colosseum Roadblock in Tunisia.
TAR 2: Nevis Highwire Bungee Jump.
TAR 3: Swimming with Dolphins in Mexico, Count The Money or Run the Numbers.
TAR 4: Bull Racing, Eating Live Octopus in South Korea.
TAR 5: Caviar, Lagen Wall Ascend
TAR 6: Norway Ski Jump, Spicy Soup, Xi'an Locks.
TAR 7: MeatBlock, "We Have A Bad Elephant," Double Decker Bus Roadblock, Jamaica Limbo
TAR 8: Find Red Bean, Curling, Puzzle of North America (to be used if there's a Family Edition 2)
TAR 9: Oman Roadblock, Thailand Fast Forward, Japan Rollercoasters, Red Rocks Flags
TAR 10: Mongolia Flaming Arrow, Kuwait Fast Forward, Tomatina Festival

Now to switch things up here are tasks from other versions of TAR I would love to see in TAR US

TARA 1: Look for a tiny Surfboard in the sand, Caltex, India Dung Cakes, Sony
TARA 2: Maori culture detour, Sony, "In One End or Out The Other," Caltex, MSN

TARAus 1: All Israel tasks.

TARLA 1: Mexican Tacos Roadblock

TAR Canada 1: Muktuk RoadBlock.
« Last Edit: October 23, 2018, 12:01:45 AM by NELs »
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5484
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #129 on: August 16, 2018, 02:19:06 AM »
I wanna see the Aussie slang Roadblock again!  :funny:

I actually found that one of the funniest tasks ever in the history of TAR!  :funny:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2337
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #130 on: August 17, 2018, 01:34:39 AM »
Quote from: NELs on August 16, 2018, 02:13:46 AM
Now to switch things up here are tasks from other versions of TAR I would love to see in TAR US

TARA 1: Look for a tiny Surfboard in the sand, Caltex, India Dung Cakes, Sony
TARA 2: Maori culture detour, Sony, "In One End or Out The Other," Caltex, MSN


TARA5's hike up to and the Road Block at Kawah Ijen
Logged

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 60
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #131 on: August 26, 2018, 11:04:28 AM »
I really want to see the Alabama chair Roadblock from TAR 8 as a Switchback.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3538
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #132 on: September 01, 2018, 09:00:26 AM »
Quote from: TARstorian on August 26, 2018, 11:04:28 AM
I really want to see the Alabama chair Roadblock from TAR 8 as a Switchback.
Not so fun fact: The chair is now owned by a local office furniture company as a two-vehicle parking canopy and they repainted it this putrid cement color.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline toanglobal

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #133 on: November 07, 2018, 01:41:47 AM »
Quote from: theamazingracer21 on November 19, 2016, 11:34:30 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on November 19, 2016, 05:09:16 AM
I would like to see TAR Asia 1's Roadblock in Indoesnia, when they had to dig for the surfboard in the sand.
It was just  :funny: to watch the teams do it!
YES THIS x1000
Or it and TAR 22's leg 1 2nd Roadblock, when they had to find a clue in sandcastle can be combined into detour!
Logged

Gra1162

  • Guest
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #134 on: November 07, 2018, 01:46:21 AM »
Quote from: toanglobal on November 07, 2018, 01:41:47 AM
Quote from: theamazingracer21 on November 19, 2016, 11:34:30 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on November 19, 2016, 05:09:16 AM
I would like to see TAR Asia 1's Roadblock in Indoesnia, when they had to dig for the surfboard in the sand.
It was just  :funny: to watch the teams do it!
YES THIS x1000
Or it and TAR 22's leg 1 2nd Roadblock, when they had to find a clue in sandcastle can be combined into detour!
That's just too similar as a detour they have to be a bit different
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51840
  • TAR Detective
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #135 on: November 10, 2018, 08:27:16 AM »
THERE SHOULD BE NO TAR SPOILERS HERE! Be careful please!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Lets make a baby
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #136 on: June 16, 2019, 06:08:51 AM »
Any gruelling challenges, especially at the beach like S22 and S25 both in leg 1
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Platrium

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3093
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #137 on: December 20, 2020, 01:38:21 AM »
Quote from: Platrium on May 20, 2013, 11:04:34 PM
I say...
TAR7 Leg 3 roadblock (eat four pounds of a traditional Argentinian feast)
TAR12 memory task  :hearts:
TAR16 Leg 5 detour (pigeon & morse code) + u-turn
TAR17 Leg 1 roadblock (watermelons) :hearts:
TAR20 Leg 3 detour (harp & watermelons) and roadblock (bottle dance)
TAR20 Leg 9 roadblock (Bollywood dancing)
TAR22 Leg 1 2nd roadblock (sandcastles) :hearts:
TAR22 Leg 7 detour (brains & brawn)

I'm pretty sure about the watermelon roadblock.
btw, is this a speculation thread or a wishlist?

omg I was such a baby that time but I was digging a few of my earliest messages and found this! It was that good to switchback huh!
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2451
  • <3
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #138 on: December 20, 2020, 01:47:58 AM »
Incredible, Platrium!
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 42
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:12:49 AM »
The only Switchbacks I am interested in seeing are:

TAR 6:
The spy soup task in Budapest, Hungary
The Xian locks Roadblock

TAR 7:
The meat eating Roadblock in Mendoza, Argentina
Logged
Wadsy

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2137
Re: Future Switchbacks
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:53:12 AM »
Quote from: NELs on August 16, 2018, 02:13:46 AM

TARA 1: Look for a tiny Surfboard in the sand, Caltex, India Dung Cakes, Sony

The Indian dung cakes task already appeared in Season 18, the Varanasi "Feed the Fire" detour.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 