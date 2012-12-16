« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most popular set of F3 teams  (Read 5217 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
Most popular set of F3 teams
« on: December 16, 2012, 07:44:39 AM »
Judging from what I have seen, TAR21 seems to have an F3 that is quite popular with the general public. Which F3s of other seasons are able to top TAR21's?
Logged

Offline Glamazon Racer

  • "Expelliarmus"
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 8622
  • Don't wanna go to heaven without raising hell. ♥
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #1 on: December 16, 2012, 08:34:55 AM »
My favourite Final Three is TAR3's. I loved the entirety of the cast. I would have preferred Wonder Twins, JVJ and/or 911 to be there instead of Oh Brother and Teri & Ian, but they were all amazing for me. <33 :cmas23

I liked all of the TAR7 Final Three at the time of first watching, but now I hate Romber.

TAR12 had a good Final Three, but TK & Rachel winning was a little disappointing.

Special mentions to TAR17 and TAR18 which both had amazing Final Threes, in particular the latter!

TAR21 had a great one too, but it is eclipsed by 3, 17 and 18 in my opinion.

As for most other seasons, most seasons had two amazing teams which I loved plus one team which I hated (Seasons 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 19 and 20 would all fit into this pattern for me - and note that in a majority of them, the team I hated would win... :groan:) and there were a select few seasons in which I hated two or more of the Final Three (Season 9 I hated everyone but Ray & Yolanda, although the lesser evil won at least. Season 10 I hated the whole Final Three, but Rob & Kimberly less so than the others. Season 14 I hated everyone but Jaime & Cara. Same for 16 and Brent & Caite.)
Logged
I'd rather walk alone than let them throw dirty confetti. ♥

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13567
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #2 on: December 16, 2012, 10:39:11 AM »
TAR 14? Margie and Luke had their fans, people want Cara and Jaime to win. People who thought Tammy and Victor were a strong team rooted for them to win.

TAR 18 definitely. Globes had their own fans, Mallory.. I don't need to explain that. Of course let's not forget nobody had a problem with Kisha and Jen not winning any legs and finally winning because #1 they were all-female team and #2 they were consistent throughout the race.
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2523
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #3 on: December 17, 2012, 03:09:34 PM »
TAR3 , TAR18 and TAR21 had the best F3.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1300
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #4 on: December 17, 2012, 04:36:34 PM »
I havent seen season 3 so Idk.

My favorites were TAR 9, TAR 12, TAR 21.
Logged

Offline supah

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #5 on: December 17, 2012, 06:19:37 PM »
definitely TAR17 and TAR18 :) in both those seasons i was happy with any team winning
Logged

Offline Bwils927

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • Boston Strong
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #6 on: January 11, 2013, 08:09:03 PM »
3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 18, 21

my least favorite was s20 i could not stand any of those 3
Logged
"Perception is not reality. Reality is reality!" - Erik Cardona

Offline Jimmer

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1356
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #7 on: January 13, 2013, 08:28:28 PM »
My favorites (having only seen S12 onward) are 14, 17, 18, and 21. My least favorite was S20.
Logged

Offline Reilly Queens

  • RFF's Game Queen
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4846
    • DESTINY
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #8 on: January 13, 2013, 08:32:45 PM »
Hmm... I would say TAR6 <3 I liked Freddy & Kendra, Kris & Jon, & Adam & Rebecca
Logged

Offline Felix

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #9 on: January 17, 2013, 03:12:10 PM »
I would say S3,S14,S18 and S21.
Logged

Offline Hooky

  • The Oracle of AR
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3367
  • "For old time's sake..."
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #10 on: January 25, 2013, 11:15:51 PM »
Mine would have to be TAR 5, TAR 6, TAR 9 (BJ & Tyler winning made it awesome), TAR 11 (except for Eric & Danielle), and TAR 12 (TK & Rachel shouldn't have won though). Generally I usually don't like the F3 because for some reason I often end up finding a reason not to like most of the teams that go far. Of the bad ones, the worst were TAR 10, TAR 13, and 14.
Logged
"Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive." - C.S. Lewis

Offline Jobby

  • TAR & RFF Fanatic
  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13567
  • HEHEHEHEHEHE
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #11 on: January 26, 2013, 04:32:26 AM »
TAR Allstars for me was so bad I had to root for Danielle and Eric... :lol3:
Logged

Offline Traveldude1

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 78
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #12 on: January 14, 2024, 03:38:26 PM »
S3 is a great contender. One team is an underdog (Teri/Ian), another team you want to root against (Flo/Zach), and another team that evokes a very neutral feeling heading into the finale (Ken/Gerard). This final 3 has aged like fine wine, and while some may not like Flo/Zach, there are less likable finalists further along in the series.
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1477
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:41:32 PM »
Where are the mods? I reported this spammer yesterday. Don't click on those links, people.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Leafsfan.

  • TAR Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4336
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:04:25 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on Yesterday at 03:41:32 PM
Where are the mods? I reported this spammer yesterday. Don't click on those links, people.

They have all been removed, thanks
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5344
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: Most popular set of F3 teams
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:23:12 PM »
Besides the social media season, 25 tops it. You have Bethany (enough said there), people who enjoyed Misti & Jim because they were all-around nice and tough competition to beat, and Amy & Maya have been super popular since the cast bios were released. I've heard a fair share of criticism about Trey & Lexi for splitting James & Abba's lost travel money with the Twinnies that carried through the season.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, FL 2024, IL all the time)
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 