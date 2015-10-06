The Fabulous Beekman Boys Are Launching A New Magazine

The couple sees their new project as "a guide to making the most of the season."

Here's an article from the Huffington Post about their new magazine.The Fabulous Beekman Boys are back with an all-new media venture.Reality stars Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge are taking their green mission to the newsstands with an all-new special interest publication, Beekman 1802 Almanac. The fall and winter issue, which hits newsstands Oct. 6 and is published by Meredith Corporation, is inspired by 19th century almanac publications and will offer "fresh from the farm" tips from the couple.Ridge told The Huffington Post in an email that he and Kilmer-Purcell see the almanac as "a guide to making the most of the season." Highlights of the fall and winter issue include the holiday recipe guide, "A Seasoned Feast," and "Dream Catchers," which profiles seven entrepreneurs that decamped from big cities to smaller, up-and-coming regions to open businesses, much like the couple."We still use The Old Farmer's Almanac, and we wanted to reinterpret that for the audience that wants a little bit of that 'rural life' even if they live in the middle of a city or suburb," Ridge said.Even the almanac's design will tie into the couple's enthusiasm for all things environmentally sustainable, which a strict limit on the weight of paper used and an emphasis on "density of information" as few pages as possible.Still, Ridge was quick to tout the venture as a learning process for the couple, who nabbed the grand prize on "The Amazing Race" in 2012."We see ourselves as learners, and we invite everyone to learn along with us," he said. "A better life is not something you can be given or something you are owed. It's something you have to work for."We can't wait to celebrate our holidays in true Beekman style now!