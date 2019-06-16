« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History  (Read 70007 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Lets make a baby
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #75 on: June 16, 2019, 08:19:20 AM »
Quote from: Lemontail on June 16, 2019, 08:05:12 AM
Don't take it personally though, it's their opinion.

ur right, but still..
oh and Jonathan & Victoria definitely is the worse if not one of the worse
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #76 on: June 16, 2019, 08:33:54 PM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 16, 2019, 05:49:14 AM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on July 26, 2018, 03:17:46 AM
a. For being annoying (a.k.a. Camera-focused people)
1. Tyler & Korey (s28)
2. BJ & Tyler (s9)
3. Flight time & Big Easy (s15, 18, they are boring in s24)

Wtf...
all those team are so much fun and funny, do u hate fun or something?

Yes you are right. Team Fun now joins as one of my worst teams ever, as I am annoyed by Becca this season.

New list :
Type 1 : Camera-focused people
1. Team Fun (S29, S31)
2. Tyler & Korey (S28, S31)
3. BJ & Tyler (S9)

Type 2 : Obnoxious people
4. Flight time & Big easy (mainly for S15 and S18, as they were struggling on S24)
5. Jet & Cord (S16, S18 and S24)
6. Art & JJ (S20, not for S31 obviously)
7. Justin & Diana (S27, Justin only)

Type 3 : whiny people
8. Dave & Connor (S22, S24)

Type 4 : Bad attitude towards other
9. Jonathan & Victoria (S6)
10. Marshall & Lance (S5)
Logged

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • Pika Pika
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #77 on: June 17, 2019, 02:51:48 AM »
Here's my list (not in particular order):

- Caroline & Jennifer: I like them on season 22, but I don't like them on season 24. Especially with the accidental alliance toward Brenchel and them asking for Express Pass to Jet & Cord which .

- Dave & Connor: Self explanatory

- Flight Time & Big Easy: Too annoying for me. Didn't like them since their first appearance in TAR 15 with that godzilla thingy.

- Mark & Mallory: I like Bopper & Mark, I like Gary & Mallory. But I don't like when Mark was teamed up with Mallory. There's no good vibe coming from them whatsoever and Mallory yelling to Mark (I don't remember why) really surprised me.

- Art & JJ: Don't like them only in season 20, thankfully they didn't win back then.

- Justin & Diana: I don't like Justin, too much pride.

- Jonathan & Victoria: Self explanatory

- Louie & Michael: I don't really remember why don't like them back then, but I assume it relates with their attitude toward Brent & Caite and their U-Turn decision to Joe & Heidi which resulted into one of the saddest elimination for me (with them hugging under the trench)

- Becca & Floyd: Call me weird, but I don't like them. They look really positive, but when something bad happened to them, all those positivities gone in an instant. I'm also annoyed with their rapping (in season 31 Pit Stop w/ Phil and in the Detour in Croatia) and their fun-o-meter and whatever-o-meter which at the beginning looks "fun" but in the end it looks too forced.

- Joey & Meghan: I'm stuck to choose between Tyler & Korey or Joey & Meghan, because both of them somehow annoy me so much. But Tyler & Korey in season 31 don't annoy me as much like their previous season, while Joey & Meghan annoy me in both of their seasons, so they're in the list while Tyler & Korey missed by a thin line.
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2366
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #78 on: June 17, 2019, 04:00:32 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on July 28, 2018, 08:25:49 PM
For the record, I define "worst" as the teams I can't stand watching.
Same!

1. Dave & Connor / Jet & Cord
3. Caroline & Jen
4. Tyler & Korey
5. Leo & Jamal
6. Art & JJ
7. Flight Time & Big Easy
8. Nicole & Victor
9. Becca & Floyd
10. BJ & Tyler

Honorable Mentions: Rob & Amber, Vanessa & Ralph

Interesting how 8/10 (9/12) are "All Stars"
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #79 on: June 17, 2019, 06:16:19 AM »
I have more problem with bad racing or boring team, that's what would put them in worst team category for me.

