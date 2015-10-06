« previous next »
TAR 21: Josh Kilmer-Purcell & Brent Ridge "Goat Farmers/Life Partners"

Re: TAR 21: Josh Kilmer-Purcell & Brent Ridge "Goat Farmers/Life Partners"
October 06, 2015, 05:22:26 AM
When I was in the checkout line at the supermarket yesterday, I saw something that made me do a double take. In what must be a first for TAR teams, the Beekmans now have their own magazine. It appears to be appealing to the people that have moved to rural areas to become small scale farmers, similar to what the Beekmans have done.

http://shop.beekman1802.com/pages/beekman-1802-almanac

Re: TAR 21: Josh Kilmer-Purcell & Brent Ridge "Goat Farmers/Life Partners"
October 06, 2015, 06:24:53 AM
They have done well for themselves.  :cheer:
Re: TAR 21: Josh Kilmer-Purcell & Brent Ridge "Goat Farmers/Life Partners"
October 06, 2015, 09:21:32 AM
Here's an article from the Huffington Post about their new magazine.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/beekman-1802-almanac_5612d115e4b0af3706e1aeca

The Fabulous Beekman Boys Are Launching A New Magazine

The couple sees their new project as "a guide to making the most of the season."

The Fabulous Beekman Boys are back with an all-new media venture.

Reality stars Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge are taking their green mission to the newsstands with an all-new special interest publication, Beekman 1802 Almanac. The fall and winter issue, which hits newsstands Oct. 6 and is published by Meredith Corporation, is inspired by 19th century almanac publications and will offer "fresh from the farm" tips from the couple.

Ridge told The Huffington Post in an email that he and Kilmer-Purcell see the almanac as "a guide to making the most of the season." Highlights of the fall and winter issue include the holiday recipe guide, "A Seasoned Feast," and "Dream Catchers," which profiles seven entrepreneurs that decamped from big cities to smaller, up-and-coming regions to open businesses, much like the couple.

"We still use The Old Farmer's Almanac, and we wanted to reinterpret that for the audience that wants a little bit of that 'rural life' even if they live in the middle of a city or suburb," Ridge said.

Even the almanac's design will tie into the couple's enthusiasm for all things environmentally sustainable, which a strict limit on the weight of paper used and an emphasis on "density of information" as few pages as possible.

Still, Ridge was quick to tout the venture as a learning process for the couple, who nabbed the grand prize on "The Amazing Race" in 2012.

"We see ourselves as learners, and we invite everyone to learn along with us," he said. "A better life is not something you can be given or something you are owed.  It's something you have to work for." 

We can't wait to celebrate our holidays in true Beekman style now!
Re: TAR 21: Josh Kilmer-Purcell & Brent Ridge "Goat Farmers/Life Partners"
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:29:48 PM »

Celebrate Pride Month by Getting Married on the Beekman Boys Farm

If youve always wanted to get married on a bucolic farm in the rolling hills of upstate New York, now is your chance.



http://www.newnownext.com/beekman-boys-wedding-let-love-bloom/05/2021/




