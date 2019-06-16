Here's my list (not in particular order):



- Caroline & Jennifer: I like them on season 22, but I don't like them on season 24. Especially with the accidental alliance toward Brenchel and them asking for Express Pass to Jet & Cord which .



- Dave & Connor: Self explanatory



- Flight Time & Big Easy: Too annoying for me. Didn't like them since their first appearance in TAR 15 with that godzilla thingy.



- Mark & Mallory: I like Bopper & Mark, I like Gary & Mallory. But I don't like when Mark was teamed up with Mallory. There's no good vibe coming from them whatsoever and Mallory yelling to Mark (I don't remember why) really surprised me.



- Art & JJ: Don't like them only in season 20, thankfully they didn't win back then.



- Justin & Diana: I don't like Justin, too much pride.



- Jonathan & Victoria: Self explanatory



- Louie & Michael: I don't really remember why don't like them back then, but I assume it relates with their attitude toward Brent & Caite and their U-Turn decision to Joe & Heidi which resulted into one of the saddest elimination for me (with them hugging under the trench)



- Becca & Floyd: Call me weird, but I don't like them. They look really positive, but when something bad happened to them, all those positivities gone in an instant. I'm also annoyed with their rapping (in season 31 Pit Stop w/ Phil and in the Detour in Croatia) and their fun-o-meter and whatever-o-meter which at the beginning looks "fun" but in the end it looks too forced.



- Joey & Meghan: I'm stuck to choose between Tyler & Korey or Joey & Meghan, because both of them somehow annoy me so much. But Tyler & Korey in season 31 don't annoy me as much like their previous season, while Joey & Meghan annoy me in both of their seasons, so they're in the list while Tyler & Korey missed by a thin line.