Listed chronologically. Though there are few that I can't stand more than others.
1. Ken & Gerard
2. Jonathan & Victoria
3. David & Mary
4. Ari & Staella
5. Andrew & Dan
6. Mika & Canaan
7. Dan & Jordan
8. Joe & Heidi
9. Vanessa & Ralph
10. Chuck & Wynnona

Disonorable Mention for Kelly & Shevonne


Logged

Offline RaceUntilWeDie

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1274
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #80 on: June 17, 2019, 02:13:43 PM »
In NO particular order:
1. Art & JJ
2. Abbie & Ryan
3. Joey & Meghan
4. Dave & Connor
5. Nicole & Travis
6. Dave & Connor
7. Misti & Jim
8. Justin & Diana
9. Kelly & Shevonne
10. April & Sarah
Logged

Offline Hooky

  • The Oracle of AR
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3367
  • "For old time's sake..."
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #81 on: June 17, 2019, 07:09:33 PM »
Quote from: Kamineko on June 17, 2019, 02:51:48 AM
- Louie & Michael: I don't really remember why don't like them back then, but I assume it relates with their attitude toward Brent & Caite and their U-Turn decision to Joe & Heidi which resulted into one of the saddest elimination for me (with them hugging under the trench)

Agreed! Louie & Michael were so full of themselves. Totally destroyed Joe & Heidi just because they didn't like how Joe answered a question the producers posed to him during the bus ride. They always came across as arrogant and seemed to assume omniscience.

Margie & Luke: It's complicated. I dislike their team a lot, but I think it's mostly because of the editing of Season 14 (where the editors practically worshipped M&L and seemed to hate Amanda & Kris for no apparent reason). When the editors play favorites, I tend to rebel and like the teams they disfavor.

I like Dave & Connor but can totally understand why some people didn't like them.

I finished Season 20 for the first time a few months ago, and I actually didn't like OR dislike Brendon & Rachel, Vanessa & Ralph, or Art & JJ. They were all just "meh." I couldn't really pick a side in the many battles, but it did seem like Vanessa started picking on B&R for no good reason.

Also, it's really interesting how polarizing BJ & Tyler are. People either loved them or hated them - not much in between.
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2486
  • <3
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #82 on: June 17, 2019, 11:06:28 PM »
I think Team Fun is the one i don't like watching it the most.

Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline Kamineko

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • Pika Pika
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #83 on: June 17, 2019, 11:37:30 PM »
Quote from: Hooky on June 17, 2019, 07:09:33 PM
Quote from: Kamineko on June 17, 2019, 02:51:48 AM
- Louie & Michael: I don't really remember why don't like them back then, but I assume it relates with their attitude toward Brent & Caite and their U-Turn decision to Joe & Heidi which resulted into one of the saddest elimination for me (with them hugging under the trench)

Agreed! Louie & Michael were so full of themselves. Totally destroyed Joe & Heidi just because they didn't like how Joe answered a question the producers posed to him during the bus ride. They always came across as arrogant and seemed to assume omniscience.

I forgot what happened back then, but I remember something (CMIIW) DID make Louie & Michael chose to U-Turn them. Remind me pls.
Logged
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Game starts here!

The Amazing Race Japan - Sign up here! *Postponed until after TAR:DC 8 finished*

Offline Hooky

  • The Oracle of AR
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3367
  • "For old time's sake..."
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #84 on: June 18, 2019, 12:08:59 AM »
Quote from: Kamineko on June 17, 2019, 11:37:30 PM
Quote from: Hooky on June 17, 2019, 07:09:33 PM
Quote from: Kamineko on June 17, 2019, 02:51:48 AM
- Louie & Michael: I don't really remember why don't like them back then, but I assume it relates with their attitude toward Brent & Caite and their U-Turn decision to Joe & Heidi which resulted into one of the saddest elimination for me (with them hugging under the trench)

Agreed! Louie & Michael were so full of themselves. Totally destroyed Joe & Heidi just because they didn't like how Joe answered a question the producers posed to him during the bus ride. They always came across as arrogant and seemed to assume omniscience.

