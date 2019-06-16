a. For being annoying (a.k.a. Camera-focused people)
1. Tyler & Korey (s28)
2. BJ & Tyler (s9)
3. Flight time & Big Easy (s15, 18, they are boring in s24)
Wtf...
all those team are so much fun and funny, do u hate fun or something?
Yes you are right. Team Fun now joins as one of my worst teams ever, as I am annoyed by Becca this season.
New list :
Type 1 : Camera-focused people
1. Team Fun (S29, S31)
2. Tyler & Korey (S28, S31)
3. BJ & Tyler (S9)
Type 2 : Obnoxious people
4. Flight time & Big easy (mainly for S15 and S18, as they were struggling on S24)
5. Jet & Cord (S16, S18 and S24)
6. Art & JJ (S20, not for S31 obviously)
7. Justin & Diana (S27, Justin only)
Type 3 : whiny people
8. Dave & Connor (S22, S24)
Type 4 : Bad attitude towards other
9. Jonathan & Victoria (S6)
10. Marshall & Lance (S5)