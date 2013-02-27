« previous next »
Author Topic: BB Canada Updaters!!

georgiapeach

BB Canada Updaters!!
February 27, 2013, 09:45:30 PM
All you Canadians with the feeds, please update as you can! And recruit your friends! We are going to need a lot of help here!
TexasLady

Re: BB Canada Updaters!!
March 02, 2013, 06:50:32 AM
Thanks Peach!  :hrt:

*If you have the feeds and some time to spare, we would welcome your help updating!  :waves: (They are free for Canadian viewers!)

*It's not hard, there is no right or wrong way of reporting what the House Guests say. Even a one sentence summary will work.

*Flexible hours.

*No long application form needed.  :)  If you would like to  be a RFF updater, just jump in and start posting, Trust me, we all will appreciate it.

*We have worked out the bugs for updating and watching at the same time with the new BB viewer. If you have questions, PM me, or one of the mods, we'll be happy to help. More information here: http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,22355.0.html   


a1mamacat

Re: BB Canada Updaters!!
March 05, 2014, 12:07:05 AM
Mamacat reporting for duty. 

Might be easier this year for me, as my system prefers to access Slice on IE, and this forum works better in Firefox.  I'll practice with two windows side by each.
TexasLady

Re: BB Canada Updaters!!
March 05, 2014, 07:18:33 PM
Quote from: a1mamacat on March 05, 2014, 12:07:05 AM
Mamacat reporting for duty. 

Might be easier this year for me, as my system prefers to access Slice on IE, and this forum works better in Firefox.  I'll practice with two windows side by each.

Yay!!! :)
Reilly Queens

Re: BB Canada Updaters!!
March 05, 2014, 07:19:59 PM
hola unblocker is working for me
georgiapeach

Re: BB Canada Updaters!!
March 30, 2015, 08:20:07 PM
Please jump in if you can!! BBCan is alive and well!!
georgiapeach

Re: BB Canada Updaters!!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:15:24 PM »
BIG BROTHER CANADA RISES: GLOBALS ORIGINAL HIT SERIES RETURNS WITH SEASON 9 ON MARCH 3
FEBRUARY 17, 2021
 
The world has changed, but the show must go on! Big Brother Canada re-emerges as Global announced today the Season 9 premiere debuting Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Arisa Cox, who also serves as an Executive Producer, the reality juggernaut lands on Global three nights a week Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Stream the new season live or on demand on BigBrotherCanada.ca, the Global TV App, and with STACKTV. Visit BigBrotherCanada.ca daily for the ultimate fan experience with exclusive content and free live feeds to watch every scheme and meme unfolding inside the house.


Anyone want to be an updater? Let me know!