I forgot what happened back then, but I remember something (CMIIW) DID make Louie & Michael chose to U-Turn them. Remind me pls.

Yeah - Joe was giving a confessional during the bus ride where he was basically expressing confidence in his team being able to beat the other teams and do well (I don't remember the exact quote). Louie & Michael overheard that and said something along the lines of "he needs to be humbled."
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #85 on: June 18, 2019, 01:34:02 AM »
Quote from: Declive on June 17, 2019, 11:06:28 PM
I think Team Fun is the one i don't like watching it the most.
Surprisingly to have some many people disliking Team Fun like me.
There are not so many of Team Fun haters in TAR subreddit.
Logged

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #86 on: June 18, 2019, 01:47:07 AM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on June 18, 2019, 01:34:02 AM
Quote from: Declive on June 17, 2019, 11:06:28 PM
I think Team Fun is the one i don't like watching it the most.
Surprisingly to have some many people disliking Team Fun like me.
There are not so many of Team Fun haters in TAR subreddit.

There are some in CTS anyway.
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Offline Marionete

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3168
  • The sky's more blue
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #87 on: June 18, 2019, 07:42:14 AM »
I despise team fun this season. I didn't think anyone could beat the Afghanimals for most annoying team for me this season, but here we are, I can't pick between the 2 anymore. Really hope we never see either of them again, or Cowboys, or Globetrotters, or Cancer. I'd prefer not to see Rachel racing again either, even though she's always entertaining.

Quote from: Plaidmoon on August 03, 2018, 10:46:09 AM
If I were picking the 10 worst teams, I'd have to choose them from the teams that were eliminated on the first leg. I figure if you lasted 1 or 2 legs, then you had some slight ability and weren't the worst. Of the teams that were eliminated first, I couldn't pick a list of 10 because after all this time, I don't remember half of them. A strong contender for worst would be Eric and Lisa from TAR 15. They were the victims of a starting leg elimination and never even left Los Angeles. They were so angry about it that they refused to go to sequester and left for a trip to India instead.
Hmm, I disagree with this so much. You can have one bad leg so easily, just run into some bad luck, face a task that is your weakness and have that be your downfall on that very first leg. It hardly makes you the worst team of the season by default.
Just look at Maria & Tiffany and Bill & Cathi, neither was a strong team, but after being NEL'd on the first leg, they made it to 6th and 5th respectively. Jet & Cord were last on the 1st leg KOR in UB. Joey & Danny got a VERY lucky 10th place in the first leg, yet made it to 7th with 3 top3 finishes. There's more I don't remember right now.
Logged

Offline ambystoma

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 12:00:26 PM »
I don't really hate too many teams but these teams below make me wanna comment.

1. Dave & Connor: Connor cheated on the surfboard picture task in original season and looked at one of the Asian girl's and then outran her. Then they were all happy how they came in first as if they did it themselves. Whiny Dave. Also, aren't they Mormons of the Utah type? Yeah big eekkk...they probably believe in a bunch of conservative icky ideas. Dave was way too old to be so damn whiny and entitled. You don't deserve special praise/treatment cause you got cancer, like wtf....

2. Becca & Floyd: the whole fun thing is just soooo phony. they just make me cringe so bad. normal people do not carry a fun meter.

3. Big brother bickering couples being all dramatic for camera, all of them.

4. Freddie and Kendra sucked so bad but let's not pretend what they said wasn't also said by other couples like them (young, white, traditional) off camera....
Logged

Offline Wadsy

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 71
Re: The Ten Worst Teams in 'Amazing Race' History
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:23:02 AM »
1. Tara & Wil (TAR 2)
2. Chris & Alex (TAR 2)
3. Cyndi & Russell (TAR 4)
4. Ray & Deana (TAR 7)
5. Lyn & Karilyn (TAR 10)
6. Dustin & Kandice (TAR 10 & 11)
7. Carol & Brandy (TAR 16)
8. Brendan & Rachel (TAR 20 & 24)
9. Rachel & Alyssa (TAR 31)
10. Corrine & Eliza (TAR 31)
Logged
Wadsy
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 